Several fire departments on scene of house fire in Darke County

VERSAILLES — Several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Versailles Monday afternoon, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reportedly fully involved, according to initial scanner traffic.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 7600 block of Chase Road, dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7.

The residence is near the Darke County Airport, according to Google Maps.

All residents were reportedly not in the house at the time of the fire, scanner traffic said.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates.

