Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Eight of 15 St. Tammany School Board members saying farewell

Public school administrators bid farewell to eight outgoing members of the St. Tammany Parish School Board on Dec. 8, the final meeting for a group that leaves with 104 combined years of service on the elected body. During the board’s regular monthly meeting, Schools Superintendent Frank Jabbia presented commemorative plaques...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Our Views: Important amendments and runoffs on Saturday's ballots

It's almost Election Day again in Louisiana, with Saturday's ballot featuring runoff contests for scattered political offices and judgeships around Louisiana. There are also three constitutional amendments on ballots statewide, in addition to the eight which were on the November ballot. Amendment 1 would add an explicit requirement that only...
LOUISIANA STATE
Laughlin beats Clements for 11th District seat on St. Tammany Parish Council

Arthur Laughlin beat Bonnie Clements in a runoff Saturday for the open District 11 seat on the St. Tammany Parish Council. Clements, an Independent, had led in the tight three-way general election on Nov. 8. She had the endorsement of Kirk Drumm, who ran third and had been appointed to fill the District 11 seat last year after the death of long-time incumbent Steve Stefancik.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
New signs, new directions for small congregations leaving the United Methodist Church

When Hurricane Ida's ferocious winds shattered the top of Sun United Methodist Church's sign last year, church leaders decided to hold off on replacing it — bigger winds of change were blowing through their denomination, making it likely that the tiny congregation off Louisiana 21 would soon need a new sign, one without the cross and flame logo of the UMC.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

