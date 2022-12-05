ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Here's how much states make from taxes on recreational marijuana

State governments make a lot of money from legal marijuana. The most recent midterm elections offered five states an opportunity to cash in on the marijuana tax revenue sweepstakes, but only Maryland and Missouri voted for the plant's legalization while the Dakotas and Arkansas did not. Here's a breakdown of just how much some states make.
