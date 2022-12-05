Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Croatia Beats Brazil in Penalty Kicks to Continue World Cup Run
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Croatia officially owns the penalty shootout. Its most recent shootout victory -- beating Brazil 4-2 -- has landed its a spot in the World Cup semifinals. It took more...
NBC Los Angeles
Argentine Fans in Lusail Stadium Celebrate Brazil's World Cup Loss
While one set of fans drown in tears, another is swimming in them. Following Brazil's stunning loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, Argentine fans awaiting the start time of their next fixture were full of jubilation upon hearing the news of their South American rivals.
NBC Los Angeles
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
Lionel Messi’s final ride at the World Cup got off to a bumpy start, but he and the rest of Argentina’s national team are now rolling into the quarterfinals in Qatar. The soccer legend announced in October that he would be playing in his last World Cup this year. A loss to Saudi Arabia in the group stage opener put Messi and Argentina in danger of a swift and disappointing exit. Messi scored in that match, and the rest of the squad has since turned things around to put Argentina on the cusp of the semifinals.
NBC Los Angeles
France Tops England 2-1 in Thriller, Advances to World Cup Semifinal
The last remaining semifinal ticket has been booked. France’s quest to repeat as World Cup champions continued after topping England 2-1 in a quarterfinal thriller. Both Gareth Southgate and Didier Deschamps came out with unchanged starting XIs from their round of 16 wins. England kept its 4-3-3 shape with...
NBC Los Angeles
Lionel Messi Converts Penalty, Argentina Grabs 2-0 Lead vs. Netherlands
Argentina are one step closer. After Marcos Acuna won a penalty, Lionel Messi stepped up to the spot and converted to give La Albiceleste a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands in their quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Denzel Dumfries was called for the foul on...
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
NBC Los Angeles
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down in Tears After World Cup Elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo had high hopes for what was likely the last World Cup of his illustrious career. The 37-year-old Portuguese star was left in tears after the quarterfinal's final whistle as the Seleção did not have enough in the tank to take down a motivated Morocco, who is having a historical run.
NBC Los Angeles
Who Is Viktor Bout, the Notorious Arms Dealer Swapped for Brittney Griner?
A Russian arms dealer labeled the “Merchant of Death” was released from a U.S. prison Thursday in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner. Viktor Bout, 55, had served 11 years of his 25-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2011 on terrorism charges for selling arms to Colombian rebels, which prosecutors said were intended to kill Americans.
NBC Los Angeles
Which Team Is Favored to Win FIFA World Cup After Brazil's Exit?
Which team is favored to win FIFA World Cup after Brazil's exit? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 FIFA World Cup favorite has been bounced. Brazil, FIFA's No. 1-ranked side, was stunned by 2018 runner-up Croatia in a quarterfinal match decided by a penalty shootout on Friday. The...
NBC Los Angeles
Leandro Paredes Kick Brings Dutch Players Off the Bench
Leandro Paredes meet Virgil van Dijk. The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and Netherlands got trippy when the Argentinan midfielder tripped Dutch defender Nathan Aké sprinting down the sideline in the closing seconds before stoppage time. The already chippy quarterfinal match reached a flashpoint when Paredes...
