Rams Coach Shocked to Witness Baker Mayfield Celebratory Headbutt in Person
VIDEO: Baker Mayfield head butted a teammate after beating the Raiders.
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
It stinks that Al Michaels, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't a part of our NFL Sundays anymore
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Our NFL Sundays used to be a lot cooler, didn’t they?. We’d get Joe Buck (who I think is the GOAT) and Troy...
If Baker Mayfield sticks with Rams, he likely will be dealing with coaching changes
Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen might head back to Kentucky, and other assistants also are likely on the move as Baker Mayfield acclimates to new team.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL Fans Lose It After Spotting Raiders Owner Mark Davis Sitting With Ice Cube During Thursday Night Football
While watching Thursday Night Football you might have noticed a special guest in the box with Raiders owner Mark Davis – Ice Cube. The rapper-actor superstar was in attendance for the Raiders game against the Rams. While it was a home game officially for the LA NFL team, there was a lot of silver and black in the stands.
Pete Carroll: Seahawks S Jamal Adams Needs 'Whole Offseason' to Rehab Quad Injury
Though he's making steady progress in his return from a torn quad suffered in the Seattle Seahawks season opener, Jamal Adams won't have any shot to return even if the team earns a playoff spot winning the NFC West or as a wild card.
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for 'Hard to Get' Win Over Panthers
While the Seahawks are favorites over the Raiders, Pete Carroll is making sure they avoid another upset loss.
Eagles LB Haason Reddick will make unique NFL history with his next sack
Haason Reddick is quietly having a solid first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And with his next sack, the linebacker can make unique NFL history. As O.J. Spivey of the Philadelphia Tribune points out, Reddick is only one sack away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 10 or more in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Expressed Interest In Signing Aging WR Desean Jackson — But Team Never Called
It was clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers organization believed help at the wide receiver position was necessary when the front office drafted George Pickens and Calvin Austin III in the second and fourth rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, respectively. JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency along with James Washington...
Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up
The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003
The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
2 Raiders Players That Were Duds On Thursday Night Football
Week 14’s Thursday Night Football contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders was an instant classic. It was quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s first game with the Rams, and after just two days of being able to prepare, he led them back from a 16-3 fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win in the closing seconds.
Falcons make right call with switch to rookie QB Desmond Ridder
At 5-8, but still within striking distance of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) in the lowly NFC South, now is the perfect time for the Falcons to make the switch. Since starting the season 4-4, Atlanta has dropped four of their last five games. Both the Bucs and third-place Carolina...
49ers Notebook: Shanahan on IR decisions, Purdy's good week of practice; Bosa evades hamstring talk
The San Francisco 49ers can designate two more players to return from the injured reserve list. They would like to use those opportunities on running back Elijah Mitchell and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, bolstering the offense and defense for the playoffs. That means that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and defensive tackle...
Five-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of QB DJ, shares top three schools
Matayo Uiagalelei narrowed down his list of colleges he is considering to three schools. Uiagalelei, who is the brother of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, released an NFT intended for fans of the schools he is considering. There are three versions of the NFT: one for Oregon, one for Ohio State and and one for USC.
WR DeSean Jackson reveals why he chose the Ravens
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been torching defenses for years. His answer as to why he brought his efforts to Baltimore was quick and easy. "There was just something about Lamar. I had my eyes on him for the past few years because I always looked back at my younger days when I played with [Michael] Vick," Jackson said on "The Lounge" podcast. "They’re very similar. I’m like, it would be crazy to be able to play with Vick and Lamar, the new era of a Michael Vick."
49ers' Brock Purdy motivated to prove he's not 'irrelevant'
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy isn't bothered by the "Mr. Irrelevant" nickname he earned for being the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. "...I've always believed that I don't care what slot, what round, what pick that I get picked or if I was undrafted," Purdy said ahead of his first pro start, per Angelina Martin of NBC Sports Bay Area. "My whole thing was, man, I just want to go out and prove to myself that I can play at this level. And so that's always been my mentality."
