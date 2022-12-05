Read full article on original website
Here's how much states make from taxes on recreational marijuana
State governments make a lot of money from legal marijuana. The most recent midterm elections offered five states an opportunity to cash in on the marijuana tax revenue sweepstakes, but only Maryland and Missouri voted for the plant's legalization while the Dakotas and Arkansas did not. Here's a breakdown of just how much some states make.
401(k) 'hardship' withdrawals hit record high, Vanguard says — another sign households feel the pinch of inflation
About 0.5% of workers participating in a 401(k) plan took a "hardship distribution" in October, according to Vanguard Group, which tracks 5 million savers. While a relatively small percentage, it's the largest share on record dating to 2004, Vanguard said. Inflation has led prices for food, rent and a host...
Amid inflation and market volatility, just 12% of adults — and 29% of millionaires — feel 'wealthy'
Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession have undermined financial confidence across the board, according to a new report by Edelman Financial Engines. Only 12% of Americans consider themselves wealthy, including just 29% of millionaires. Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession have undermined financial confidence across the...
Why stocks aren't down even more on Friday's hot inflation report
Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch its own buy now, pay later loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
Long Covid's financial devastation: $8,000 in credit card debt, ruined retirement plans
On top of the toll it takes on their health, long Covid patients report a devastating impact on finances, including massive medical expenses and job losses. "We're barely making ends meet," said Teresa Harding, who hasn't recovered from her bout of Covid in the summer of 2021. It took three...
JPMorgan thinks emerging markets will be the star next year, returning 14%. How to play it
Retail traders think stocks will bottom in 2023 — and they plan to load up on Big Tech, survey says
LONDON — Retail investors haven't been frightened away by the comedown in stocks this year. In 2023, most individual investors plan to invest the same amount or more despite the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new survey from London-based investing insights platform Finimize. Only 1% of retail traders say...
Boomers have more wealth ‘than any other generation,’ but millennials may not inherit as much as they hope
Studies show a disconnect between how much millennials expect to inherit and how much aging baby boomers plan on leaving them. Growing financial insecurity and changing views about inheritance are partly responsible. Communicating a clear plan and the reasoning behind it can help families get on the same page, experts...
360,000 student loan borrowers received $24 billion in forgiveness from fix to Public Service Loan Forgiveness
The Biden administration's fix to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has benefited hundreds of thousands of borrowers. In October 2021, the Biden administration announced a one-year opportunity for student loan borrowers pursuing the Public Service Loan Forgiveness to get closer to being debt-free. Signed into law by then-President George...
Heat pumps are an energy upgrade for homeowners that's becoming a climate and financial winner
Heat pumps are as much as five times more efficient than traditional home heating and cooling systems. Incentives being offered through the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, as well as state and local government support, make this energy upgrade more financially attractive to homeowners. A heat pump can...
New: Kevin & Bethenny Deliberate About Cannabis Business
"It's not a bad space it's a bad business right now." On this episode of Money Court, Kevin & Bethenny look to take this cannabis business to the next level.
