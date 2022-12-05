Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Menorah at the center of upcoming Hanukkah celebrations
Chabad Lubavitch of Camden and Burlington counties will hold its 29th annual Hanukkah menorah lighting celebrations beginning with a menorah parade and lighting in Cherry Hill on Dec. 18 and concluding with a Chanukah on Ice event in Voorhees on Christmas Eve. Rabbi Laizer Mangel of the Chabad Lubavitch explained...
PhillyBite
The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ
- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
Movie Chain Buys Shuttered Century-Old South Jersey Theatre
A 100-year-old theater that closed in 2018 has been purchased by Town Square Entertainment. The Moorlyn 4 Theatre in Ocean City will get new life thanks for renovation and reopening plans. The iconic building at 837 Moorlyn Terrace has survived hurricanes, super storms, neglect, and even a 200-foot move to...
Peddler’s Village Gains National Recognition After Being Featured on a Major Platform
The Lahaska shopping village was featured for thinner Christmas festivities. Peddler’s Village was recently featured on one of the biggest television shows in the entire country, showcasing the area’s unique shops. The Lahaska shopping center, a favorite destination for both locals and visitors, was recently visited not just...
NJ hidden gem: Cozy tavern with a water view and great food
If you're like me, you have passed this place on your way north to Lambertville and maybe never gave it a second look. It's really not a tourist spot. It's a place for locals who know where to get good food and drinks that also has some pretty decent live music from time to time.
shorelocalnews.com
Remembering Stainton’s Department Store
On April 13, 1913, Howard S. Stainton bought Emma Morris Corson’s dry good store at 808 Asbury Avenue. It was the beginning of what would become the largest department store in Cape May County. The store was always busy in the summer, but thanks to Stainton’s business sense, the...
Upscale Steak and Seafood Brand, Eddie V’s, Joins Cherry Hills Mall Next Spring
This will be the company’s second outpost in New Jersey, while the nearest is in Pennsylvania’s King of Prussia.
NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
Atlantic City Residents Fix A Large Pothole: Look At Their Solution
Last week we wrote an article about the horrific condition of the roads in Atlantic City, fairly comparing them to the surface of the moon. If you missed our coverage, here’s a link to catch-up now. The dereliction of public service duty by the Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small...
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
shorelocalnews.com
Cardinal Restaurant to replace Bourre in Atlantic City
“I love cooking,” states Chef Michael Brennan, “but I want to provide a hospitality experience. I want people to walk into our restaurant and understand what we are doing here, then leave and feel like they’re part of our family.”. The restaurant Chef Brennan speaks about is...
southjerseyobserver.com
Apartments, Commercial Retail Space Proposed For Former OH! Hara’s Restaurant & Pub in Gloucester City
A redevelopment project is proposed that would see the long-closed OH! Hara’s Restaurant & Pub in Gloucester City renovated into a commercial unit on the ground floor with apartments on the second and third floors. Major site plan approval is requested along with use and bulk variances that will...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Doctor Fulfills Dream by Opening His Own Office
Ocean City native Dr. Jason Chew didn’t earn his medical degree with the notion of moving away from home to practice medicine. Chew, a family doctor, wanted to help the people he grew up with and has known for his entire life. Dr. Chew was one of the original...
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
This Bucks County Town Was Listed as One of the Top Places in the Country to Visit During the Holidays
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns was just listed as one of the top Christmas and holiday destinations in the entire country. Stefanie Walduk wrote about the local town in Country Living. New Hope, a deeply-historic riverside town in Bucks County, was listed as the 27th best holiday...
Historic Bar, Restaurant in Newtown Celebrates Its 250th Birthday, Invites Patrons To Gather for Occasion
One of Bucks County’s oldest establishments is celebrating a major milestone, and the owner is inviting everyone to come celebrate. Jeff Werner wrote about the local establishment in the Newtown, PA Patch. The Temperance House, first officially established in 1772, is celebrating its 250th birthday today. Regarded as one...
jerseydigs.com
Plan Approved to Revitalize Atlantic City’s Fox Manor Hotel
An Atlantic City century-old lodging facility that had fallen on hard times before shutting down could undergo a significant rebirth, as a boarded-up Pacific Avenue property is slated to transform and expand. During their meeting last month, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) signed off on a scheme to rejuvenate...
newtownpress.com
UPDATE ON WARRINGTON MILL DAM
WOOLWICH TWP. — Warrington “Mill” Road has been closed since September due to the instability of the Warrington Mill Dam that lies under the roadway. Questions have arisen as to who actually owns the dam and who is responsible for the cost of repairing. According to minutes...
Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY
Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
The Cherry Hill Sun
Cherry Hill, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.https://cherryhillsun.com/
Comments / 0