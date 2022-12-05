ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

107-3 KISS-FM

These are the Top 9 Tex Mex Restaurants in Longview, Texas According to Yelp

One of the things that East Texans love the most is Tex Mex. It can be from a chain like Chuy's or On The Border or an East Texas owned establishment like El Lugar or Posados. No matter, if you can find a great taco or burrito, stick with it because they're delicious. For today, I wanted to concentrate on the Tex Mex options available in Longview. I went to yelp.com and was able to find the top nine rated Tex Mex stops in town.
LONGVIEW, TX
Let’s Help ‘Stuff the Stockings’ for Adoptable Pets in Tyler, TX

Pets make life better, it’s true, they want to show you unconditional love every single day. They want to be your best friend and be there when life gets tough. They offer so much to us and all they want is got get love in return. Which is why we all need to step up and help the pets that are currently up for adoption at the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas.
TYLER, TX
Two Rolls and a Tea Story at Chicken Express in Kilgore, Texas

I came across this story as I was scrolling through social media like so many of us do, but it hit home quickly as it took place in Kilgore, Texas. The information was relayed by Jesse Shico about his experience recently about something that happened while he was grabbing some dinner at Chicken Express. This story will make you realize how fortunate you are and a reminder for all of us to look out for our fellow East Texans.
KILGORE, TX
Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause

What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
Will This Popular Texas Wing Bar Come To Tyler Or Longview, TX?

After Spending Days Stuffing Myself With Turkey After Thanksgiving, I Wanted A Different Kind Of Bird And Went To One Of My Favorite Places That's Not In East Texas. I know that you can get wings just about anywhere here in East Texas but this is my official start to a campaign to get a popular wing spot to come to our area because, well we need it. They already have multiple locations throughout the state including one inside Minute Maid Park, home to the World Champion Astros, so maybe they would like to expand to our area...
LONGVIEW, TX
This Tyler, Texas Home Looks Comfortable and Luxurious

It’s always fun to look at real estate listings especially ones that are in our backyard such as this beautiful home in Tyler, Texas. This really is one of the most beautiful homes I have ever seen pictures of in East Texas. The reason it’s not one of the most expensive homes in the area is only because it doesn’t come with hundreds of acres of land. Other than not having a gigantic piece of land I think you’re going to love this property in Tyler, TX too.
TYLER, TX
An East Texas University Has Two Nationally Ranked Women Wrestlers

Congratulations Go Out To These Two Rising Stars On The Collegiate Wrestling Circuit!. You might tune into "pro wrestling" every week for the storylines and drama but the ORIGINAL wrestling of the "Greco-Roman" variety can be just as heart pounding and tense as the "scripted" version. Well right here in East Texas, one of our local HBCU's is making history while also being recognized for two of its stars climbing the rankings.
LONGVIEW, TX
When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas

When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Complete Privacy on 200 Acres For Sale in Jacksonville, Texas

When most people think about Texas they are probably thinking the Metroplex or the Hill Country, but if you’re looking for gorgeous property in Texas without all the people this property for sale in Jacksonville, Texas might be perfect. When I saw this listing online, I immediately thought this would be a wonderful place to call home, but if you’re looking for an investment like vacation rental property this would bring in a lot of guests too. Whatever you’re looking for this place in Jacksonville, TX will give you everything you need.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Wow! Have You Noticed a Theme in the Mahomes Family Names?

First, congratulations to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on their new baby boy, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. This is very exciting news for the Whitehouse, Texas natives and most East Texans love to keep up on how the growing family is doing and continuing to see their success. They have both built successful careers and have a beautiful family.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Beware of a New Jury Duty Scam Going Around Smith County, Texas

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, call and say they are with the Smith County Sheriff's Office saying that you owe money to the county. Don't fall for this scam.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Recycling Your Live Christmas Tree Can Increase The Fish Population In Tyler

The live Christmas tree that you bought and brought into your home to beautifully decorate with lights and family memories is bringing your family a lot of joy this Christmas, but what are you going to do with it after Christmas when it's all dried out and the needles are falling off of it and making a mess on the living room carpet? Recycle it of course. That Balsam, Frasier, Douglas Fir or Spruce Pine could end up benefitting the fish population in Tyler, Texas area lakes.
TYLER, TX
