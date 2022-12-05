Read full article on original website
Related
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Theories: Who Dies?
Note: the following contains spoilers up to “The White Lotus” Season 2 Episode 6. As “The White Lotus” Season 2 comes to a close, Sunday’s episode will reveal which characters are killed as each subplot comes to its climax. The season premiere opened with Daphne...
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets 2023 Premiere Date as Netflix Unveils First Look (Photos)
Mark your calendars for next year’s return to the Grishaverse. Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone” Season 2, the television series adapted from multiple novels by author Leigh Bardugo, has set a March 16, 2023 premiere date. And below, you can see the first images from the show’s second season.
How to Watch ‘Nanny': Is the Horror Flick Streaming?
If any horror lovers are disappointed by the upcoming slate of holiday cheer, “Nanny” might be just the right flick to get your fill of spookiness this holiday season. In the aptly titled “Nanny,” Anna Diop stars as immigrant nanny Aisha who moves to New York City to work as a nanny for an affluent family. As Aisha begins to miss the son she left behind as she cares for the family’s daughter, something sinister enters her mind.
‘The Whale’ Review: Darren Aronofsky Handles a Heavyset Character With a Heavy Hand
This claustrophobic adaptation of a play simultaneously feels like a departure and entirely of a piece with his filmography
How ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Tests a ‘Profound’ Platonic Bond: ‘Can You Accommodate Change in the Person You Love?’
The creators and stars of the Netflix series weigh in on the close and complicated relationship at its center
‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Humorously Tackles Gaslighting and Family Grudges (Exclusive Video)
In an exclusive clip of Friday night’s episode, George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about which parent overstepped in her workplace. In Friday night’s episode of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez,” George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about the definition of “gaslighting” and which parent of hers overstepped in a workplace matter. You can view an exclusive clip from the episode, aptly titled “Lopez vs. Gaslighting,” above.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who? (Photos)
The stop-motion animated Netflix films brings a unique take to the classic story
The Party Report: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ London Premiere Reunites Kate Winslet and James Cameron on the Blue Carpet￼
A whirlwind of events in Hollywood and beyond mean the holiday season party scene is in full swing
Here Are All the New Christmas Movies Streaming in 2022
From Food Network stars to MCU heroes, this year's holiday season is stacked with streaming gifts
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in December 2022
Oscar hopefuls, stylish actioners and the highest-grossing film of the year are newly streaming this month
‘Harry & Meghan’ Review: Netflix Docuseries Offers Nothing New for Royal Superfans
One of the most curious things about “Harry & Meghan,” the new Netflix documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who stepped away from the British Monarchy, is how ordinary the couple appears. Harry chases after the kids in a stroller, Meghan feeds the chickens in the backyard of their Santa Barbara home. She calls him “H,” and he teases her about being late for their second date. The first three episodes that premiered Thursday appear to peel back the privacy of their lives for an honest glimpse into their world. But in reality, the series’ first three episodes feel like a close-up on previously seen footage.
The 35 Best Movies on Amazon Prime (December 2022)
Stop scrolling and watch one of these great films now
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Bold, Dark and Funny Reimagining Dances to Its Own Tune
Brave children (and brave adults) will embrace this gorgeous and sinister stop-motion version that's far more del Toro than Disney
‘The UnRedacted (Jihad Rehab)’ Releases Official Trailer Ahead of One-Week LA Theatrical Run (Exclusive)
Controversial Sundance documentary will have screenings and Q&As with director Meg Smaker as it seeks Oscar nomination
‘Slow Horses’ Season 2 Episode 3 Ending Shocker: ‘You’ve Got to Be Ballsy, You Can’t Play It Safe’
Note: The following contains spoilers for “Slow Horses” Season 2 Episode 3. The death of a former MI5 agent set in motion a plot involving Russian sleeper agents in “Slow Horses” Season 2, and in Episode 3, “Drinking Games,” Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) learns that one of his own agents has also been killed.
How to Watch ‘Empire of Light': Is the Olivia Colman Romance Streaming?
As festival flicks finally make their way to big screens, romance drama “Empire of Light” is a must-see this holiday season. Hailing from Oscar-winning “American Beauty” and “Skyfall” director Sam Mendes, the film centers on the Empire, a movie palace that lights up a quiet British coastal town. The Empire employs Hilary (Olivia Colman) and her boss, Mr. Ellis (Colin Firth) who have been having an illicit affair.
‘Joker 2’: Joaquin Phoenix Returns in First Look at Sequel (Photo)
Lady Gaga co-stars as Harley Quinn in the musical Joker: Folie a Deux
How to Watch ‘The Whale': Is the Brendan Fraser Movie Streaming?
From director Darren Aronofsky comes “The Whale,” an A24 film flooded with emotion, based on the play first written by Samuel D. Hunter, which debuted onstage back in 2012. The film is adapted from Hunter’s script, set in 2017, and follows a 600-lb. self-isolating English teacher (Brendan Fraser) who still believes in optimism and the good for which his daughter Elli (Sadie Sink) is destined.
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer Sets Viewership Records for Paramount With 494 Million Global Views
The teaser garnered far more online views than trailers for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Courtroom Dramedy ’12 Rocks in a Box’ Greenlit at HBO Max
Jennifer Levin and Bill Lawrence will produce the Todd Berger-created series
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0