seehafernews.com
Nomination Period Opens for Manitowoc and Two Rivers City Council Elections
The nomination period for this year’s City Council elections has opened up. Starting in the City of Manitowoc, the City Clerk’s office tells Seehafer News that there are five seats up for grabs this year. Those are for District 1 which is occupied by Brett Vanderkin, Chad Beeman’s...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Leadership to Talk Tourism This Morning
There is only one meeting on the docket today in the City of Two Rivers. The Room Tax Commission will be in the Council Chambers at 10:00 this morning. They will start by getting updates on the Room Tax revenue received so far this year, and regarding the 2023 visitor guide.
seehafernews.com
UW Extension Available To Lend a Helping Hand To The Community
Angie Ulness is Manitowoc County’s UW-Extension Ag Educator, and she explained to Seehafer News, “Extension’s mission is to connect people with the University of Wisconsin. Extension teaches, we help lead and serve, and transform lives and communities.”. Ulness says one of their primary goals is to help...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Food Bank Deems Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk a Success
Last month’s Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk put on by the Sheboygan County Food Bank has been deemed a major success. In fact, according to the organization, $80,000 was raised by 2,328 participants, which is a record for the food bank. 82 groups and teams participated on the cold windy...
seehafernews.com
Virtual Meeting Scheduled Regarding Memorial Drive Resurfacing
Resurfacing of Memorial Drive between Manitowoc and Two Rivers will be the subject of a virtual meeting this afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled the session for the time period between 4:30 and 5:30 this afternoon. The project is scheduled to happen in 2025 and Highway 42 is...
seehafernews.com
No Burglaries Reported in Sheboygan in November, A First for the City
For the first time at least in the last several decades, the City of Sheboygan did not have any burglaries reported last month. Burglary was a big issue in Sheboygan for quite some time. In the early 2000s, there were more than 200 reported each year, but occasionally that number...
seehafernews.com
Greater Green Bay YMCA Unveils Plans for New Facilities in Ashwaubenon and Allouez
Soon, the Green Bay area will have two more YMCA locations. The Great Green Bay YMCA has unveiled its plans for new facilities in Allouez and Ashwaubenon. The Allouez location will be located on the 17-acre site of the Broadview soccer complex and will be replacing their current aging building nearby.
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Random Lake Elementary was the target of a bomb threat last week. Click here to learn more about the threat, and where the suspect is from. – The Two Rivers City Council is set to vote on the 2023 Budget. Click here to learn more about the proposal. –...
seehafernews.com
54,000 Suspected Fentanyl Pills Seized in Appleton
An estimated 54,000 fentanyl pills are no longer on the streets in Appleton. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group announced that an investigation this past week resulted in the 12 pounds of fentanyl, worth over $500,000, being located. While the exact nature of the seizure was not released, we...
seehafernews.com
Crossfire Ranch to Host Open House Christmas Event
A Reedsville organization is inviting the public out for an event this weekend. The first-ever Crossfire Christmas will be held at the Crossfire Ranch from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The event will consist of an open house with hot chocolate, bars, assorted cookies, and a bonfire. Attendees will be able...
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Technical College Invites High Schoolers to “Shadow a Chef”
Lakeshore Technical College is inviting high school juniors and seniors who are considering a culinary career to attend their upcoming “Shadow a Chef” sessions. Participants will be paired with a culinary arts student who will engage in coursework matching the participant’s interests. Participants will also experience what...
seehafernews.com
Santa to Drop by The Read Apple Saturday
The “jolly old gent himself” is expected to make a special appearance this Saturday in downtown Two Rivers. Santa Claus will be visiting the Read Apple Toy Shoppe located in the basement of Schroeder’s Department Store. Families can stop in between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. and meet...
seehafernews.com
Honor and Remember, Patriot Riders to Host a Special Presentation Tomorrow in Manitowoc
A national organization that aims to help families of deceased veterans will be hosting a special presentation tomorrow in Manitowoc. Honor and Remember was created by George Lutz after his son died in Fallujah Iraq in 2005. Since then, the group has been hand-crafting flags, and delivering them to the...
seehafernews.com
PetSkull Brewing to Host Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest This Weekend
Ugly Christmas sweaters have become a bit of a fad over the past couple of years, and PetSkull Brewing is getting in on the action. They will be hosting their 2nd Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest tomorrow (December 10th) at their brewery on Buffalo Street in Manitowoc. Come wearing your...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
seehafernews.com
Additional Details Released Regarding Wounded Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer
The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department has released some additional details regarding the Wednesday incident where an officer accidentally shot himself. We already knew the incident occurred on Highway 29 near County Road FF during a standoff with a fleeing suspect, but now we know the officer is in stable condition. While...
seehafernews.com
Marine Band Presents Sounds Of The Season
The Manitowoc Marine Band is presenting its’ Christmas Concert tomorrow (Friday) evening at the Franciscan Music Center Endries Performance Hall. The performance is scheduled to run from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Since 1898, the Marine Band has brought together a wide variety of area musicians, from high school students...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Child Reports Being Approached by Stranger, Offered Candy and a Puppy
It’s like something you would see on an after-school special. The Oshkosh Police Department says a child reported a situation to them where a stranger approached and offered candy and a puppy. The incident occurred at around noon yesterday (December 8th) in the 1000 block of North Washburn Street,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Arrested Again on Numerous Bail Jumping Charges
The Manitowoc man who was arrested on 12 bail-jumping charges last week is once again in legal trouble. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a situation at the 10th Street Kwik Trip at 6:30 last night involving an intoxicated man attempting to buy alcohol. The suspect, 51-year-old Brian Bell,...
seehafernews.com
Gale A. Windus
Gale A. Windus, age 79, a resident of Manitowoc, entered into eternal life with his daughter by his side on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center. Gale was born on October 31, 1943 in Manitowoc to the late Erwin and Helen (Heinzen) Windus. He graduated from...
