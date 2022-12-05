Read full article on original website
Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested
STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole
BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
Fall River Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Dragged Officer With ATV
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — Fall River Police said they’ve arrested a person charged with striking a veteran officer with an ATV and dragging him several hundred feet while attempting to flee the scene of a traffic stop. The incident occurred on November 4 at about 7:33 p.m....
Fall River Man Allegedly Shot And Killed Fiancee’s Father, Himself
FALL RIVER — The Fall River man authorities believe shot and killed his fiancée's father and injured two other family members before fatally shooting himself early Wednesday has been identified as 25-year-old Christopher Jean Baptiste. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said police received a 911 call at...
Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen
A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
New Bedford Man Arrested on Gun Charge Following Suspected Drug Deal
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — A New Bedford man has been arrested and an illegal firearm seized after police said they observed suspected drug activity in the city’s West End. Police said that on November 23 at around 1 p.m., Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau detectives were conducting surveillance in the area of Summer Street and Austin Street, when they allegedly observed a drug transaction.
Two Dead, Two Injured in Fall River Shooting
FALL RIVER — Two men have been killed and two women injured in a shooting in Fall River overnight Tuesday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Thomas Quinn wrote in a tweet confirmed by a spokesperson for the office that the shooting took place on Bank Street in the city.
Heroux and Hodgson Break Bread, Begin Sheriff’s Office Transition
After a hotly contested and often acrimonious election for Bristol County Sheriff that saw Democrat Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux narrowly defeat longtime Republican Sheriff Tom Hodgson, the two met for the first time in person as outgoing sheriff and sheriff-elect to begin the transition of power. Heroux and Hodgson met...
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
Marshfield Double Homicide Suspect Arrested in Florida
The man wanted in the bludgeoning deaths of a Marshfield couple has been arrested in Florida. Police found Christopher Keeley, 27, in Miami Beach Friday night, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. The arrest came three days after the bodies of Carl and Vicki Mattson...
New Bedford Police Nab Three for Alleged Catalytic Converter Thefts
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — Two New Bedford residents were taken into custody Saturday and charges will be sought for a third for allegedly attempting to steal catalytic converters from parked vehicles in New Bedford’s North End. According to New Bedford Police, officers responded shortly after midnight on...
Trial Begins for New Bedford Man Accused of Dartmouth Murder
FALL RIVER — A former New Bedford resident is now being tried for murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Fall River man Joseph Tavares in Dartmouth in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said the murder trial of 52-year-old Robert Rose started Thursday morning in Fall River Superior Court.
Two Fall River Men Arrested in Connection to Amber Alert
DARTMOUTH — Two men from Fall River have been arrested and charged in connection to an incident in which authorities believed a woman and her infant had possibly been abducted in Dartmouth Thursday morning. The incident led to an Amber Alert being issued, although police later learned the incident...
FBI Arrests Fall River Police Officer for Alleged Assault
FALL RIVER — A Fall River police officer has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly assaulting a man in police custody with a baton, and for allegedly filing false reports on the incident. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Nicholas Hoar was arrested Wednesday morning on indictments charging...
Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch
Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
Second Fall River Shooting Suspect Caught
FALL RIVER — Fall River police say they have caught the second suspect in a shooting that injured a man earlier this month. Police had been seeking 27-year-old Nestly Lewis in connection to the Nov. 3 shooting on America Street in which a man sustained two gunshot wounds, one to his abdomen and another to his left arm.
Police: Dartmouth Mother and Baby Allegedly Abducted
DARTMOUTH — State and Dartmouth police are searching for a man allegedly holding a woman and her baby against their will at knifepoint. According to state police, as of Thursday afternoon at around 1:15 p.m., an amber alert has been issued for the baby, six-month-old Grayson Benson, who was abducted with his mother, 23-year-old Hannah Benson.
Two New Bedford Men Arrested After Shots Fired
NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford men have been arrested and an illegal gun seized after a shots fired incident on Tuesday night. New Bedford police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Hawthorn and Irving streets to find spent shell casings on the ground. A tree and...
Mattapoisett Christmas School Bus Lights Up SouthCoast
A Mattapoisett school bus driver has taken Fun 107's Light Up SouthCoast to a whole new level. Dianne Freitas loves her holidays, and she loves bringing out the fun of the holidays for the kids who ride her bus. "I started slowly last year; it was my first year working...
