ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

4-year-old dies when her uncle runs red light and collides with SUV, NC police say

By Simone Jasper
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YO7k3_0jYCV11j00

A 4-year-old was killed when her uncle ran a red light and collided with an SUV in North Carolina, officials said.

The girl’s uncle was seriously hurt in the crash, which sent three people from the SUV to a hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officials were called to the crash at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The incident was reported at the intersection of Randleman and Freeman Mill roads, near downtown Greensboro.

The uncle was driving with his 4-year-old niece in the back seat when he reportedly “disregarded a steady red light,” meaning it wasn’t transitioning from yellow at the time. As a result of not stopping, he got into a crash with the SUV, police wrote in a news release.

The man’s niece, who wasn’t in a car seat, was taken to a hospital. She later died from crash-related injuries, officials said.

The uncle wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He went to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Also taken to a hospital with less serious injuries were three people from the SUV. All three were family members — identified as parents and their 3-year-old daughter.

As of about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 5, no one had been charged in the case, police told McClatchy News in an email. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, use the P3tips smartphone application or share details at P3tips.com .

“The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is conducting this investigation,” officers wrote in their news release.

In North Carolina , children younger than 8 who weigh less than 80 pounds must ride in an appropriate child restraint, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

15-month-old boy steps from home’s driveway into path of oncoming car, NC cops say

Crash kills 74-year-old and great-grandchildren on road trip from SC, Arizona cops say

Comments / 14

Kimberly Smoot
5d ago

omg, the mom right now💔rip and I hope the uncle pulls through but he's gonna be in a personal hell mentally for the rest of his life.my daughter religiously is in her car seat or she ain't goin! seatbelt saved my life. I didn't want to put mine on one day and my cousin said we not movin til you do. I finally did and we ended up that same night getting hit by looked like a drunk driver on I-40. my cousin kept looking in her rear view mirror because she thought there was a motorcycle kinda swerving behind us in the distance. it was a car with one headlight. it slammed into us like a police car doing a pit maneuver. the car we was in flipped over and slid what seemed like forever upside down, where it rested on the shoulder of the road. the driver kept going. that seatbelt and my cousin saved my life! I surely wouldn't have made it, knocked my shoes off! wear it yal it saves lives. praying for the family, rip babygirl

Reply(4)
13
Sherry Bingham
4d ago

Also, we should normalize speaking good words over our precious children. I hope mfn stands for muffin and not that ugly word. Prayers for all of the children, especially the family (including the Uncle) experiencing such a great loss during the Christmas Holiday season.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Shots fired into NC family's home

A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police were called to Peachtree Street in reference to a shooting, Saturday morning around 12:30 am. Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he is in...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Teen pleads guilty in shooting death of 14-year-old Marcus Key

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A teenage boy pleaded guilty on Friday in the shooting death of 14-year-old Marcus Key, according to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill. Tristan Jones, who was 17 when the shooting happened, appeared in Forsyth County Superior Court and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He received a maximum sentence of nearly six-and-a-half years.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
CBS 17

Plane made sputtering sound, was upside down before NC crash that killed grandparents, report says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A plane that crashed last month in North Carolina, killing two people from Illinois, made a sputtering sound and was upside down shortly before hitting the ground, according to a preliminary report published Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Piper PA30 Twin Comanche was preparing to land at Smith Reynolds Airport […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro homeowners concerned with speeding on Walker Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro neighborhood say drivers treat their street like a racetrack. This week, they watched speeding almost take the lives of two teenagers. According to Greensboro police crash reports, a Honda was driving down Walker Avenue. Police estimate it was going double the speed limit at 60 miles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
18K+
Followers
505
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy