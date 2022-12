If the season ended today, the Blue Devils would own a program record (since 1951) with the 59.0 points per game they've allowed thus far. Perhaps it's no coincidence that opponents' two lowest averages, 61.0 points in 2009-10 and 62.0 points in 2006-07, came against Duke basketball squads with Jon Scheyer in the backcourt.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO