4-year-old dies when her uncle runs red light and collides with SUV, NC police say

A 4-year-old was killed when her uncle ran a red light and collided with an SUV in North Carolina, officials said.

The girl’s uncle was seriously hurt in the crash, which sent three people from the SUV to a hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officials were called to the crash at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The incident was reported at the intersection of Randleman and Freeman Mill roads, near downtown Greensboro.

The uncle was driving with his 4-year-old niece in the back seat when he reportedly “disregarded a steady red light,” meaning it wasn’t transitioning from yellow at the time. As a result of not stopping, he got into a crash with the SUV, police wrote in a news release.

The man’s niece, who wasn’t in a car seat, was taken to a hospital. She later died from crash-related injuries, officials said.

The uncle wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He went to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Also taken to a hospital with less serious injuries were three people from the SUV. All three were family members — identified as parents and their 3-year-old daughter.

As of about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 5, no one had been charged in the case, police told McClatchy News in an email. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, use the P3tips smartphone application or share details at P3tips.com .

“The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is conducting this investigation,” officers wrote in their news release.

In North Carolina , children younger than 8 who weigh less than 80 pounds must ride in an appropriate child restraint, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

