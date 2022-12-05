Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Truliant reaches 300,000 member milestone
WINSTON-SALEM – Truliant Federal Credit Union surpassed 300,000 members in November as it continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2022. The milestone comes during an expansion of member services and enhancement of member experiences. “We’re proud to recognize this milestone as a product of our member-first mindset in...
Providence Group Capital acquires parcel in the Gold District of South End
CHARLOTTE ‐ Providence Group Capital has closed on the acquisition of 1420 South Mint Street in the Gold District of South End. This 1.45‐acre parcel includes 52,000 square feet of existing buildings, which are occupied by retailers and service providers. PGC will continue to lease and manage the property while upgrading and improving the current structures.
Community Link promotes Gunn to CEO
CHARLOTTE – Community Link has named Tameka Gunn its new president and CEO. Gunn will take over Jan. 1 for Floyd Davis Jr., who is retiring after 20 years of service to the agency. Gunn currently serves as vice president and chief operating officer at Community Link. She joined...
Couple hopes to expand access to fresh produce
Ben Street launched Street Fare Farm after leaving his 9-to-5 to connect more to the land. In 2015, Ben discovered Lomax Incubator Farm where he began growing vegetables for the Noda and Piedmont farmer’s markets. In 2018, he moved his production site to land nearby and started from scratch on about two acres of cleared land.
Pop Evil to visit Charlotte as part of their 'Skeletons' album tour
New York, NY – The hard rock group Pop Evil announced their new album, “Skeletons,” due March 17, via MNRK Heavy, along with their U.S. headlining tour starting on the same day. Pop Evil will head out on their Skeletons Tour headlining U.S. dates starting on March...
Mecklenburg County tax office working on property revaluation
MATTHEWS – The Mecklenburg County Assessor’s Office is working to complete the 2023 Revaluation. Assessor Ken Joyner “updated town leaders on their progress during the Nov. 28 town board meeting. “We can’t give you definitive numbers tonight because as we’re all aware, the market is still in...
Stamey rejoining ERA Live Moore Real Estate
CHARLOTTE – ERA Live Moore Real Estate announced Broker and Realtor Zach Stamey is rejoining the company as an affiliated agent, continuing to serve buyers and sellers throughout the Charlotte and Lake Norman markets. “I am so excited to have Zach Stamey back with the Cornelius Office,” said Barry...
Former radio personality finds his footing after rough start in DPT program
WINGATE – A year and a half ago, Steven Brantley found himself at something of a crossroads. In his late 30s, he’d finally given in to an idea that had been simmering in the back of his mind for years: going back to school to be a physical therapist.
Charlotte airport workers protest for better wages and benefits
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte airport cabin cleaners, wheelchair agents, trash collectors and other airport workers organizing with the Service Employees International Union joined protests in 15 major cities to call on Congress to pass the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act. Supporters say the act offers all airport service workers...
Matthews Police Department pulls out of Operation Medicine Drop
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department will no longer accept medications for destruction as part of Operation Medicine Drop effective on Friday, Dec. 16. “MPD has been a proud partner of this program for many years by assisting in getting medications out of the wrong hands by providing education and offering proper disposal of them,” according to the police department. “After evaluating the needs of this program, it was decided that due to the labor intensiveness and duplicative process, which is also offered by some local CVS locations, our resources would be most efficient if utilized in other areas to best serve the Matthews community.”
Union County receives Employer of Choice Award
MONROE – Union County has been recognized with the 2022 Employer of Choice Award by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. County Manager Mark Watson accepted the award at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Gala on Dec. 1. The award recognizes employers committed to creating a world-class workplace for...
North Carolina railroads to receive $12M in taxpayer funds under grant match program
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is investing $12 million to improve infrastructure for short line railroads across the state as part of a grant match program with local railways. The N.C. Department of Transportation on Dec. 7 announced a total of 13 grants to improve 52 railroad bridges...
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the south Charlotte area from Dec. 3 to 8:. • 7-Eleven, 5701 Old Providence Road, Charlotte – 88 Violations include: Employee did not demonstrate food safety knowledge; certified person in charge wasn’t available; soap dispenser was filled with sanitizer instead of hand soap; pink mold residue was on ice chute; and open box of Jamaican patty was not date marked.
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 3 to 8:. • El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill – 88.5. Violations include: Employee didn’t know reportable symptoms; raw shrimp and raw beef were stored in the same box in...
Charlotte-area residents sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID-19 relief fund theft
(The Center Square) — Three North Carolina residents were sentenced this week in the Western District of North Carolina for crimes related to the theft of COVID-19 relief funds. Dena King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced the sentences on Wednesday, Dec. 7, for Izzat...
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 3 to 8:. • 100 Main BBQ Mobile Food Unit, 7878 Idlewild Road – 97.5. • Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5. • DJ's Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 98.5. • Domino’s, 1310...
Student returns to college motivated after bad wreck
In a flash, Alexander Bosnakis’s life changed. Bosnakis was cruising home down Blair Road in Mint Hill three years ago on a motorcycle he’d just finished building when a truck turned in front of him. Given no time to brake, he was tossed like a ragdoll over the hood of the Ford F-150, thudding to the pavement several feet away.
Ardrey Kell cadets support Toys for Tots
CHARLOTTE – The Ardrey Kell Marine Corps JROTC Program participated in a community service event in support of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots. Cadets sorted, distributed and packed toys for under-privileged families in the community.
Queens University of Charlotte battles in-state rival High Point in men’s basketball
CHARLOTTE – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team (7-2) kicks off a four game road stretch Dec. 9 when the Royals take on in-state rival High Point University (8-1). Basketball fans can watch the game at 7 p.m. at ESPN Plus. Friday night will mark the...
Dye records 1,500th point as Queens defeats High Point
CHARLOTTE – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team held High Point to 34% shooting in the second half as the Royals stormed past the Panthers, 87-79, Dec. 9. High Point shot 51% in the first half, but the Royals held the eighth best scoring offense to...
