Versailles, OH

Several fire departments on scene of house fire in Darke County

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
VERSAILLES — Several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Versailles Monday afternoon, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reportedly fully involved, according to initial scanner traffic.

>>Metal scrapping business considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Greenville

Firefighters were dispatched to the 7600 block of Chase Road, dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7.

The residence is near the Darke County Airport, according to Google Maps.

All residents were reportedly not in the house at the time of the fire, scanner traffic said.

We working to learn more information. News Center 7 will continue to provide updates.

