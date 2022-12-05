Read full article on original website
Related
Drunk Man Steals Ambulance Leading Pennsylvania State Police On Pursuit Across Two Counties
A drunk man hopped into an ambulance and seemingly went joyriding when medics were treating a patient on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. 32-year-old Vincent Scrbacic of Irondale, Ohio, stole the while it was parked in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m., according to Pennsylvania state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Man killed in shooting in New Kensington, victim identified
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A man was killed in a shooting in New Kensington Friday night. According to Westmoreland County 911, police and EMS crews were called to 11th Street at 10:38 p.m. The victim was found in a parking lot outside of an apartment building. Investigators have identified...
wtae.com
Police: Spike strips were used to stop stolen Pittsburgh ambulance on I-376 in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — State police released new details on Friday morning about how they stopped a stolen ambulance on Interstate 376 in Beaver County. Pittsburgh Public Safety said it was stolen from West Sycamore Street in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood after paramedics responded to a medical call. The ambulance...
wtae.com
Man found shot in Washington County, later dies
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Washington County man shot to death, coroner says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man in Washington County is dead after the corner says he was shot.Police said Thomas Oliver Davis was found shot near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street in Canton Township Friday night.Washington County 911 received the call at around 7:40 p.m. Friday.Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.State police are investigating.
wtae.com
Surveillance video captures multiple thefts in Mount Pleasant Township
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects after multiple homeowners reported thefts early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. Watch the surveillance video above. Mark Wasil runs a roadside stand along Lucas Way. Surveillance cameras on his property captured some of the...
1 person dead after overnight shooting in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead following a shooting in New Kensington.KDKA received a call from a concerned citizen around midnight about a shooting in the area of Westmoreland County. At around 10:30 p.m., shots were heard at the Pioneer Place apartment complex in New Kensington.No word yet on how many shots were fired, but we know now, from the Westmorland County Coroner's office, that there is at least one fatality from this shooting.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Coroner’s office: 1 man dies after shooting in Canton Township, victim identified
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has died after a shooting in Canton Township. According to a release from the Washington County Coroner’s Office, the victim was found shot at the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street at around 7:45 p.m. Friday. The victim has been identified...
3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say are looking for the people who took three new utility terrain vehicles in Armstrong County.The Can-Am Commander side-by-sides were stolen in September from Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning, officials said. Police say the thieves drove all three units through the front door.Anyone with information can call state police at 724-543-2011.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night
INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
Residents escape mobile home after fire in Beaver County
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Residents of a mobile home were forced to flee after it caught on fire Saturday. Emergency crews responded to the fire in the Hillcrest Mobile Home Park on Mercer Road, located in North Sewickley in Beaver County, just before noon. Robert Baker, who lives...
Missing Armstrong County teen found safe at friend's house, police say
A missing Armstrong County teenager was found “safe and sound” Friday morning, Manor police Chief Chris Robbins said. The teen, 13, of East Franklin was at a friend’s house in West Kittanning and had spent the night there, Robbins said. The teen had last been seen about...
cranberryeagle.com
Officials confirm body is missing county native Harbison
Officials confirmed Wednesday the body of a woman found in Armstrong County this week was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner as Darlene Harbison, a missing Butler County native. Harbison’s mother, Charlotte Ruediger, of Herman, said on Wednesday that she remembers her daughter as a “bright spot in her...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Shippenville Borough Teen No Longer Considered Missing
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing Shippenville Borough teen is over. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday morning, 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor is no longer considered missing. Police say it was determined that Taylor is “staying with other family members.”...
1 dead after car crashes into house in Clairton
One person died after a vehicle crashed into a house early this morning in Clairton. First responders were notified of the single-vehicle collision just after 3 a.m. in the 500 block of N 8th Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man unresponsive in the passenger seat. He was take a local hospital, where he died.
2 women dead, 2 men charged after overdose in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they allegedly gave two women drugs that killed them. Spring Township Police announced Thursday that Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College and Timothy King, 36, of Mount Pleasant, have been arrested and charged in two women’s deaths that resulted from overdoses. […]
Missing Robinson Township woman last seen in Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is digging deeper into the investigation surrounding a woman whom police say was last seen in Brighton Heights. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, 60-year-old Sherri Keefer was last seen walking on California Avenue on the morning of Dec. 1. Investigators provided two photographs of...
wtae.com
Police officer assaulted in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a police officer was assaulted in Clairton. Police haven’t said where the assault happened but did say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officer was assessed for injuries and taken to the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
Rare albino deer killed illegally in Fayette County
A rare and popular deer in Fayette County has been shot illegally. An albino deer was poached out of archery and rifle season in Perryopolis the PA Game Commission tells KDKA Radio.
Family of man who fatally shot himself inside police vehicle files lawsuit
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a Beaver County man who fatally shot himself in police custody is suing over his death.Police say Arpad Sooky, a former dentist with a practice in Ambridge, fatally shot himself while handcuffed inside a Center Township police vehicle in August.Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis has now filed a notice to sue Center Township."It's our contention that there is some responsibility relating to the death of my client," Hollis said.Sooky was taken into custody after Center Township police — with the help of ATF agents and Beaver County detectives — served a search warrant at his...
Comments / 1