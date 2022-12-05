Read full article on original website
Davante Lewis ousts incumbent from PSC, becomes first openly LGBTQ state elected official
Progressive policy advocate Davante Lewis defeated three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III on Saturday, handing the incumbent and utilities that backed him a stunning loss with the help of big money from environmental groups who want to shake up the commission. Lewis, 30, who lives in Baton Rouge and...
Gia Baker holds on to Tammany School Board seat, two former principals also elected
Three open seats on the St. Tammany Parish School Board were filled in runoff elections held Dec. 10. In complete, but unofficial returns, District 9 incumbent Gia Baker held off a challenge from Cris Fontenot, 53% to 47%, to retain her Madisonville-area seat. Former school principals won runoffs for two...
Eight of 15 St. Tammany School Board members saying farewell
Public school administrators bid farewell to eight outgoing members of the St. Tammany Parish School Board on Dec. 8, the final meeting for a group that leaves with 104 combined years of service on the elected body. During the board’s regular monthly meeting, Schools Superintendent Frank Jabbia presented commemorative plaques...
Entergy, environmental groups, Gov. John Bel Edwards in fray ahead of PSC election Saturday
A heated Public Service Commission race tops the ticket for Saturday’s runoff elections across much of southeast Louisiana, as incumbent Lambert Boissiere seeks to stave off a well-funded challenge from the left in progressive advocate Davante Lewis. Both candidates are Democrats in a heavily Democratic district that spans from...
Our Views: Important amendments and runoffs on Saturday's ballots
It's almost Election Day again in Louisiana, with Saturday's ballot featuring runoff contests for scattered political offices and judgeships around Louisiana. There are also three constitutional amendments on ballots statewide, in addition to the eight which were on the November ballot. Amendment 1 would add an explicit requirement that only...
Laughlin beats Clements for 11th District seat on St. Tammany Parish Council
Arthur Laughlin beat Bonnie Clements in a runoff Saturday for the open District 11 seat on the St. Tammany Parish Council. Clements, an Independent, had led in the tight three-way general election on Nov. 8. She had the endorsement of Kirk Drumm, who ran third and had been appointed to fill the District 11 seat last year after the death of long-time incumbent Steve Stefancik.
Dense Slidell area development fought by neighbors is rejected by St. Tammany Parish Council
St. Tammany Parish homeowner and environmental groups chalked up a major win recently in a two-year fight against a development with 1,300 housing units on 275 acres near Slidell, the proposed Honeybee development that had become a flashpoint in ongoing tensions over development in the growing parish. Opponents argue that...
New signs, new directions for small congregations leaving the United Methodist Church
When Hurricane Ida's ferocious winds shattered the top of Sun United Methodist Church's sign last year, church leaders decided to hold off on replacing it — bigger winds of change were blowing through their denomination, making it likely that the tiny congregation off Louisiana 21 would soon need a new sign, one without the cross and flame logo of the UMC.
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 15-Nov. 21,. See a list of home and other sales
BURVANT ST. 23408: $295,000, John J. McNulty and Theresa Bowers McNulty to Stephen E. Vallette Jr. and Emma T. Vallette. 11TH ST. 22257: $505,000, Terrence J. Hand to Cimarron Ensminger and Melissa Ensminger. NEAR ABITA SPRINGS, PORTION OF GROUND: donation, no value stated, James Jay Clinton Chetta to Kathryn D'Albor...
