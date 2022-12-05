Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
SAS Performing Arts Company Announces 2022 Winners
The New Jersey-based SAS Performing Arts Company has announced the winners of its third annual competition. The final took place on Dec. 3 and featured 16 singers. First prize went to soprano Magdalena Kuzma with the second place given to mezzo-soprano Stephanie Doche. Third prize went to mezzo-soprano Lisa Marie Rogali.
operawire.com
Minnesota Orchestra Names New Vice President of Artistic Planning
The Minnesota Orchestra has announced that Erik Finley has been appointed the Leni and David Moore, Jr. Vice President of Artistic Planning. In this role, he will collaborate closely with Music Director Designate Thomas Søndergård, musicians, and artistic staff to bring to life a shared artistic vision for the organization.
Comments / 0