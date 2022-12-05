Read full article on original website
Heat bring in former Lakers fan favorite that never should have left LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a lot of mistakes after winning the NBA Championship in 2020. In fact, there is a decent list of moves that Rob Pelinka has made that could warrant him getting fired. Instead, he got a contract extension. One move that did not seem like...
NBA roundup: Warriors blitz Celtics in Finals rematch
The Golden State Warriors picked up where they left off in June, riding Stephen Curry’s long-range shooting and a defense
DeRozan, Bulls rout Luka-less Mavericks, 144-115
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic’s absence to rout the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out with a strained right quadriceps. Swingman Josh Green also was out with a right elbow sprain and forward/center Maxi Kleber missed the game because of a sore right foot. Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists in the Mavericks’ 106-105 home loss to Milwaukee on Friday night. Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and eight rebounds and Ayo Dosunmu had 17 points to help Chicago win its second straight game. Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. scored 16 points and the Bulls shot a season-high 63.5% from the floor in their biggest-offensive output of the season. “You’re not going to always shoot the ball like that, but the nights you do you appreciate them,” LaVine said. (The Mavericks) did come up with a crazy back-to-back where they got here late, but you’ve got to take advantage it it. I think we did that.”
Lincoln Riley’s message for Baker Mayfield after Rams debut will make Oklahoma fans furious
Lincoln Riley praising Baker Mayfield’s performance on Thursday Night Football should have Oklahoma fans battery-throwing mad, alright. At one point in time, Lincoln Riley and Baker Mayfield did extraordinary things together at Oklahoma. Mayfield was Riley’s first star quarterback at OU. They worked together in Norman for three years....
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy in runaway: CFB media reacts
USC quarterback Caleb Williams was the runaway winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding player in college football. Caleb Williams was the Heisman Trophy favorite going into Saturday’s ceremony. He came away the Heisman Trophy winner. Williams received 544 first-place votes over 188 for TCU’s Max...
The Match 2022: Format, TV info and live scoring updates for Tiger, Rory vs Spieth, JT
The Match on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 will pit the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy team against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at Pelican Golf Club. This might be the biggest edition of Capital One’s The Match yet. While several of the players involved have been associated in previous iterations, we now get to see four of golf’s greats pitted against one another in team match play as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy team up to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
