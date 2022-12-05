Read full article on original website
Eleonora Buratto to Present ‘Butterfly Gala’
Eleonora Buratto is set to represent a Butterfly Gala at the Teatro Comunale Pavarotti – Freni di Modena. The concert is the first edition of the Butterfly Gala, a benefit concert that will be done in collaboration with the Orchestra Filarmonica Italiana and under the patronage of Modena city council in aid of Debra Südtirol – Alto Adige, a non-profit organization that works to support children suffering from epidermolysis bullosa.
The Voice of Black Opera Competition Announces 2022 Winners
The Voice of Black Opera competition has announced the winners of its 2022 edition. Taking home the top prize, The Sir Willard White Trophy, was British soprano Rachel Duckett. She will also be awarded 10,000 pounds, a repertoire coaching with the music staff of the Welsh National Opera, and a concert appearance with the WNO Orchestra.
Minnesota Orchestra Names New Vice President of Artistic Planning
The Minnesota Orchestra has announced that Erik Finley has been appointed the Leni and David Moore, Jr. Vice President of Artistic Planning. In this role, he will collaborate closely with Music Director Designate Thomas Søndergård, musicians, and artistic staff to bring to life a shared artistic vision for the organization.
Queen Sonja International Music Competition Gets New Name
The Queen Sonja International Music Competition has been renamed the Queen Sonja Singing Competition. Alongside the change of name, the organization is also getting a new logo, visual identity, and website. The Queen Sonja International Music Competition was originally launched in 1988 and was originally dedicated to pianists. However, as...
Orchestra Philharmonique et Choeur des Melomanes to Present Concert Staging of ‘La Boheme’
On January 20, 2023, the Orchestra Philharmonique et Choeur des Melomanes will open their year with Puccini’s “La Bohème.”. Held at the Maison Symphonique, this concert staging will feature tenor Andrew Haji as Rodolfo and soprano Myriam Leblanc as Mimi, joined by 60 musicians and 120 singers from the OPCM and Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal.
Connecticut Virtuosi to Present 2022 Polish Christmas Concert
The Connecticut Virtuosi will present its Annual Polish Christmas Concert at Central Connecticut University on Dec. 11, 2022. Soprano Jurate Svedaite-Waller will headline, performing Christmas arias and songs. Joining her will be the Moniuszko Choir and conductor Hugh Keelan. The showcase will also feature Mieczyslaw Karlowicz’s Violin Concert in A Major, Op. 8, with Adrian Sylveen as the soloist.
Artur Ruciński Cancels ‘Fedora’ at Metropolitan Opera
Artur Ruciński has canceled his participation in the Metropolitan Opera’s production of “Fedora.”. The baritone took to social media and said, “‼️My dearest friends, it is with a heavy heart that I have to announce my very unfortunate withdrawal from the new production of Fedora at the @metopera due to a sudden emergency procedure on my spine and time needed for recovery.”
‘The Magic Flute’ Returns to the Metropolitan Opera for Holiday Presentation
The Metropolitan Opera is set to revive the holiday presentation of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”. The opera will be presented nine times starting Dec. 16 in the English-language adaptation which runs under two hours. Julie Taymor’s production returns to the Met with conductor Duncan Ward leading a stellar...
Opéra de Paris Announces Cast Change for ‘La Forza del Destino’
The Opéra de Paris has announced a cast change for its opening night of “La Forza del Destino.”. The company said, “Anna Netrebko, unwell, has canceled the first performance on Dec. 12, 2022. As a result, Anna Pirozzi will sing the role and make her house debut earlier than expected.
Claudia Boyle, Konu Kim, Giorgi Manoshvili, Na’ama Goldman, Jade Phoenix Headline Wexford Festival Opera’s 2023 Season
The Wexford Festival Opera has announced its 2023 season which will include 70 events across 13 days. Entitled “Women and War,” the season will kick off with three mainstage opera productions. First up is Donizetti’s “Zoraida di Granato” starring Claudia Boyle and Konu Kim. Bruno Ravella directs with Diego Ceretta conducting.
Academy of Vocal Arts Announces Holiday 2022 Slate
The Academy of Vocal Arts has announced its holiday lineup. First up will be “Christmas in Spain” with soprano Cristina Nassif, a 2003 alumna. She will showcase “villancicos” from Spain by such composers as Nin, Toldrá, Rodrigo, and more. She will be accompanied by Emily Kosasih.
Anna Netrebko, Sonya Yoncheva, Elīna Garanča & Bryn Terfel Lead Teatro Colón’s 2023 Season
The Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, Argentina has announced its 2023 season. Here is a look at the operatic vocal performances. Charles Dutoit conducts Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 in a production by Romeo Castellucci. Jaquelina Livieri and Guadalupe Barrientos star. Performance Dates: March 7-12, 2023. Jan Latham-Koenig conducts...
Royal Swedish Opera Names Alan Gilbert Court Kapellmeister
The Royal Swedish Opera hs announced that Music Director Alan Gilbert has also been named Royal Court Kapellmeister. The company said that “Alan Gilbert is a Swedish and American citizen and has been living with his family in Stockholm for many years. Court Kapellmeister is, like court singer and court dancer, an honorary title that H.M. The king distributes on proposals from the Royal Opera.”
German & Austrian Works Featured in San Francisco Opera’s Fourth Installment of ‘Streaming the First Century’
San Francisco Opera is set to continue their centennial celebration with the fourth installment of their “Streaming the First Century” platform. This edition features a number of German and Austrian composers, including Strauss’ “Salome” and “Elektra,” Korngold’s “Die tote Stadt,” excerpts from Wagner’s “Die Walkure,” Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte,” and Beethoven’s “Fildelio.” Each session explores SFO’s repertoire over the last 100 years, offering historic performance recordings, interviews, and contemporary conversations.
Julia Bullock & Salome Jicia Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get to experience the debut albums of major stars and ensembles as well as the world premiere video recording of a Bellini opera. Here is a look at the releases from this week that you simply cannot miss. Walking in the Dark. Julia Bullock makes her...
Donizetti Festival 2022 Review: L’aio nell’imbarazzo
Alex Esposito & Alessandro Corbelli Shine in Donizetti Festival’s Sandbox. (Credits Gianfranco Rota) This year’s edition of the Donizetti Opera Festival is yet another perfect example of how much diversity there can be in the repertoire of one great Italian composer. As with every previous year, as I...
Yonghoon Lee & J’Nai Bridges Headline Seattle Opera’s Upcoming ‘Samson and Delilah’
On January 20, 2023, Seattle Opera will present Saint-Saens’ “Samson and Delilah” for the first time since 1965. This concert staging will feature acclaimed artists tenor Yonghoon Lee and mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges in the title roles, with both making their company debuts. Seattle Symphony Conductor Emeritus...
How to Watch the Teatro alla Scala’s Opening Night
(Credit: Teatro alla Scala / Brescia – Amisano) The Teatro alla Scala is set to open its 2022-23 season with a production of Mussorgsky’s “Boris Godunov.”. The opening will be broadcast worldwide with more than 60 countries showing the opening in cinemas. It will also be broadcast...
iSING! Suzhou & The Philadelphia Orchestra to Present ‘Echoes of Ancient Tang Poems’
ISING! Suzhou and The Philadelphia Orchestra are set to present “Echoes of Ancient Tang Poems” in Celebration of Lunar New Year on Jan. 6 and 7, 2023. The showcase, compromised of settings to ancient Chinese lyrical texts, will feature by such composers as Huanzhi Li, Maishuo Luo, Sam Wu, Tomàs Peire, Xiao Su, Fernando Buide del Real, Conrad Asman, Cong Wei, Nicholas Bentz, Evan Mack, Tongyan Chen, Cynthia Lee Wong, Evan Mack, Jiao Zhang, Leishuo Ye, and Roydon Hoi Chak Tsel; all the composers were selected from the 2020 iSING! Composition Competition.
Q & A: Ashi Day on ‘Waking The Witch’ & Contemporary Opera
Composer, librettist, and singer Ashi Day is a composer with a strong penchant for revitalizing opera’s antiquarian stories and gender hierarchy. As one of the seven women to receive funding as part of Opera America’s Opera Grants for Women Composers (OGWC), her present chamber opera project, “Waking the Witch” is scheduled to receive its first workshop performance December 9-10th at the Washington National Opera studios.
