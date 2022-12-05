Read full article on original website
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health Inspection
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By Fire
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good Tacos
Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended Closure
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you are looking for a solid pizza, we’ve the best Tucson pizzerias to choose from. Whether you like a crispy thin or a deeeep, deep dish, we’ve got something for you!. A fitting destination to begin our list is none other than ANELLO, a restaurant in Tucson known for its pleasant atmosphere and wood fire pizza oven.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
Sheriff threatens action against people working on shipping container wall
Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said he will charge people who are working on Governor Ducey's shipping container border wall with illegal dumping.
thisistucson.com
Where to find tamales in Tucson this holiday season
For many, tamales are synonymous with the holiday season. But tamales require a lot of work and technique learned over years of practice. Not everyone has the bandwidth to make them — so let’s explore where we can get tamales in Tucson. The most reliable places to get...
KOLD-TV
Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found on Tucson’s east side on Monday, Dec. 5. According to Tucson police, the body was found near the 9400 block of East 22nd. Nothing suspicious was noted at the scene, according to officers.
kyma.com
Fugitive arrested and extradited to Tucson, co-conspirators remain at large
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) apprehended and extradited a fugitive from Mexico to Tucson. According to a press release, the fugitive, 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo, fled the United States in 2013. This was in regards to Gortari-Redondo's involvement in a criminal enterprise, but did not...
KOLD-TV
Woman found dead near Irvington, Mountain in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a possible fatal pedestrian accident near Irvington and Mountain in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a woman was found dead in the area and she may have been hit by a vehicle. The TPD said more...
fox10phoenix.com
Roads flooded throughout Arizona City
Arizona City roads flooded as a winter storm swept through the entire state over the weekend. We're taking a look at the flooded roadways as some attempt to cross the water. First responders and weather experts never recommend driving through flooded roadways and warn about it saying, "turn around don't drown."
PD: Officers shoot, kill armed man at Tucson apartment
Tucson police officers shot and killed a suspect Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened at an apartment near Tucson Boulevard and Drexel Road.
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended Closure
A local restaurant is back open and serving customers.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplashonUnsplash. Operating a restaurant brings with it all kinds of unexpected ups and downs. It’s impossible to forecast the future and know exactly how things will turn out. Sometimes, all a restaurant owner can do is put forward their best foot and hope for the best. One particular restaurant here in Tucson has had its own number of highs and lows, despite originally opening five years ago. Thankfully, for fans of world cuisine, a local Ethiopian/Eritrean restaurant has returned to the food scene and is once again serving hungry customers.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
KOLD-TV
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing several charges after a drive-by shooting left a woman injured in Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 3. Michael Koch, 38, has been charged with attempted murder, drive-by shooting and hit-and-run. The Tucson Police Department said the woman was found shot near...
