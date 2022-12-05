Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been torching defenses for years. His answer as to why he brought his efforts to Baltimore was quick and easy. "There was just something about Lamar. I had my eyes on him for the past few years because I always looked back at my younger days when I played with [Michael] Vick," Jackson said on "The Lounge" podcast. "They’re very similar. I’m like, it would be crazy to be able to play with Vick and Lamar, the new era of a Michael Vick."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO