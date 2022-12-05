ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

1420 WBSM

Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested

STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
CARVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole

BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
BROCKTON, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen

A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Arrested on Gun Charge Following Suspected Drug Deal

NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — A New Bedford man has been arrested and an illegal firearm seized after police said they observed suspected drug activity in the city’s West End. Police said that on November 23 at around 1 p.m., Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau detectives were conducting surveillance in the area of Summer Street and Austin Street, when they allegedly observed a drug transaction.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Two Dead, Two Injured in Fall River Shooting

FALL RIVER — Two men have been killed and two women injured in a shooting in Fall River overnight Tuesday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Thomas Quinn wrote in a tweet confirmed by a spokesperson for the office that the shooting took place on Bank Street in the city.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Marshfield Double Homicide Suspect Arrested in Florida

The man wanted in the bludgeoning deaths of a Marshfield couple has been arrested in Florida. Police found Christopher Keeley, 27, in Miami Beach Friday night, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. The arrest came three days after the bodies of Carl and Vicki Mattson...
MARSHFIELD, MA
1420 WBSM

Trial Begins for New Bedford Man Accused of Dartmouth Murder

FALL RIVER — A former New Bedford resident is now being tried for murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Fall River man Joseph Tavares in Dartmouth in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said the murder trial of 52-year-old Robert Rose started Thursday morning in Fall River Superior Court.
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Two Fall River Men Arrested in Connection to Amber Alert

DARTMOUTH — Two men from Fall River have been arrested and charged in connection to an incident in which authorities believed a woman and her infant had possibly been abducted in Dartmouth Thursday morning. The incident led to an Amber Alert being issued, although police later learned the incident...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

FBI Arrests Fall River Police Officer for Alleged Assault

FALL RIVER — A Fall River police officer has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly assaulting a man in police custody with a baton, and for allegedly filing false reports on the incident. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Nicholas Hoar was arrested Wednesday morning on indictments charging...
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch

Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Second Fall River Shooting Suspect Caught

FALL RIVER — Fall River police say they have caught the second suspect in a shooting that injured a man earlier this month. Police had been seeking 27-year-old Nestly Lewis in connection to the Nov. 3 shooting on America Street in which a man sustained two gunshot wounds, one to his abdomen and another to his left arm.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Police: Dartmouth Mother and Baby Allegedly Abducted

DARTMOUTH — State and Dartmouth police are searching for a man allegedly holding a woman and her baby against their will at knifepoint. According to state police, as of Thursday afternoon at around 1:15 p.m., an amber alert has been issued for the baby, six-month-old Grayson Benson, who was abducted with his mother, 23-year-old Hannah Benson.
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Two New Bedford Men Arrested After Shots Fired

NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford men have been arrested and an illegal gun seized after a shots fired incident on Tuesday night. New Bedford police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Hawthorn and Irving streets to find spent shell casings on the ground. A tree and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Community Policy