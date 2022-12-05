Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wktn.com
Ag Society Conducts December Meeting
The Hardin County Agricultural Society met this past Wednesday evening for their December monthly board meeting. Board President Brad Murphy read Tyler Overly’s letter of intent to join the fair board and represent Buck Township. The directors agreed to appoint Overly for a period of one year. Also at...
wktn.com
Christmas Market Scheduled in Kenton
A Christmas Market will be held on Saturday December 16. It will go from 3 until 8pm at the Coterie in downtown Kenton. There will be shopping opportunities, santa photos, baked goods, hot cocoa and more. Several local vendors will be participating.
wktn.com
Food for Fines Continues at MLJ Library
The Food for Fines campaign at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library continues through the end of this month. From now through December 31, you can pay off your fines for overdue items with food instead of cash. One food item takes one dollar off your fines. Only...
wktn.com
December Meeting Dates and Times Announced in Forest
Meeting dates and times in the Village of Forest were announced. The Finance Committee is scheduled to meet at 6 this (Thursday) evening. Forest Village Council will meet this evening and on December 22. Both council sessions will start at 7. The Park Board will meet at 10am on December...
wktn.com
Village of Lakeview Decorating Contest Underway
The Village of Lakeview is holding its 2022 Christmas Light Contest. This year, village residents will have the option to nominate other homes. The 1st place winner will get all of their December Electric bill paid, second place will get half of the bill paid and third place winners will get a quarter of their December bill paid.
wktn.com
Fenton Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Ada
The Fenton for Mayor Committee submitted the following release:. Today, I have taken out a petition to run for Mayor of Ada in the November 2023 election. I am a long-time resident of the Village who believes that we need new energy and new direction to move Ada ahead. While...
wktn.com
OFCC Approves Funding for New Arlington School Building
The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission approved more than $210 million in state funding for five school construction projects. In our region, that includes nearly 16 million dollars for the Arlington School District in Hancock County. That represents the state share of the just under 39 million cost of the project.
wktn.com
United Way Campaign a Little More Than Halfway Towards Reaching Goal
The United Way of Hardin County is over the halfway mark of reaching this year’s campaign goal. Pushing them over halfway was the successful campaign of Graphic Packaging, with pledges of over $18,000. The goal is to raise $170,000. Donations to the United Way help provide funding to 19...
wktn.com
Coffee with a Cop Forum in Findlay Saturday
Law enforcement agencies in Hancock County are coming together for another Coffee with a Cop tomorrow. It is scheduled for Saturday from 9 until 11am at Coffee Amici in downtown Findlay. There is no agenda or speeches, as it is a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to...
wktn.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Toys for Tots Continues
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is supporting Toys for Tots again this year. Donation boxes are set up in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office located at 200 West Crawford Street in Findlay. They will be accepting donations through Thursday December 15.
wktn.com
Recent Shop with Cop Event a Success
The recently held 2022 Hardin County Sheriff’s Office annual “Shop with a Cop” was a big success. 27 children had the opportunity to go shopping with a law enforcement officer to purchase gifts for their families. Once the gifts were purchased, they returned with their officer to...
wktn.com
Threats Made to Upper Sandusky High School Investigated
The Upper Sandusky Police Department is investigating an incident involving threats made through social media to Upper Sandusky High School. After the incident was investigated this week, it was determined there was no active threat to the school. Officers were present at the school on Thursday morning as a precaution,...
wktn.com
Obituary For Deborah L. Gilley
Deborah L. Gilley, age 65, of Findlay and formerly of Kenton, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Manor at Greendale in Findlay. She was born to parents, Jesse C. and Phyllis J. (Ford) Gilley Sr. on May 15, 1957 in Kenton, Ohio. Debi was a graduate of Kenton...
wktn.com
KMS Principal Threatened; Incident is Under Investigation
An incident involving the threat of an administrator at the Kenton Middle School Wednesday night is under investigation. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were notified that a juvenile threatened to shoot the middle school principal. No other information is being released at this time. The...
wktn.com
Circumstances of Man’s Death Under Investigation; Man Being Held on Unrelated Charges
The death of a Foraker man this past Tuesday afternoon is being investigated by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release issued late Wednesday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 8005 Flora Street where they found 45 year old Billy Jack Shears suffering from an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound.
Comments / 0