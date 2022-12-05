Read full article on original website
Frank
5d ago
SMH wow that's it? So disrespectful, The family of the poor lady who should of been well taken care of should sue. The company failed it's main purpose to keep all patients safe and well taken care of. They should be shut down!
AZFamily
Fire crews battle large fire at Mesa storage facility
AZFamily
Roads closed in west Mesa as firefighters contain large flames off State Route 87
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in west Mesa. Fire officials say they got the call around 7 a.m. that a fire had started on the roof of a Public Storage location near Country Club and 8th Avenue early Saturday morning. More than 20 units and more than 80 fire officials from Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, and AMR Fire Departments showed up at the scene and are still working to put out the blaze.
AZFamily
Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
AZFamily
‘He was the sweetest man’: Beloved Mesa shoe repair shop owner found killed inside store
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Beloved Mesa shoe repair shop owner Jesus De La Rosa, known here as Fabien, was murdered inside his store this week. His neighbors say he was gentle and kind, the last person who deserved this. “I just can’t imagine why anyone would ever hurt him. He’s the sweetest man,” said Angie Smith, who came to pick up her shoes today.
AZFamily
Mesa firefighters working to put out large fire just off State Route 87
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in west Mesa. Fire officials say it started near a Public Storage location early Saturday morning. Three ladder trucks are in the area attempting to put out the blaze.
AZFamily
Roads close as firefighters work to put out a large fire in north Mesa
AZFamily
Forgotten Angel Toy Drive is today at Chandler Fashion Center!
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every tag on a Christmas Angel tree represents an Arizona child that you can buy gifts for this holiday season. Some tags don’t make it off the tree, or their gifts are not returned in time for the family to collect them. The Forgotten Angel Toy Drive ensures every child enrolled in the Christmas Angel program receives a gift that they may not have received otherwise.
AZFamily
Free dental event at fairgrounds not accepting new patients Saturday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy event at the Arizona State Fairgrounds had a record turnout on Friday. A spokesperson for the event said dental staff treated more than 1,000 patients, and because of the huge turnout, over 500 Saturday appointments had to be made because so many had been waiting in line but weren’t able to be seen on Friday at 6 p.m. Due to the turnout, unfortunately the event cannot accept anymore new patients.
AZFamily
Man dead, 3 others hurt in south Phoenix shooting
Family speaks out after losing child in Phoenix crash
The family of Shaila Zamora, a 9-year-old girl killed in a crash in Phoenix, is speaking out for the first time to ABC15.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after allegedly trying to ‘car jack’ a driver in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after attempting to “car jack” a driver early Saturday morning in Tempe. Police responded to a call reporting a shooting near 6th Street and Mill Avenue around 1:13 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot and took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dies after collision on US 60 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another car Thursday morning on a freeway in Mesa. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Superstition Freeway (US 60) near Greenfield Road. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms the man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene, but other information was not immediately available. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.
AZFamily
Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
AZFamily
Mesa police asking for information after boots repair shop owner found dead
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for help after a boots repair shop owner was killed inside his Mesa business on Tuesday. Officers say they found the owner, 58-year-old Jesus De La Rosa, dead inside Lamb’s Boot Repair near Main and Central streets. Mesa police...
East Valley Tribune
Beloved downtown Mesa shop owner found slain
Police are seeking information about the slaying of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead inside his store around noon Dec. 6. Police released few details about the death of Jesus De La Rosa, 58, owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair at 28 D. Macdonald. Mesa Det....
AZFamily
Woman dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian along 19th Avenue south of Peoria Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 63-year-old woman who had been killed after being hit by a car. Detectives learned the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south on 19th Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire department.
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Woman dies in motorcycle crash in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash in north Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police. Officers were called out to the area of 21st Street and Bell Road around 6:45 a.m. to find a motorcyclist, identified only as a woman, seriously hurt. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. Details on what led up to the crash remain unclear. However, detectives say the other driver stayed on the scene and is being interviewed by officers.
