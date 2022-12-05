Read full article on original website
New details on plane mishap in western North Dakota
(Regent, ND) -- New details are being released after a single-propeller plane made an emergency landing near Regent over the weekend. Officials say 52-year-old pilot John Wissman clipped a power line when attempting to fly under it Saturday. Wissman, his 16-year-old son, and his eleven-year-old daughter were on a recreational...
Hettinger Restaurant Owner Arraigned
Appearing in the Adams County Courtroom on Dec. 1, Carla Tranmer was arraigned at a preliminary hearing for the charge of Endangerment of a Child- a Class C Felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- a Class A Misdemeanor, and three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance- a Class A Misdemeanor.To ...
