numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (illness) ruled out again Friday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will not play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markkanen entered the day questionable due to a non-COVID illness after sitting out Wednesday for it. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Malik Beasley to get another start on the wing with Markkanen sidelined.
numberfire.com
Update: Alex Caruso (back) ruled out for remainder of Bulls' game Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Deemed questionable to return at the start of the second quarter, Caruso has now been ruled out with just a couple minutes left before halftime. Expect heavy minutes for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White with Caruso unavailable.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) available for Nuggets on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. This comes as no surprise, as Murray entered the day with a probable tag. He will suit up versus a shorthanded Jazz squad despite a left knee contusion. Our models project Murray for 20.0...
numberfire.com
Update: Tim Hardaway Jr. officially starting for Mavericks Saturday; Jaden Hardy playing off bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will start Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. The Mavericks put out a few different lineups in the leadup to Saturday's contest, but the official one is now here. Hardaway will remain in the lineup, and Jaden Hardy, who was listed as a starter earlier, will play off the bench.
numberfire.com
Update: Terance Mann (leg) returns for Clippers Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann has returned to Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Literally one minute after the team announced he was questionable to return, Mann has been put back on the court. Before exiting, Mann had 2.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 15.9 minutes against the Timberwolves. Eubanks' Saturday projection includes 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Week 14 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
numberfire.com
Christian Wood starting for Dallas on Saturday, Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off the bench
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Wood will get the start on Saturday with Tim Hardaway Jr. moving to the bench. Our models expect Wood to play 27.6 minutes against Chicago. Wood's Saturday projection includes 15.4 points, 8.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Saturday's matchup versus Minnesota
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart is on track to play on Saturday despite being listed with an ankle sprain. In 33.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hart to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 13.7...
numberfire.com
Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) available Thursday for Houston
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. will play Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Porter entered the day with a questionable tag due to right knee soreness. Despite the ailment and overall uncertainty, he has received the green light to take the court versus Keldon Johnson and Co.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Update: Jaden Hardy coming off the bench for Dallas on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Jaden Hardy is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hardy was initially listed as a starter, but he will remain on the bench with Tim Hardaway Jr. starting in his place. Hardy's Saturday projection includes 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5...
numberfire.com
Walker Kessler coming off the bench for Utah on Saturday
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Kessler will move to the bench on Saturday with Jarred Vanderbilt getting the start. Our models expect Kessler to play 23.8 minutes against Denver. Kessler's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 7.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox (foot) questionable on Sunday
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (foot) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Fox is questionable after he missed Friday's game with recent foot soreness. Expect Davion Mitchell to log more minutes if Fox is inactive. Fox's current projection includes 20.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 33.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hart's Saturday projection includes 10.7 points, 7.2...
numberfire.com
Monte Morris (groin) ruled out Saturday for Washington; Jordan Goodwin to start
Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Morris was listed questionable due to left groin soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action as a result. Jordan Goodwin will now draw the start at point guard in Morris' absence.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) upgraded to full practice on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Miami Dolphins. Williams was upgraded from limited on Wednesday to a full participant on Thursday. The mid-week upgrade puts him on track to be active on Sunday for the first time since Week 11 and just the second time since Week 7. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Ravens waive Mike Davis Saturday; J.K. Dobbins set to be activated
Baltimore Ravens running back Mike Davis has been waived by the team Saturday. Davis was the veteran ball carrier at the back end of the running backs room rostered to be a healthy body in the wake of numerous injuries. However, with J.K. Dobbins set to be activated off injured reserve Saturday, Davis' presence is no longer required.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Bruno Fernando (illness) available on Sunday
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Fernando has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Bucks on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 16.8 minutes against Milwaukee. Fernando's Sunday projection includes 8.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu (foot) questionable Sunday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is consdidred questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Okongwu is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
