Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Related
KATV
ARDOT said I-30 construction will cause lane closures in North Little Rock and Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the construction work on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock and Little Rock will cause weekly lane closures. According to ARDOT if the weather permits, the travel impacts will be starting on Monday, Dec. 12. The double...
NLRPD: Suspicious death investigation opened, woman found dead in car
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman was found in a car, according to a recent press release. According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the 2300 block of Franklin Street on Friday at approximately 7:42 p.m. […]
Two arrested in connection to North Little Rock death
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police in North Little Rock have arrested two people in connection to a death that happened on Nov. 5. Officers reportedly found 31-year-old Kneco Jones dead on the ground near the 2000 block of Allen. It was later determined that Jones was hit by a car.
‘I just wish he was here’ Family of 18-year-old shot and killed in west Little Rock honors his life and searches for answers
Loved ones and family members are pleading to the public for information after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in west Little Rock.
Family of 24-year-old killed in crash continues his legacy
At the young age of twenty-four, Central Arkansas native, Peyton Mitchell’s life was taken far too soon from a car accident.
Say McIntosh Black Santa Christmas toy drive takes place in North Little Rock
A holiday tradition going back 60-years was held Saturday afternoon in North Little Rock.
Parents of 14-year-old White County run away teen looking for answers
December 12th will make a month since 14-year-old Raynee Massey ran away from home on Honeysuckle Rd in Bald Knob.
LRPD: Man shot while heading to Waffle House on Colonel Glenn Road
Little Rock police said that a man was injured in a shooting while he was heading to Waffle House Wednesday.
Little Rock police identify victim of deadly Tuesday shooting as teen
The Little Rock Police Department has released additional information on a Tuesday afternoon shooting death in west Little Rock.
KATV
Arrests made in suspicious death turned homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police department has made an arrest in a suspicious death that was upgraded to a homicide. Police arrested 25-year-old Roseikeo Wright of Little Rock, who was wanted in connection to the death of 31-year-old Kneco Jones. Police said the change from...
‘We thought somebody had a jackhammer’ Community reacts to shooting in west Little Rock
Members of the community said they are shaken after a homicide that happened in the middle of the day Tuesday in west Little Rock.
KATV
WATCH: Little Rock restaurant closed after driver crashes through the front wall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock restaurant is closed Monday after a SUV crashed through the front of the restaurant before the 6 a.m. hour. No casualties were reported and all parties involved are fine according to a worker at the Frontier Diner restaurant on Interstate 30. Workers...
KATV
One out of four suspects not yet arrested for the McAlmont Community Park murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday they have all but one suspect wanted for capital murder in custody. According to police, Carl Lewis Kendle Jr is the last suspect that has not been arrested. Kendle is wanted for capital murder that occurred on...
KATV
Arkansas State Police vehicle collides with another vehicle during a high speed chase
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas State Police car collides with another vehicle on Interstate 530 after a chase on Nov. 22. According to the incident report by Sergeant Jeff Preston, Preston noticed a vehicle on the overpass going fast in the left lane to which he then turns on his rear speed radar.
KATV
Count Porkula BBQ opens up a second location in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Count Porkula BBQ 'at the Crossroads' announced Friday they will be opening the doors of their second location on Dec. 13. According to the news release, the BBQ joint will be located at 201 Keightley Drive north of the 'crossroad' intersection of Cantrell and Mississippi.
onlyinark.com
Mt. Fuji Still Has Little Rock’s Heart
I have been writing for OnlyinArk.com the past seven years, and crazy enough, this is my first feature piece on the beloved Mt. Fuji Japanese Restaurant in Little Rock. The place has been around since 1986, and by most accounts, is the very first sushi shop in Arkansas. More importantly, it is one of those rare restaurants that just about everyone loves.
Little Rock man accuses Pulaski County Deputy of taking no action in recent shooting
A Little Rock man is pushing for action after he said a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy took no action in a recent shooting.
Little Rock police release images of jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are reaching out to the public to identify three individuals they say robbed a jewelry store on November 25.
KATV
William F. Laman Public Library announces model trains are returning to station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The William F. Laman Public Library announced Dec. 1 the return of Crooked Rail's Model Railroad Club. The Crooked Rail's club is a club that has existed in central Arkansas for over 20 years and features HO and O layouts. This ensures that trains of...
Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
Comments / 0