German & Austrian Works Featured in San Francisco Opera’s Fourth Installment of ‘Streaming the First Century’
San Francisco Opera is set to continue their centennial celebration with the fourth installment of their “Streaming the First Century” platform. This edition features a number of German and Austrian composers, including Strauss’ “Salome” and “Elektra,” Korngold’s “Die tote Stadt,” excerpts from Wagner’s “Die Walkure,” Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte,” and Beethoven’s “Fildelio.” Each session explores SFO’s repertoire over the last 100 years, offering historic performance recordings, interviews, and contemporary conversations.
Criticism on Fridays: The Politics of La Scala’s Opening Night
The Presentation of ‘Boris Godunov’ at Prima della Scala Is Not a Sign of Support For Russia or Ukraine. It’s For Italy. “I believe that art should always be distinguished from politics, otherwise, we shouldn’t have to read Dostoevsky,” Gennaro Sangiuliano, the Culture Minister of Italy.
iSING! Suzhou & The Philadelphia Orchestra to Present ‘Echoes of Ancient Tang Poems’
ISING! Suzhou and The Philadelphia Orchestra are set to present “Echoes of Ancient Tang Poems” in Celebration of Lunar New Year on Jan. 6 and 7, 2023. The showcase, compromised of settings to ancient Chinese lyrical texts, will feature by such composers as Huanzhi Li, Maishuo Luo, Sam Wu, Tomàs Peire, Xiao Su, Fernando Buide del Real, Conrad Asman, Cong Wei, Nicholas Bentz, Evan Mack, Tongyan Chen, Cynthia Lee Wong, Evan Mack, Jiao Zhang, Leishuo Ye, and Roydon Hoi Chak Tsel; all the composers were selected from the 2020 iSING! Composition Competition.
Hugo Laporte & Rose Naggar-Tremblay Headline Ensemble Clavecin & Ensemble Cochléa’s Christmas Concert
Ensemble Clavecin will join forces with Ensemble Cochléa to present a Christmas Concert at the Crypt of St. Joseph’s Oratory in Montréal. Scheduled for Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m., the showcase will feature baritone Hugo Laporte and mezzo-soprano Rose Naggar-Tremblay as they present old French hymns and Christmas songs from different countries. Audiences will hear music from such composers as Charpentier, Delalande, Händel, Gounod, Bach, Corrette, Durante, Bizet, and Franck, among many others.
‘Many Many Women’ to Open S.E.M. Ensemble Christmas Concert at Paula Cooper Gallery
The Orchestra of the S.E.M Ensemble and the Paula Cooper Gallery will present an annual Christmas-time Concert on Dec. 11, 2022. The showcase will open with 60-minute performance of Petr Kotik’s “Many Many Women.” After the intermission, there will be music by Rameau, Pauline Oliveros, and John Cage.
Lina González-Granados to Lead Los Angeles Opera’s ‘The Rape of Lucretia’
The Los Angeles Opera has announced that it will present a concert showcase of Benjamin Britten’s “The Rape of Lucretia” on Jan. 20, 2023. The opera will be conducted by Resident Conductor Lina González-Granados who will lead a performance headlined by singers from the company’s Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program.
Yonghoon Lee & J’Nai Bridges Headline Seattle Opera’s Upcoming ‘Samson and Delilah’
On January 20, 2023, Seattle Opera will present Saint-Saens’ “Samson and Delilah” for the first time since 1965. This concert staging will feature acclaimed artists tenor Yonghoon Lee and mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges in the title roles, with both making their company debuts. Seattle Symphony Conductor Emeritus...
Connecticut Virtuosi to Present 2022 Polish Christmas Concert
The Connecticut Virtuosi will present its Annual Polish Christmas Concert at Central Connecticut University on Dec. 11, 2022. Soprano Jurate Svedaite-Waller will headline, performing Christmas arias and songs. Joining her will be the Moniuszko Choir and conductor Hugh Keelan. The showcase will also feature Mieczyslaw Karlowicz’s Violin Concert in A Major, Op. 8, with Adrian Sylveen as the soloist.
Metropolitan Opera Proceeds with ‘The Hours’ Live in HD in Midst of Cyberattack
The Metropolitan Opera has announced that in the midst of its cyberattack, the company will still showcase “The Hours” in HD. The company said that the Live in HD transmission will take place as scheduled but the Live at Home stream presentation will be impacted due to the Met’s system issues.
Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine to Present ‘Early Music New York: A Baroque Christmas’
Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine is set to present “Early Music New York: A Baroque Christmas.”. The showcase, which opens on Dec. 11 and runs throughout Dec. 25, will feature a wide-ranging program of music by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Michael Praetorius, Antonio de Salazar, and Marco da Gagliano, as well as English Broadsides and Scottish airs.
Q & A: Ashi Day on ‘Waking The Witch’ & Contemporary Opera
Composer, librettist, and singer Ashi Day is a composer with a strong penchant for revitalizing opera’s antiquarian stories and gender hierarchy. As one of the seven women to receive funding as part of Opera America’s Opera Grants for Women Composers (OGWC), her present chamber opera project, “Waking the Witch” is scheduled to receive its first workshop performance December 9-10th at the Washington National Opera studios.
Music at Co-Cath to Showcase Monteverdi’s ‘Vespro della Beata Vergine’
Music at Co-Cath is set to present Monteverdi’s “Vespro della Beata Vergine” on Dec. 9 and 10 in Brooklyn, NY. The showcase, celebrating the Lady of Guadalupe, “La Virgen de las Américas,” will reenact the Virgin’s appearances to Juan Diego, an Aztec. Audiences will hear short Spanish and English readings and performances from 14 singers.
Opéra de Paris Announces Cast Change for ‘La Forza del Destino’
The Opéra de Paris has announced a cast change for its opening night of “La Forza del Destino.”. The company said, “Anna Netrebko, unwell, has canceled the first performance on Dec. 12, 2022. As a result, Anna Pirozzi will sing the role and make her house debut earlier than expected.
Bach Choir of Bethlehem to Present Bach’s ‘Christmas Oratorio’
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem has announced its Annual Christmas Concerts which will feature Parts four, five, and six of Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio.” Performances are set for Dec. 10 and 11, 2022. Soloists in the performance include soprano Nola Richardson, mezzo-soprano Janna Critz, tenor Lawrence Jones, and...
Tippett Rise Art Center Announces 2023 Season
The Tippett Rise Art Center has announced its 2023 season. “After being isolated for the long years of the pandemic, being together in the Olivier Music Barn had an otherworldly feeling for everyone this past summer. Music seemed truer than usual,” said Peter and Cathy Halstead, co-founders of Tippet Rise Art Center, in an official press statement. “This coming season, we’re going to have both the deep-grounded masterpieces of the past, but also emerging musicians and composers with new approaches to the same profound truths. We will present two new installations, sculptures by artists we have long admired, Alexander Liberman and Louise Nevelson, both born in Ukraine, whose vast steel compositions evoke not only the Industrial Revolution but also the celestial ratios hidden by ancient civilizations in Mayan temples and Tibetan mandala.”
Gustavo Dudamel to Celebrate Beethoven’s Birthday with Free Symphony Performance Videos
On December 9, 2022, conductor Gustavo Dudamel will begin to release complete videos for all nine Beethoven Symphonies on his YouTube channel. Drawing from his performances with the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela at the Palau de la Musica Catalana in Barcelona, Spain, Dudamel will release one symphony per day leading up to Beethoven’s birthday on the 17th.
