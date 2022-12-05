ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Theories: Who Dies?

Note: the following contains spoilers up to “The White Lotus” Season 2 Episode 6. As “The White Lotus” Season 2 comes to a close, Sunday’s episode will reveal which characters are killed as each subplot comes to its climax. The season premiere opened with Daphne...
How to Watch ‘Nanny': Is the Horror Flick Streaming?

If any horror lovers are disappointed by the upcoming slate of holiday cheer, “Nanny” might be just the right flick to get your fill of spookiness this holiday season. In the aptly titled “Nanny,” Anna Diop stars as immigrant nanny Aisha who moves to New York City to work as a nanny for an affluent family. As Aisha begins to miss the son she left behind as she cares for the family’s daughter, something sinister enters her mind.
‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Humorously Tackles Gaslighting and Family Grudges (Exclusive Video)

In an exclusive clip of Friday night’s episode, George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about which parent overstepped in her workplace. In Friday night’s episode of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez,” George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about the definition of “gaslighting” and which parent of hers overstepped in a workplace matter. You can view an exclusive clip from the episode, aptly titled “Lopez vs. Gaslighting,” above.
‘Harry & Meghan’ Review: Netflix Docuseries Offers Nothing New for Royal Superfans

One of the most curious things about “Harry & Meghan,” the new Netflix documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who stepped away from the British Monarchy, is how ordinary the couple appears. Harry chases after the kids in a stroller, Meghan feeds the chickens in the backyard of their Santa Barbara home. She calls him “H,” and he teases her about being late for their second date. The first three episodes that premiered Thursday appear to peel back the privacy of their lives for an honest glimpse into their world. But in reality, the series’ first three episodes feel like a close-up on previously seen footage.
How to Watch ‘Empire of Light': Is the Olivia Colman Romance Streaming?

As festival flicks finally make their way to big screens, romance drama “Empire of Light” is a must-see this holiday season. Hailing from Oscar-winning “American Beauty” and “Skyfall” director Sam Mendes, the film centers on the Empire, a movie palace that lights up a quiet British coastal town. The Empire employs Hilary (Olivia Colman) and her boss, Mr. Ellis (Colin Firth) who have been having an illicit affair.
How to Watch ‘The Whale': Is the Brendan Fraser Movie Streaming?

From director Darren Aronofsky comes “The Whale,” an A24 film flooded with emotion, based on the play first written by Samuel D. Hunter, which debuted onstage back in 2012. The film is adapted from Hunter’s script, set in 2017, and follows a 600-lb. self-isolating English teacher (Brendan Fraser) who still believes in optimism and the good for which his daughter Elli (Sadie Sink) is destined.
