PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead, and three others are in the hospital after a shooting in south Phoenix on Friday night. Police say officers were called out near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. after gunshots were heard, and multiple people began running away. Police arrived and found one man, later identified as 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall, shot. Officers say two more men were also shot and taken to the hospital. Marshall died at the hospital, and the other two remain in critical condition.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO