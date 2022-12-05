Weekend Roundup | MACU women's basketball sweeps weekend

The Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team went 2-0 over the weekend to get back to a .500 record.

With both games home, the Lady Mustangs (3-3) defeated Trinity (D.C.) 68-41 Friday and Christendom 65-52 on Saturday afternoon.

Against Trinity, MACU used a 25-10 second quarter to lead 35-16 at halftime.

Four scorers reached double digits with Tyeisha Williams going for 15 points, Kayla Kent scoring 13, Regina Woodley scoring 12 and Judea Edmonds contributing 11 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double.

The Lady Mustangs then made a second-half comeback Saturday to force overtime after trailing 32-21 at halftime. They outscored Christendom 11-8 in the extra period.

Williams had 29 points and 10 rebounds for MACU as Carrington Townes followed with 15 points. MACU heads to Appalachian Bible School next on Saturday.

Elizabeth City State 61, Wilmington 34: The Lady Vikings (5-2) cruised to a victory over winless Wilmington (0-6) in Rocky Mount Saturday.

Dy’Jhanik Armfield led with nine points and five steals as Ceanna Kinney and Maryam Hashim both followed with eight points.

ECSU was scheduled to head to Salem on Monday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MACU had three games in as many days this weekend and went 1-2.

In between losing at North Carolina Wesleyan 79-52 on Friday and Greensboro 97-80 at home Sunday, the Mustangs beat Christendom 64-49 Saturday.

Talik Totten led with 22 points in the win for MACU (4-3).

They head to Carolina University on Saturday.

Newberry College 76, Elizabeth City State 67: Despite a 35-29 halftime lead, the Vikings (3-5) fell on the road to Newberry (6-2) Saturday.

Tre Richardson scored 15 points followed by Eric Butler’s 11 and Jaquante Harris’ 10 in the loss.

They head to Apprentice School on Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

Currituck, Northeastern, Pasquotank and John A. Holmes were part of 22 teams that competed in the 31st Annual Pierce-Davis Tournament at North Pitt High School this weekend.

Currituck placed third with 151 team points, Northeastern followed just behind in fourth with 141.5 points, Pasquotank was 12th with 66 and Edenton was 18th with 39 points.

First Flight was the tournament champion with 216.5 points.

Currituck’s top finishers were David Saunders winning the 152-pound weight class, John Hughes (106) finishing third in his weight class and Wyatt Noser (113) placing second in his.

Northeastern’s Corey Fazekas (132), Kris Sawyer (182) and Junior Kimble (220) won their weight classes.

BOYS BASKETBALL

New Life Academy 52, NEAAAT 43: The Bobcats improved to 3-6 with the home win over the Griffins (0-6) on Friday.

New Life heads to Terra Ceia Christian on Thursday as NEAAAT goes to Columbia Friday.

John A. Holmes 60, Pamlico 43: The Aces improved to 2-0 with the road win Friday over the Hurricanes (0-3).

They head to Perquimans on Tuesday.

Victory Christian 77, Fayetteville Street Christian 64: The Eagles (4-4) won their first tournament game of the weekend on Friday before losing to Great Hope Baptist (Va.) 37-30 on Saturday.

Catholic (Va.) 74, Currituck 31: The Knights (2-2) fell to the Crusaders (3-1) on the road Friday. Luke Morgan led Currituck with 14 points.

Currituck plays another road game in Virginia on Wednesday at Western Branch (Va.).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Victory Christian won both games of a tournament this weekend to improve to 7-0.

The Lady Eagles defeated Fayetteville Street Christian 50-20 on Friday and Great Hope Baptist (Va.) 34-31 on Saturday.

John A. Holmes 42, Pamlico 32: The Lady Aces (2-0) were able to pull away late against the Lady Hurricanes (0-4) on the road Friday.