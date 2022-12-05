Police: Henrico suspect in string of armed robberies arrested after police chase crash
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a string of armed commercial robberies across the county.
Hassan Malik Rogers, 32, of Henrico was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, following a police chase in the City of Richmond that resulted in him crashing his vehicle. Rogers attempted to run away from the scene of the crash but was later caught by officers.
Rogers is facing the following charges:
- Two counts of robbery
- Two counts of using a firearm while committing of a felony
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- One count of abduction
- One count of operating a vehicle on a revoked license
- One count of eluding police
“This arrest is a prime example of the teamwork that makes up Henrico County Police,” said Henrico Chief of Police Eric D. English. “This was a tremendous operation, collaboration and arrest of a dangerous individual which ultimately led to clearing multiple cases.”
Dating back to Oct. 8, the robberies primarily occurred in the county’s West End. The locations for these armed robberies are as follows:
- 8300 block of Staples Mill Road
- 9900 block of Three Chopt Road
- 7000 block of Staples Mill Road
- 6000 block of Staples Mill Road
- 8400 block of West Broad Street
- 10200 block of Staples Mill Road
- 1500 block of East Ridge Road
Investigators noted similarities between these incidents and later identified Rogers as the sole suspect. Over the course of the last two months, multiple units with the Henrico County Police Division were able to utilize resources to take Rogers into custody.
Anyone with information on these incidents or Rogers is encouraged to contact Detective D. Paul at 804-501-4894 .

