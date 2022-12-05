Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Humane offering 50% off adoptions throughout December
Looking to adopt a pet but haven't finalized the decision yet? Michigan Humane said Friday it is offering 50% off adoptions for the next month.
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
WNEM
Overcrowding in animal shelter causing stress for animals, volunteers
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. “It’s stressful. I’m not going to lie,” sighed Kyle Baker, a volunteer at the shelter. There are too many...
WILX-TV
Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe boy behind annual pajama, book drive asks community to help amid his battle with illness
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – For the past 10 years, a young boy from Eastpointe has collected pajamas and books to donate to Metro Detroit children in need in time for Christmas. Dominic Miller, 13, focuses every year on his goal to donate hundreds, if not thousands, of new pajamas, books, toys and other clothing items to children at local shelters during the holiday season. He spends time out in the community advocating for his goal and working to collect donations because he feels it’s “the right thing to do.”
Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan
Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
Livonia Family Decorating Their Yard With Christmas Dinosaurs
Normally dinosaurs aren't the first thing that comes to mind when anyone asks you about what kind of decorations you're gonna use for Christmas, but Thomas and Jackie McBride are doing something truly unique with their yard. On display 24/7 at 18115 Middlebelt Rd in Livonia, the family may have just started a new trend, although they are known as the Dinosaur House around the neighborhood, as they've also done this during Halloween. Their new Brontosaurus goes well with the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and many Tyrannosaurus Rex blow-ups, as Thomas said what the inspiration was behind the idea to decorate with dinos:
Humane society encourages residents to ‘adopt, not shop’ for new pet
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – As the holiday season heats up with many Washtenaw County residents considering getting a new pet, shelters would like to share a few wise words on pet adoption. The Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor is encouraging those looking for a new furry...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Michigan residents urged to take precautions around livestock following recent cases of parasitic illness
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders of steps they can take to keep themselves safe and healthy when touching or working around livestock. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deer with plastic pumpkin on head in Bloomfield Hills has been freed
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – The deer with its head stuck in a Halloween trick-or-treating bucket who has been nicknamed Bucky was freed on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery, the deer was freed from his “pumpkin prison” after days of being unable to eat or drink.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch Live: Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is returning to Beaumont (Corewell), Royal Oak campus this December after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic. The community is invited to show up and show support for pediatric patients hospitalized during the winter holidays at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital, the new name for Beaumont, Royal Oak.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan health officials: Take caution near livestock after 12 probable cases of parasitic illness
Michigan health officials are urging residents to be extra careful around livestock after about a dozen probable cases of a parasitic illness. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties. The illnesses are believed to have been caused by a parasite called Cryptosporidium and occurred after people came into contact with a group of sick calves. To date, a total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 (one confirmed, four probable and seven suspect cases) became sick with diarrhea and other symptoms between Nov. 15-21.
horseandrider.com
28 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan
A weanling paint horse filly in Berrien County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. She began displaying clinical signs, including nasal discharge and fever, on November 15. Strangles was confirmed on November 21. The filly is recovering, but three other cases are suspected, and 28 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health...
Coquito is a cute pit bull looking for a family
Coquito is a cute, shy pit bull that needs somebody to snuggle with.
WILX-TV
‘Does it bite?’ - Ingham County deputy finds lost snake in car dashboard
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was able to help out some people who were in a scaly situation Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to check on a couple of people in distress because their pet snake got loose inside their vehicle. A deputy was able to locate the snake, which was hiding inside the dashboard. The owner was able to retrieve the snake through a vent.
Mich. Parents Officially Adopt Their Biological Children After Lengthy Legal Battle: 'It's a Great Day'
Tammy and Jordan Myers are finally the adoptive parents of their own biological children, born nearly two years ago Tammy and Jordan Myers — the Michigan couple who have been fighting to adopt their own biological twins, born via a gestational carrier — are relieved after a judge legally made them the parents of Eames and Ellison on Thursday, the Myerses exclusively tell PEOPLE. "Words cannot express how excited we are to put this adoption process behind us," says Tammy, 41, of Grand Rapids. "This ongoing whirlwind has become our normal,...
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks. Health...
State vet urges residents to keep pets vaccinated after kitten infected with rabies
(CBS DETROIT) - The state veterinarian is urging Michigan residents to vaccinate their pets after a six-month-old kitten was found with rabies in Oakland County.Officials say the kitten was found as a stray about six weeks before it was diagnosed. The kitten was taken to a clinic for not eating or drinking, acting aggressively and being unable to use its hindlimb. It was euthanized when it became more ill."While this case is unfortunate, it is not unexpected as rabies is regularly detected in Michigan's wildlife—particularly in bats and skunks. This means the virus is present, making it important to vaccinate domestic animals against rabies," said Dr. Nora Wineland, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Development state veterinarian. "Any mammal, including humans, can be infected with rabies. By vaccinating pets and livestock against the virus and having them avoid contact with wildlife, it protects both animal health and public health."According to MDARD, 47 rabid animals were detected in Michigan this year as of Nov. 28 -- 45 bats, one cat and one skunk in 24 counties.Rabies can be reported to the State Veterinarian's Office For more information on rabies, visit www.michigan.gov/rabies.
Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids counties get 1 COVID risk level higher, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, 26 at a medium level and 56 at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 8. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets:...
Comments / 3