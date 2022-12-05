Destruction of Moore County substations carry steep penalties, especially if linked to domestic terrorism

Read full article on original website
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
In Depth with Dan: Tackling your lingering questions about attack on Moore County power grid
Since the Dec. 3 attack on the Moore County power grid, WRAL News has worked to try to answer several lingering questions. WRAL's Dag Haggerty is looking into some of these questions to help provide deeper insight into what we do know -- and what we don't. How vulnerable is...
Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting
CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
EDITORIAL: Domestic terrorism and law enforcement on Moore County
Surely everyone in North Carolina knows that two substations in Moore County, just outside Fort Bragg, were damaged by gunfire on Saturday, wiping out electricity for about half of the 100,000 or so county residents. Surely everyone knows that a woman named Emily Rainey, who led a protest against a...
Gunshots heard the night of power grid attacks
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Investigators are still searching for the person or persons who attacked two substations in North Carolina, causing a widespread power outage. They said they hope surveillance videos from nearby homes and businesses can give them a lead. Meanwhile, neighbors are saying they heard gunshots the...
Other states reporting power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, document says
Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
'Under attack': LGBTQ community, allies react to Moore County power grid outage
As power is gradually restored in Moore County, groups like SandhillsPRIDE say this won't stop them from advocating.
'Sabotage will not be tolerated': Motive remains unclear in Moore County power grid attack
The widespread power outage was caused Saturday night when someone intentionally opened fire and caused millions of dollars worth of damage to two of the county's power stations.
Neighbor recounts hearing around 20 gun shots the night of the power grid attack
For the first time we're seeing pictures of the damaged equipment at the Carthage substation in Moore County, where bullet holes are clearly visible. Images were sent by photographer Jonathan Drake. Investigators are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots...
On social media, a theory persists about North Carolina power outage
While police have not identified suspects nor provided a motive for the “targeted attacks” on two energy substations in North Carolina over the weekend, one theory has quickly taken hold on social media: The outages were intended to shut down a drag performance. The theory, which sprouted up...
What investigators are looking for in Moore County attack
Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore County substation attacks. WRAL Investigates' Cullen Browder talked to a former FBI special agent about what's happening behind the scenes. Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore...
Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson tours Moore County substation that was attacked
Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson just finished touring one of the Duke Energy substations that was attacked on Saturday night, causing widespread outages. Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson just finished touring one of the Duke Energy substations that was attacked on Saturday night, causing widespread outages. Reporter: Keenan WillardPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor:...
Moore County officials give substation attack update
A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Moore County officials give substation attack update. A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Mooresville skatepark drawing...
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
After Moore County sabotage, how secure is N.C.’s power grid?
As 35,000 residents of Moore County remain without power, questions are being raised about what lawmakers in the General Assembly could do next year to address physical sabotage of the power grid or cyber-attacks. Recent reports have confirmed a rising number of attacks on power-grid infrastructure across the country. Downtown...
Gunfire damaged North Carolina power station, outage ongoing
Nearly 40,000 customers were still without power in North Carolina on Sunday night, after an apparent incident of vandalism involving the use of a firearm cut power a night prior in Moore County.
