Rumor: Braves decline $140 million Dansby Swanson counteroffer
The Winter Meetings began on Monday, and the Hot Stove is burning as rumors and deals flow. Two of the best pitchers in baseball — Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander — signed lucrative deals with new clubs, and there are more on the horizon. The Braves are preoccupied with the shortstop position as contract negotiations with Dansby Swanson’s representation continue. Atlanta reportedly offered Swanson around $100 million in the middle of the season, which the Georiga native declined.
San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
The San Diego Padres added another gigantic contract to their payroll Wednesday night, agreeing to terms on an 11-year, $280 million contract with free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts' arrival will likely shuffle the club's defensive alignment. Bogaerts is expected to play shortstop for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim could slide...
Yankees closing in on top available starting pitcher, per MLB Insider
The New York Yankees locking up Aaron Judge on a monster $360 million extension hasn’t deterred them from spending more on the free agent market. In fact, general manager Brian Cashman is heavily pursuing starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, which has been reported routinely over the past two weeks or so.
Red Sox Fans Can’t Believe What Chaim Bloom Has Done
Despite a successful day for the Boston Red Sox in which they signed veteran closer Kenley Jansen to a two-year, $32 million contract and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal, fans ended the day with a sour taste in their mouths. After the Red Sox checked...
Report: White Sox showing interest in D-Backs’ outfielders
With much of the South Side faithful growing impatient from the lack of moves, rumors continue to swirl about potential trades. The latest report comes from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic who says roughly 10 clubs have been in touch with the Arizona Diamondbacks regarding at least one of their outfielders. Though specific names have not yet surfaced, the White Sox are among the teams who have apparently shown an interest.
Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer
Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
The Mets Land Another Starting Pitcher Wednesday
The New York Mets have added yet another solid starting pitcher to their rotation. This morning, the team signed veteran left-hander Jose Quintana to a two-year, $26 million contract. Quintana went 6-7 this season and posted a 2.93 ERA with the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. The 33-year-old also...
The Mets Are Suddenly Losing Their Edge In The NL East
The New York Mets were leading the NL East last season for almost the first six months of the year. They had a lead as large as 10.5 games in June but squandered it away to the Atlanta Braves. But, the Mets are looking to be aggressive in free agency...
Astros throw some shade at Rangers over championships
The Houston Astros threw some shade at their in-state rival via Twitter on Thursday. The Astros sent a seemingly unsolicited tweet that included two photos of the World Series trophy. “Just a reminder we’re the only team in Texas to win a World Series. “And we’ve done it twice,”...
Wife of former Red Sox All-Star C Jason Varitek takes shot at Xander Bogaerts
While she does preface the tweet with "I love Bogaerts" and some other praise for the shortstop, it seems clear that Varitek is taking ownership's side on this. Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star who has spent his entire 10-year career with Boston and won two World Series titles, agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres on Wednesday night.
Carlos Rodón Rumors: Dodgers Not Among Interested Teams
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into free agency facing a need in their starting rotation with Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw no longer under contract. Each of the three was a candidate to be extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer for 2023, though the Dodgers only did so with Anderson. He wound up rejecting it and signing a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
Rangers Target to Join Giants
Mitch Haniger, who was reported to be a target of the Texas Rangers, has agreed to a contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal per the New York Post. The Giants have been in pursuit of prized free-agent slugger Aaron Judge,...
Ex-World Series MVP eyeing 2023 MLB return
At 38-years-old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making four All-Star...
Joey Gallo’s risk is worth the potential reward for the White Sox
Joey Gallo might be the most polarizing player in baseball. The twenty-nine year-old outfielder has a career .199 batting average, but .794 OPS and 110 wRC+. He has a career 37.3% strikeout rate, but 14.8% walk rate and 38 home runs per 162 games. The mere mention of Gallo’s name can serve as a litmus test for what kind of baseball fan you are talking to, in terms of affinity for traditional or advanced methods of evaluating player performance.
Braves trade top prospect away for Tigers reliever
I am sad to see Malloy go because he was one of the fastest risers in the organization this past season. He displayed elite plate discipline and would’ve slotted in perfectly with Atlanta’s strikeout-heavy lineup. Though he was only MLB.com’s 11th-ranked prospect, he was the highest position player on the Braves farm. Higginbotham is 26 years old and is running out of time.
Yankees appear to be favorites to sign All-Star pitcher
The New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to the richest free-agent contract in MLB history this week, but they may not be done spending big. Carlos Rodón has been repeatedly linked to the Yankees in recent days. Mark Feinsand of MLB Network said Wednesday that the Bronx Bombers are “highly interested” in signing Rodón, who is considered the top starting pitcher available on the market now that Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers.
New York Mets to Consider Signing Brandon Nimmo, Kodai Senga
SAN DIEGO - The Mets aren't done making moves. According to SNY's Andy Martino, if both Kodai Senga and Brandon Nimmo want to be Mets, the team would consider it. With the Mets' payroll hovering around $300 million, the club is "open-minded to stretching past" their budget, says Martino. The...
After missing out on Xander Bogaerts, the Chicago Cubs now interested in signing NL All-Star
Xander Bogaerts signs with San Diego: What’s next for the Chicago Cubs?. The Chicago Cubs have been quite busy during the opening days of free agency. After inking deals with pitcher Jameson Taillon and outfielder Cody Bellinger , it was reported they were also in on former Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins don’t look shy this off-season, as they seem to be ready to write some big checks.
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Cardinals Analyst Warns Of The Dangers Of Waiting Around
St. Louis Cardinals fans are riding high after the signing of former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. However, minutes before the deal, there was much anger within the fanbase after Jose Quintana, who had emerged as the team’s ace down the stretch, signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the New York Mets.
