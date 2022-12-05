The Cleveland Browns travel down to Cincinnati on Sunday to take on the Bengals in their second meeting of the 2022 season. The Browns have had the Bengals number of late, with Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski sporting a 5-0 against them since taking over. The two games that stand out the most over the past two years are 2021's Week Nine meeting, where the Browns won 41-16 right before the Bengals made their Super Bowl run. When they faced off in week 18 last season, the Browns were mathematically eliminated and started Case Keenum, while the Bengals rested quarterback Joe Burrow for the playoffs. The Bengals would go on a run all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to the Rams.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO