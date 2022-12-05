Read full article on original website
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery appB.R. ShenoyTempe, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
AZFamily
Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in north Mesa. One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the...
Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out Saturday morning at a storage facility near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue in Mesa.
AZFamily
Mesa firefighters are trying to put out a large fire near a Public Storage location just off state Route 87. One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack...
AZFamily
Woman dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian along 19th Avenue south of Peoria Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 63-year-old woman who had been killed after being hit by a car. Detectives learned the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south on 19th Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire department.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after allegedly trying to ‘car jack’ a driver in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after attempting to “car jack” a driver early Saturday morning in Tempe. Police responded to a call reporting a shooting near 6th Street and Mill Avenue around 1:13 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot and took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
ABC 15 News
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one person is dead after a double shooting at a Phoenix restaurant late Thursday night. Officers were called to the Jack-in-the-Box location near 19th Avenue and Bell Road after 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. A man and woman were found at...
AZFamily
Man dead, 3 hospitalized after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead, and three others are in the hospital after a shooting in south Phoenix on Friday night. Police say officers were called out near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. after gunshots were heard, and multiple people began running away. Police arrived and found one man, later identified as 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall, shot. Officers say two more men were also shot and taken to the hospital. Marshall died at the hospital, and the other two remain in critical condition.
A man is dead after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday night near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
AZFamily
‘He was the sweetest man’: Beloved Mesa shoe repair shop owner found killed inside store
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Beloved Mesa shoe repair shop owner Jesus De La Rosa, known here as Fabien, was murdered inside his store this week. His neighbors say he was gentle and kind, the last person who deserved this. “I just can’t imagine why anyone would ever hurt him. He’s the sweetest man,” said Angie Smith, who came to pick up her shoes today.
AZFamily
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead Friday night after a reported hit-and-run in Phoenix. Officers were called around 8:27 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, just south of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found 22-year-old Mario Aguirre on the ground. He died at the scene. Investigators say the driver who hit him took off.
Family speaks out after losing child in Phoenix crash
The family of Shaila Zamora, a 9-year-old girl killed in a crash in Phoenix, is speaking out for the first time to ABC15.
Just after 5:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to the area of 2nd Avenue and McKinley Street, south of Roosevelt Street, for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are calling for more security around the restaurants after the deadly shooting. City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On...
AZFamily
Man dies after fight leads to him being shot multiple times in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was shot in west Phoenix late Thursday night. Officers were first called out to 66th Drive and Taylor Street, just north of Van Buren around 10:30 p.m. When they showed up, they learned that a man, later identified as 28-year-old Eduardo Uzueta had been shot multiple times about at a mile away at Sunridge Park near 62nd Avenue and Filmore Street. In an update later that morning, police said that Uzueta had been involved in a fight with several men.
AZFamily
Forgotten Angel Toy Drive is today at Chandler Fashion Center!
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every tag on a Christmas Angel tree represents an Arizona child that you can buy gifts for this holiday season. Some tags don’t make it off the tree, or their gifts are not returned in time for the family to collect them. The Forgotten Angel Toy Drive ensures every child enrolled in the Christmas Angel program receives a gift that they may not have received otherwise.
AZFamily
Shooting in Glendale leaves 2 people hurt
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Glendale. Around 5:45 a.m., a person called 911 after hearing someone nearby say they had been shot. Police responded to the home on West State Avenue, near 59th and Glendale avenues, and found a person with had multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dies after collision on US 60 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another car Thursday morning on a freeway in Mesa. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Superstition Freeway (US 60) near Greenfield Road. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms the man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene, but other information was not immediately available. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.
AZFamily
One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, Phoenix was chosen to receive a portion...
ABC 15 News
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday morning along Bell Road in Phoenix. The motorcyclist, only identified as a woman, was involved in a crash with a vehicle near 21st Street. She was taken to a hospital for treatment where she died. Police...
