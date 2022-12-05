ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ

- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Movie Chain Buys Shuttered Century-Old South Jersey Theatre

A 100-year-old theater that closed in 2018 has been purchased by Town Square Entertainment. The Moorlyn 4 Theatre in Ocean City will get new life thanks for renovation and reopening plans. The iconic building at 837 Moorlyn Terrace has survived hurricanes, super storms, neglect, and even a 200-foot move to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Remembering Stainton’s Department Store

On April 13, 1913, Howard S. Stainton bought Emma Morris Corson’s dry good store at 808 Asbury Avenue. It was the beginning of what would become the largest department store in Cape May County. The store was always busy in the summer, but thanks to Stainton’s business sense, the...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
shorelocalnews.com

Cardinal Restaurant to replace Bourre in Atlantic City

“I love cooking,” states Chef Michael Brennan, “but I want to provide a hospitality experience. I want people to walk into our restaurant and understand what we are doing here, then leave and feel like they’re part of our family.”. The restaurant Chef Brennan speaks about is...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Doctor Fulfills Dream by Opening His Own Office

Ocean City native Dr. Jason Chew didn’t earn his medical degree with the notion of moving away from home to practice medicine. Chew, a family doctor, wanted to help the people he grew up with and has known for his entire life. Dr. Chew was one of the original...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Plan Approved to Revitalize Atlantic City’s Fox Manor Hotel

An Atlantic City century-old lodging facility that had fallen on hard times before shutting down could undergo a significant rebirth, as a boarded-up Pacific Avenue property is slated to transform and expand. During their meeting last month, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) signed off on a scheme to rejuvenate...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
newtownpress.com

UPDATE ON WARRINGTON MILL DAM

WOOLWICH TWP. — Warrington “Mill” Road has been closed since September due to the instability of the Warrington Mill Dam that lies under the roadway. Questions have arisen as to who actually owns the dam and who is responsible for the cost of repairing. According to minutes...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY

Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
