Detroit, MI

Dr. Doru Bali Named Medical Director of Henry Ford-GoHealth Urgent Care

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
 5 days ago
Courtesy of Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford-GoHealth Urgent Care, a division of Detroit Henry Ford Health, has appointed Dr. Doru Bali as its new medical director.

“We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Bali to the Henry Ford Medical Group,” says Dr. Diane George, chief medical officer of primary care for the Henry Ford Medical Group. “His extensive experience as a clinical leader, his commitment to his community and his patients, and his deep roots in the community will serve Dr. Bali well as he leads the team of Henry Ford Health providers working in our urgent care centers.”

A proven health care leader, Bali brings 20 years of experience and commitment to his community to the position. As medical director, Bali will manage all clinical operations and outcomes and oversee quality and control and risk management, while ensuring the high level of patient care the community expects from Henry Ford Health providers.

He previously served as the vice chief of Huron Valley-Sinai’s emergency department. He helped develop the Level 3 Trauma designation program, working with the state of Michigan and hospital administration to improve the delivery of trauma services.

“The Henry Ford-GoHealth Urgent Care model provides Metro Detroit with affordable, on-demand care that offers patients convenience and high-quality care,” says Bali. “I’m thrilled to join as medical director and continue improving the health of people living and working in metro Detroit.”

Bali grew up in Dearborn Heights, trained at Wayne State University School of Medicine, and has served as a clinical leader at local healthcare institutions.

Bali completed his residency in emergency medicine at Detroit Receiving Hospital. He also received an MBA from the University of Tennessee. Bali is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine and is a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, the Society of Academic Emergency Medicine, and the Michigan College of Emergency Physicians.

DBusiness Magazine

