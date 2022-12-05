ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Drunk Man Steals Ambulance Leading Pennsylvania State Police On Pursuit Across Two Counties

A drunk man hopped into an ambulance and seemingly went joyriding when medics were treating a patient on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. 32-year-old Vincent Scrbacic of Irondale, Ohio, stole the while it was parked in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m., according to Pennsylvania state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot in Washington County, later dies

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County man shot to death, coroner says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man in Washington County is dead after the corner says he was shot.Police said Thomas Oliver Davis was found shot near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street in Canton Township Friday night.Washington County 911 received the call at around 7:40 p.m. Friday.Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.State police are investigating.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Surveillance video captures multiple thefts in Mount Pleasant Township

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects after multiple homeowners reported thefts early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. Watch the surveillance video above. Mark Wasil runs a roadside stand along Lucas Way. Surveillance cameras on his property captured some of the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person dead after overnight shooting in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead following a shooting in New Kensington.KDKA received a call from a concerned citizen around midnight about a shooting in the area of Westmoreland County. At around 10:30 p.m., shots were heard at the Pioneer Place apartment complex in New Kensington.No word yet on how many shots were fired, but we know now, from the Westmorland County Coroner's office, that there is at least one fatality from this shooting.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say are looking for the people who took three new utility terrain vehicles in Armstrong County.The Can-Am Commander side-by-sides were stolen in September from Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning, officials said. Police say the thieves drove all three units through the front door.Anyone with information can call state police at 724-543-2011.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Officials confirm body is missing county native Harbison

Officials confirmed Wednesday the body of a woman found in Armstrong County this week was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner as Darlene Harbison, a missing Butler County native. Harbison’s mother, Charlotte Ruediger, of Herman, said on Wednesday that she remembers her daughter as a “bright spot in her...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Shippenville Borough Teen No Longer Considered Missing

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing Shippenville Borough teen is over. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday morning, 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor is no longer considered missing. Police say it was determined that Taylor is “staying with other family members.”...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead after car crashes into house in Clairton

One person died after a vehicle crashed into a house early this morning in Clairton. First responders were notified of the single-vehicle collision just after 3 a.m. in the 500 block of N 8th Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man unresponsive in the passenger seat. He was take a local hospital, where he died.
CLAIRTON, PA
WTAJ

2 women dead, 2 men charged after overdose in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they allegedly gave two women drugs that killed them. Spring Township Police announced Thursday that Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College and Timothy King, 36, of Mount Pleasant, have been arrested and charged in two women’s deaths that resulted from overdoses. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police officer assaulted in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a police officer was assaulted in Clairton. Police haven’t said where the assault happened but did say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officer was assessed for injuries and taken to the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
CLAIRTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of man who fatally shot himself inside police vehicle files lawsuit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a Beaver County man who fatally shot himself in police custody is suing over his death.Police say Arpad Sooky, a former dentist with a practice in Ambridge, fatally shot himself while handcuffed inside a Center Township police vehicle in August.Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis has now filed a notice to sue Center Township."It's our contention that there is some responsibility relating to the death of my client," Hollis said.Sooky was taken into custody after Center Township police — with the help of ATF agents and Beaver County detectives — served a search warrant at his...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy