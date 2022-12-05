Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Houston woman injured in U.S. 63 accident in Phelps County
A Houston woman was injured Friday morning in an accident three miles north of Edgar Springs on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Nicholas Summers said a northbound 2003 Dodge Neon operated by Gwendolyn L. Baker, 51, of Houston, traveled into the path of a northbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Gregory A. Chastain, 52, of Peace Valley. The Baker vehicle was struck by the truck, the patrol said.
krcgtv.com
KYTV
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Marshfield man has been charged in the drive-by shooting that occurred on December 4 on Battlefield Road. Court documents say 23-year-old Tanner Fienen has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. On December 4, a...
KOMU
Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was injured Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Edgewood Drive in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police say that Christine Sandidge, of California, Missouri, was traveling eastbound around 6:52 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of Douglas Platter, of Jefferson City, who was driving westbound.
lakeexpo.com
myozarksonline.com
Body Located in Miller County
Miller County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies were led to human remains that had been found in a wooded area. The remains were those of a white male, with no apparent injuries or obvious cause of death. During their investigation, deputies were able to identify the remains as those of 58-year-old, Ralph Toby Pannier, of Osage Beach. His body will be taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says foul play is not suspected in Mr. Pannier’s death, but the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
krcgtv.com
KYTV
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
He charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him.
KYTV
Camden County Sheriff’s Office remembers deputy killed in the line of duty in 1994
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - While the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is not in the same building it used to be, Reserve Deputy Fred Feuser’s legacy still lives on today through those that knew him. ”He’s a very by-the-book guy. He’s friendly. He’s a very strict, rigid guy because...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Missouri Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
krcgtv.com
Investigators search for missing Ashland girl
A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Miller County Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday to the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside of Tuscumbia, where a dead man was found in the woods, a press release stated. Deputies identified the body as Ralph Pannier, of Osage Beach. He was 58. The press release stated there were no apparent injuries or The post Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One home, two shootings, one injured
UPDATE 12/8/22: Andrea Brazell entered a guilty plea on Dec. 6, 2022. She was sentenced to seven years of suspended execution of her sentence and five years of supervised probation. UPDATE 10/18/22: Jason Brazell has a plea and trial setting scheduled for Nov. 22, 2022. In a court appearance on Oct. 18, Brazell’s attorney made […]
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
myozarksonline.com
Waynesville School Bus Accident Injures Four
Four students are seeking further medical attention following a bus accident that occurred on Bus Route 24 when the back of the bus was struck at approximately 6:45 this morning. on Highway 17 in Waynesville near the James Luke intersection. Approximately 45 students were on the bus at the time.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies
A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
KYTV
Female infant killed in two-car crash in Diggins, Mo.
DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - A female infant from Ava, Mo. has died after a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 60 in Diggins Monday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred when a Honda Civic attempted to make a left turn in front of a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of State Highway A.
KRMS Radio
Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
kjluradio.com
Southwest Missouri teen dies in Pulaski County crash
A teen from southwest Missouri dies after he drives into the back of a box truck in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy from Fair Grove was driving on I-44 near the town of Laquey early Sunday morning when he struck the rear of the box truck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
