WDBJ7.com
The Community Christmas Store helps dozens of families in need shop for the holiday season
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store was in full swing on Friday. Families in need are able to shop for the holiday season without paying anything. Toys, clothes and food items are funded by donations through the community. This year, more than 400 children across the...
WDBJ7.com
Dickens of a Christmas helps boost traffic for downtown businesses
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christmas is a time of giving and receiving. And as people continue holiday shopping, downtown businesses are extending their hours for Dickens of a Christmas. For Dickens of a Christmas, some businesses like Serenity Treasures are staying open longer. The owner Dav Oli travels around the...
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories - Milky Way
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - She is a two-year-old cat looking for her forever home. If you are looking for a new pet, call or visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website.
WDBJ7.com
Caroling event hopes to bring community together
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Thursday night, Star City residents came together to build bridges and strengthen connections. Around 30 people walked from the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to the Christmas tree on Market Street to sing holiday carols and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. Canned goods were...
WDBJ7.com
Dickens of a Christmas parade downtown road closures, parking information
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic temporarily on Friday. View your parking options here. · Jefferson Street (from Walnut to Elm Ave) will be closed at 5:00 p.m. for the parade lineup. Jefferson Street will be closed to thru traffic from Williamson Road intersection to Walnut (No right turn from Williamson onto Jefferson) at 5:00 p.m. Once the Parade has concluded, Jefferson Street will open.
WDBJ7.com
A Holiday Concert for the Human Family
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You’re invited to a special holiday concert that celebrates conversation across differences and reconciliation with the goal of bringing folks together from all walks of life around a common purpose to share and celebrate music and the message of togetherness. The Rev. Marisa Sifontes, from...
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Dickens of a Christmas Parade
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday night is the night for the 50th annual Dickens of a Christmas Parade in downtown Roanoke City!. You can catch it all live right here and everywhere you stream WDBJ7!. The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Roanoke woman is turning past wounds into present day wisdom
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -One Roanoke woman is not letting her past mistakes define her. Instead, she’s turning her previous wounds into present day wisdom. Cynthia Saunders is guided by a lesson we all learn in kindergarten, the golden rule. “In the community I try to address myself as I...
WDBJ7.com
33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to spread some holiday cheer. Shop with a Cop was hosted Saturday, December 12th in Bedford County. “They’re giving them something that I couldn’t give them,” said Michelle Tillman. Raising three grandchildren on her own has...
WDBJ7.com
Enjoy an easy fried rice recipe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen today with Chef Jeff Bland to make an unconventional fried rice recipe you can throw together on a weeknight. Chef Bland uses some ingredients you may already have in your home, and this dish is sure to please!. Enjoy!
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10
Christmas events in the Roanoke ValleyPhoto byWallpaper screenshot. There are still plenty of holiday activities in Roanoke and surrounding areas for those who are interested and quite a few of them are taking place this Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10.
WDBJ7.com
Emergency roadwork along I-81S through the early evening
(WDBJ) - Drivers should expect significant delays along I-81S due to emergency roadwork in the area of mile marker 137, according to VDOT. The time has been extended through 5:30 p.m. due to an equipment failure. “Drivers between Roanoke and Christiansburg are encouraged to seek alternate routes such as Route...
WDBJ7.com
Claire Parker Foundation’s house to raise money for kids with cancer sells within days of completion
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Last March, the Claire Parker Foundation began remodeling their third house, located in Altavista, as a way to raise money for kids with cancer and their families. They say this was the hardest house they’ve had to flip so far. “The contractors really did an...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
WHSV
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash closes southbound Franklin Road
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will be available soon, but the roadway will stay closed for a long period of time. Drivers should avoid the...
wfirnews.com
Crews respond to fire at Givens Book Store in Salem
Salem Fire crews responded to a blaze last night at the old Givens Book Store at the corner of East Main Street and North Electric Road. When they arrived on scene, authorities found flames coming out of the building and the roof had fallen in. No one was believed to be in the building at the time of fire. There is no word on a possible cause.Just before 11 p.m., a bulldozer came and began demolishing the building. It was scheduled for demolition as part of a renovation project on that corner.
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Re-framing Responsibilities
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In our daily lives, we have so many things that we have to do. But according to lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs, we can put a positive spin on them. She says it’s all about re-framing our responsibilities and changing our mindset from “have to” to “get to.”
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech's Helmet Lab Helps Keep Horse Riders Safe
One Woman Dedicates Herself To Being A Shining Light For Others. Claire Parker Foundation Sells Third House To Help Kids With Cancer. Roanoke Co. Police Chief Howard Hall To Retire This Month. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WDBJ7.com
Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
