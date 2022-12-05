The Piston Group, headquartered in Southfield, has named Hughey Newsome chief financial officer of the business made up of Piston Automotive, Irvin Automotive Products, Detroit Thermal Systems, and newly acquired A Lava & Son Co

Newsome will be responsible for the group’s overall finance and accounting activities, as well as strategic planning, corporate development, information technology, and other administrative functions.

“Hughey’s reputable background, financial acumen and stellar experience will be a major asset to our ongoing strategy of managed market growth while continuing to invest in optimum company performance,” says Vinnie Johnson, founder and chairman of the Piston Group. “We look forward to his contributions to the Piston Group team.”

Newsome is completing his current assignment as chief financial officer for Wayne County, Michigan where he has been credited for guiding Wayne County, one of the hardest hit counties from the pandemic, through the impending financial crisis. Under his leadership, Wayne County’s overall credit rating improved year over year. He also oversaw 90 employees and managed a budget of $1.67 billion and capital assets of $1.4 billion.

“Our ongoing strategy is to focus on recruiting talent that can complement our team, and help take our company to the next level,” says Gordon Fournier, CEO of The Piston Group. “Hughey’s wealth of operational knowledge and financial expertise, especially with large institutions, will be an excellent addition to our team’s competencies and a key contributor to our overall plan for strategic growth.”

Newsome holds master’s degrees from Harvard University and Stanford University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas.

The post The Piston Group in Southfield Names Hughey Newsome CFO appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .