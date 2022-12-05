Read full article on original website
Week 14 TNF Postgame Reactions: Baker Mayfield Leads Rams To Victory On Last-Minute TD Drive
Tyler Sullivan joins Joe Musso to break down the Rams incredible last-second victory over the Rams on TNF in Week 14.
D.J. Uiagalelei hits transfer portal: Five best fits for Clemson QB, per CBS Sports
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in the college football transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign, ending his career with coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after three seasons. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee revealed five potential destinations this week that could best utilize the former five-star prospect's skill set.
Stanford coaching search: Jason Garrett, ex-Cowboys coach, indicates he is no longer in mix
Ex-Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is no longer in the mix regarding the Stanford head coaching search, he indicated Thursday. Garrett, currently an NBC football analyst, was reported as a finalist earlier in the day before revealing that he will not pursue the vacancy in Palo Alto, Calif., which opened after coach David Shaw resigned at the conclusion of the regular season.
Baker Mayfield Leads Rams To Improbable Comeback
Ryan Wilson joins Zach Aldridge to discuss Baker Mayfield leading the Rams to an improbable comeback.
Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig
Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
Tracking Oregon State's Football Departures: Transfer Portal, NFL Draft, Graduates (December 6th Update)
The first transfer window of the 2022 college football offseason opened on Monday, December 5th, unleashing chaos across the nation as countless student-athletes announced their intentions to continue their careers at new institutions. That Transfer Portal pandemonium hasn’t affected Oregon State as much as other programs, at least not yet,...
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
North Carolina receiver Josh Downs declares for draft
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs told ESPN Friday he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft. The two-time All-ACC selection
Baker: Suggesting changes to Brown's contract 'a tricky situation'
West Virginia's newly hired athletic director is aware of the big numbers contained in his football coach's contract, but Wren Baker has not yet decided to suggest an amendment to Neal Brown's contract.
247Sports
College football transfer portal 2023: Top 10 QBs, potential landing spots for Devin Leary, D.J. Uiagalelei
The NCAA transfer portal window for college football players in the 2023 cycle opened Monday, and with it came hundreds of players entering with the hope of landing in new spots best suited for their career development. Quarterbacks dominated the flurry of activity, as D.J. Uiagalelei from Clemson, NC State's Devin Leary and Texas' Hudson Card officially entered the portal to explore their options. On The College Football Daily podcast, hosted by 247Sports' Brandon Marcello with recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins, potential destinations were discussed for the top 10 quarterbacks in the portal.
On Sight: The Rematch
The Cleveland Browns travel down to Cincinnati on Sunday to take on the Bengals in their second meeting of the 2022 season. The Browns have had the Bengals number of late, with Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski sporting a 5-0 against them since taking over. The two games that stand out the most over the past two years are 2021's Week Nine meeting, where the Browns won 41-16 right before the Bengals made their Super Bowl run. When they faced off in week 18 last season, the Browns were mathematically eliminated and started Case Keenum, while the Bengals rested quarterback Joe Burrow for the playoffs. The Bengals would go on a run all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to the Rams.
The impact NIL can have on LSU's 2023 roster
If you’ve been living under a rock, the game changing way college football has been affected for much of the last year has been through name, image and likeness. NIL is.
Stanford QB Tanner McKee declares early for NFL Draft
The change from the David Shaw era will also include a new era at quarterback for the Stanford Cardinal. Two-year starter Tanner McKee announced Thursday that he will not return for his senior season and will instead declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. McKee started all 12 games this past...
UNC WR Josh Downs to Opt Out of Holiday Bowl, Enter NFL Draft
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior wide receiver Josh Downs will opt out of the Holiday Bowl and enter the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on Friday in an interview with ESPN. Downs earned back-to-back First-Team All-ACC honors in 2021 and 2022, and leaves UNC as one of the best wide receivers in school history.
Rebels offer quarterback-turned-linebacker in transfer portal
Ole Miss has offered Georgia State outside linebacker portal transfer Jamil Muhammad. The offer was extended Thursday. Muhammad also owns offers from Soiuthern Cal, James Madison, Minnesota, California, Arkansas State, Troy and West Virginia. He is a graduate transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Muhammad...
Doak Walker Award winner Bijan Robinson delivered on recruiting potential
Bijan Robinson has likely played his last game as a Texas Longhorn. Though there's been no official announcement, the buzz is on Robinson heading for the NFL and opting out of the Alamo Bowl. If he does, he will leave Austin as the Longhorns' fourth all-time leading rusher behind legendary predecessors Earl Campbell, Cedric Benson and Ricky Williams. He will also leave with the Doak Walker Award given to the nation's best running back. That's another honor he shares Benson, Williams and D'Onta Foreman who all won the award that was first established in 1999.
3 Penn State players named to 2022 Walter Camp All-America Second Team
Penn State put three players on the 133rd edition of the Walter Camp All-America team, which was announced Thursday night. Penn State offensive lineman Olu Fashanu, cornerback Kalen King and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. were all named to the 2022 Walter Camp All-America Second Team. It’s well-earned recognition for three...
NFL 'Noles: Akers with a late touchdown in Rams improbable TNF comeback victory
NFL Week 14 kicked off with Thursday Night Football between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams defeated the Raiders, 17-16, scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds. Here is a look at how former Florida State standouts performed in the game:. For the Rams,...
Ohio State needs to sprinkle in more C.J. Stroud running in the College Football Playoff
Heading into the rivalry game against Michigan, Ohio State fans had expectations. The 45-23 loss to the Wolverines at Ohio Stadium changed some expectations and really created more questions than answers when it comes to the Scarlet and Gray. But one of the most perplexing things to emerge in The...
Alabama OL Tyler Steen accepts invite to play in 2023 Senior Bowl
Alabama redshirt senior offensive lineman Tyler Steen has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl in January, the annual game announced on Friday morning. Steen is the sixth Crimson Tide player to accept an invite to play in the upcoming all-star game for seniors, which will...
