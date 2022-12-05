ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Arrests made in suspicious death turned homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police department has made an arrest in a suspicious death that was upgraded to a homicide. Police arrested 25-year-old Roseikeo Wright of Little Rock, who was wanted in connection to the death of 31-year-old Kneco Jones. Police said the change from...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Count Porkula BBQ opens up a second location in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Count Porkula BBQ 'at the Crossroads' announced Friday they will be opening the doors of their second location on Dec. 13. According to the news release, the BBQ joint will be located at 201 Keightley Drive north of the 'crossroad' intersection of Cantrell and Mississippi.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

Mt. Fuji Still Has Little Rock’s Heart

I have been writing for OnlyinArk.com the past seven years, and crazy enough, this is my first feature piece on the beloved Mt. Fuji Japanese Restaurant in Little Rock. The place has been around since 1986, and by most accounts, is the very first sushi shop in Arkansas. More importantly, it is one of those rare restaurants that just about everyone loves.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR

