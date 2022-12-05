Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lamar Jackson Injury Update, Tyler Huntley News For Week 14FlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
Related
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
Baker Mayfield Leads Rams To Improbable Comeback
Ryan Wilson joins Zach Aldridge to discuss Baker Mayfield leading the Rams to an improbable comeback.
247Sports
Deion Sanders at Colorado catches attention of NFL legend Warren Sapp, who would love to 'ask for a job'
It sounds like Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp would gladly take a role on the Colorado football staff under new head coach Deion Sanders if the opportunity presented itself. Sapp, a Miami Hurricanes product and a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Buffaloes' splash head coaching hire, and the interview did not go by without Sapp saying he would d love for Sanders to give him a job in Boulder.
Transfer portal WR to visit KU
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Premium Paramount+ subscription now included.Now there are even more reasons to become a 247Sports VIP member. The Paramount+ premium plan (a $99.99 annual value) is also included with your 247Sports VIP membership at no extra charge and no hidden fees, giving even more value to your membership.
Transfer Portal Scoop: Friday
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Premium Paramount+ subscription now included.Now there are even more reasons to become a 247Sports VIP member. The Paramount+ premium plan (a $99.99 annual value) is also included with your 247Sports VIP membership at no extra charge and no hidden fees, giving even more value to your membership.
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
D.J. Uiagalelei hits transfer portal: Five best fits for Clemson QB, per CBS Sports
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in the college football transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign, ending his career with coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after three seasons. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee revealed five potential destinations this week that could best utilize the former five-star prospect's skill set.
What's next for Jackson State in wake of Deion Sanders' exit?
The Dec. 17 Celebration Bowl will be everything but its namesake for Jackson State University. What should be the second chapter of a dynasty for the Tigers will actually be the conclusion of “What Could’ve Been” and a bitter goodbye. Instead of using this week to bask...
Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
Notre Dame Hosting Kicker Transfer This Weekend
With the departure of kicker Blake Grupe this offseason, Notre Dame will once again be in the market for a kicker following the Gator Bowl. From what we’ve learned at Irish Illustrated and 247Sports, special teams coordinator Brian Mason has his eye on a graduate transfer. Sources have indicated...
Tracking Oregon State's Football Departures: Transfer Portal, NFL Draft, Graduates (December 6th Update)
The first transfer window of the 2022 college football offseason opened on Monday, December 5th, unleashing chaos across the nation as countless student-athletes announced their intentions to continue their careers at new institutions. That Transfer Portal pandemonium hasn’t affected Oregon State as much as other programs, at least not yet,...
Keeanu Benton makes formal NFL Draft announcement
MADISON, Wis — Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, who accepted an invitation recently to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl, formally announced his plans Friday to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Benton is not expected to play in the Badgers' matchup against Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. picks up more All-America honors
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. continues to earn recognition for an impressive 2022 season with his selection to a number of postseason all-star teams. On Friday, Porter was named a second-team selection to the 2022 Football Writers Association of America All-America Team. Porter was previously a second-team selection for...
The impact NIL can have on LSU's 2023 roster
If you’ve been living under a rock, the game changing way college football has been affected for much of the last year has been through name, image and likeness. NIL is.
Loggains percentage is dropping...
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Premium Paramount+ subscription now included.Now there are even more reasons to become a 247Sports VIP member. The Paramount+ premium plan (a $99.99 annual value) is also included with your 247Sports VIP membership at no extra charge and no hidden fees, giving even more value to your membership.
Report: Liam Coen set to return for second stint as UK offensive coordinator
Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen is set to return to Kentucky as offensive coordinator, according to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen. Coen spent one season in his current role with the Rams after holding the same position for one season in Lexington. SIGN UP TODAY AND GET 50%...
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Will Levis as the top QB in 2023 NFL Draft
Last spring, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis began gaining mention as not only a potential first round pick but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He didn't have the season many envisioned, and neither did the Wildcats, but ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. still has Levis as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 3 overall prospect on his updated 2023 NFL Draft Big Board released Thursday behind Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Alabama defensive end Will Anderson.
Coach Prime's first group of visitors with Colorado Buffaloes has star power
New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders traveled back to Colorado on Thursday in preparation of one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent program history. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host four official visitors and seven notable unofficial visitors...
In The Film Room . . . Braden Fiske
Fiske can play both long as an edge rusher or compact as an interior defensive lineman. He shows quick-twitch ability while flashing the power to shift the point of attack inside. Fiske would give the Irish some coveted interior defensive line size and strength with the ability to pop outside if needed.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0