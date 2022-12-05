ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four

Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Deion Sanders at Colorado catches attention of NFL legend Warren Sapp, who would love to 'ask for a job'

It sounds like Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp would gladly take a role on the Colorado football staff under new head coach Deion Sanders if the opportunity presented itself. Sapp, a Miami Hurricanes product and a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Buffaloes' splash head coaching hire, and the interview did not go by without Sapp saying he would d love for Sanders to give him a job in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
Transfer portal WR to visit KU

Transfer Portal Scoop: Friday

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
MADISON, WI
Notre Dame Hosting Kicker Transfer This Weekend

With the departure of kicker Blake Grupe this offseason, Notre Dame will once again be in the market for a kicker following the Gator Bowl. From what we’ve learned at Irish Illustrated and 247Sports, special teams coordinator Brian Mason has his eye on a graduate transfer. Sources have indicated...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Keeanu Benton makes formal NFL Draft announcement

MADISON, Wis — Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, who accepted an invitation recently to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl, formally announced his plans Friday to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Benton is not expected to play in the Badgers' matchup against Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
MADISON, WI
Loggains percentage is dropping...

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Will Levis as the top QB in 2023 NFL Draft

Last spring, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis began gaining mention as not only a potential first round pick but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He didn't have the season many envisioned, and neither did the Wildcats, but ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. still has Levis as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 3 overall prospect on his updated 2023 NFL Draft Big Board released Thursday behind Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Alabama defensive end Will Anderson.
GEORGIA STATE
In The Film Room . . . Braden Fiske

Fiske can play both long as an edge rusher or compact as an interior defensive lineman. He shows quick-twitch ability while flashing the power to shift the point of attack inside. Fiske would give the Irish some coveted interior defensive line size and strength with the ability to pop outside if needed.
