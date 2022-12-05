ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up

The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003

The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
2 Raiders Players That Were Duds On Thursday Night Football

Week 14’s Thursday Night Football contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders was an instant classic. It was quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s first game with the Rams, and after just two days of being able to prepare, he led them back from a 16-3 fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win in the closing seconds.
WR DeSean Jackson reveals why he chose the Ravens

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been torching defenses for years. His answer as to why he brought his efforts to Baltimore was quick and easy. "There was just something about Lamar. I had my eyes on him for the past few years because I always looked back at my younger days when I played with [Michael] Vick," Jackson said on "The Lounge" podcast. "They’re very similar. I’m like, it would be crazy to be able to play with Vick and Lamar, the new era of a Michael Vick."
49ers' Brock Purdy motivated to prove he's not 'irrelevant'

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy isn't bothered by the "Mr. Irrelevant" nickname he earned for being the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. "...I've always believed that I don't care what slot, what round, what pick that I get picked or if I was undrafted," Purdy said ahead of his first pro start, per Angelina Martin of NBC Sports Bay Area. "My whole thing was, man, I just want to go out and prove to myself that I can play at this level. And so that's always been my mentality."
