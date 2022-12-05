Read full article on original website
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
PhillyBite
The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ
- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
Almost Ready! This Bucks County Raising Cane’s Announces Opening Date!
Raising Cane's restaurants are opening with a crispy vengeance in the Northeast!. If you're a fried chicken fanatic, you may already know that Raising Cane's, an LA-based fried chicken finger restaurant has been expanding in Pennsylvania recently. Earlier this year, we told you about their first Pennsylvania location in Philadelphia,...
phillygrub.blog
Mike’s BBQ Hosting Resurgent Whiskey for Sampling Event
Mike’s BBQ in South Philly and Elverson, PA’s Resurgent Whiskey are partnering on a collaborative event featuring BBQ and whiskey this Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m. at Mike’s BBQ, located at 1703 S. 11th Street in Philadelphia. In what will be the first time...
This Record-Breaking $25M Burlington County Mansion Should Be in “Succession”
If you're into gawking at absolutely palatial houses for sale in New Jersey, strap in for this one! This mansion tucked away in Burlington County is on the market for a record-breaking amount!. This is 2801 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. It was just featured in the real estate section...
Upscale Steak and Seafood Brand, Eddie V’s, Joins Cherry Hills Mall Next Spring
This will be the company’s second outpost in New Jersey, while the nearest is in Pennsylvania’s King of Prussia.
Top 4 places in NJ to get the best sushi
As you know, I am a big believer in a high-protein diet. Meats, fish, and eggs all top the list for me and my family. One of my favorites, partly because of the wasabi component, is sushi. There are some great places around the Garden State for you to enjoy.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Philly-Famous Cheesesteak Spot Set To Open In N.J.
One of Philadelphia’s most famous cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks is a Philly-famous restaurant and has been a staple in the community since it opened its doors in 1966. The steak spot was founded by the late Joey Vento and is now run by Vento’s son Geno. The iconic Philadelphia-based restaurant is located on East Passyunk Avenue and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Stolen statue returned to Trenton, NJ’s ‘Angel Island’
TRENTON — The stolen the Angel of Faith statuer returned to its podium in front of three churches at the city's holiday celebration on Wednesday. The 500 pound bronze statue was cut at the ankles and taken from its podium at Perry and Warren streets in the early hours of May 3.
‘In the name of Steve’: Codella Family creates scholarship to honor late son
Describing Stephen Codella might just be an impossible task. He was a loving son, big brother, caring doctor, talented musician, respected friend, and someone whose mere presence in a room attracted others. So when Stephen passed away Jan. 27 after a fight with cancer, his family sought a way to honor his passions while carrying on his memory.
One of My Favorite Italian Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made the Best of List
When we mention Italian, everyone has their favorite. It's like anything else, Italian is so popular in New Jersey. Italian food is my husband's absolute favorite and we've been to this restaurant several times in Ocean County. When I bring up this restaurant in Brick, everyone says it's the best...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
‘Stay True’ — NJ high school senior launches apparel brand
A senior at Robbinsville High School is the brain behind a local apparel brand that's encouraging everyone to "stay true" to their beliefs and values. Planning to attend college in the fall, 17-year-old Christian Wright also intends to keep his brand in production and open it up to a new campus of customers.
OH MY GOD! ‘Friends The Experience’ Is Coming to Philadelphia
It doesn't matter if you're a Joey, Ross, or Rachel. You could even a Monica, Chandler, or Phoebe. The Friends Experience is coming to town, and we've heard RAVE reviews about the experience so far. The Friends Experience is an immersive and interactive experience that will make you feel like...
Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY
Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
The Must-Try Holiday Cocktails Throughout Mercer County, NJ
'Tis the season to drink fun, festive cocktails. I love a theme, so when it's the holidays it's fun to indulge in holiday-ish drinks. Over the next few weeks family and friends will be gathering throughout the Mercer County area to have some holiday fun so I figured I'd put together a little guide for you as to where you can find some festive cocktails.
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey
So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special
Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
This Is The Perfect Gift For Die-Hard Philadelphia Flyer’s Fans
The holiday season is just trucking along and if you’re still looking for the perfect gift for any of the Flyer’s fans in your life, this is the one. My family is all about Philadelphia sports, so I was thinking about getting this for some of my family members and figured it could save a ton of other people some frustration while shopping around for the perfect gift.
NJ hidden gem: Cozy tavern with a water view and great food
If you're like me, you have passed this place on your way north to Lambertville and maybe never gave it a second look. It's really not a tourist spot. It's a place for locals who know where to get good food and drinks that also has some pretty decent live music from time to time.
The Perfect Holiday Gift for Diehard Philadelphia Eagles Fans
Do you have any Eagles fans in your life? If yes, here's is a really cool holiday gift idea. CBS News Philadelphia is reporting that starting this weekend (December 10th) you can get a SIGNED copy of "A Philly Special Christmas." You've heard of this festive, funny project, right?. Some...
