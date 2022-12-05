ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

247Sports

Stanford coaching search: Jason Garrett, ex-Cowboys coach, indicates he is no longer in mix

Ex-Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is no longer in the mix regarding the Stanford head coaching search, he indicated Thursday. Garrett, currently an NBC football analyst, was reported as a finalist earlier in the day before revealing that he will not pursue the vacancy in Palo Alto, Calif., which opened after coach David Shaw resigned at the conclusion of the regular season.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig

Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
FLORENCE, AL
247Sports

Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors

Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

College football transfer portal 2023: Top 10 QBs, potential landing spots for Devin Leary, D.J. Uiagalelei

The NCAA transfer portal window for college football players in the 2023 cycle opened Monday, and with it came hundreds of players entering with the hope of landing in new spots best suited for their career development. Quarterbacks dominated the flurry of activity, as D.J. Uiagalelei from Clemson, NC State's Devin Leary and Texas' Hudson Card officially entered the portal to explore their options. On The College Football Daily podcast, hosted by 247Sports' Brandon Marcello with recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins, potential destinations were discussed for the top 10 quarterbacks in the portal.
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

On Sight: The Rematch

The Cleveland Browns travel down to Cincinnati on Sunday to take on the Bengals in their second meeting of the 2022 season. The Browns have had the Bengals number of late, with Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski sporting a 5-0 against them since taking over. The two games that stand out the most over the past two years are 2021's Week Nine meeting, where the Browns won 41-16 right before the Bengals made their Super Bowl run. When they faced off in week 18 last season, the Browns were mathematically eliminated and started Case Keenum, while the Bengals rested quarterback Joe Burrow for the playoffs. The Bengals would go on a run all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to the Rams.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Stanford QB Tanner McKee declares early for NFL Draft

The change from the David Shaw era will also include a new era at quarterback for the Stanford Cardinal. Two-year starter Tanner McKee announced Thursday that he will not return for his senior season and will instead declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. McKee started all 12 games this past...
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

UNC WR Josh Downs to Opt Out of Holiday Bowl, Enter NFL Draft

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior wide receiver Josh Downs will opt out of the Holiday Bowl and enter the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on Friday in an interview with ESPN. Downs earned back-to-back First-Team All-ACC honors in 2021 and 2022, and leaves UNC as one of the best wide receivers in school history.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Rebels offer quarterback-turned-linebacker in transfer portal

Ole Miss has offered Georgia State outside linebacker portal transfer Jamil Muhammad. The offer was extended Thursday. Muhammad also owns offers from Soiuthern Cal, James Madison, Minnesota, California, Arkansas State, Troy and West Virginia. He is a graduate transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Muhammad...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Doak Walker Award winner Bijan Robinson delivered on recruiting potential

Bijan Robinson has likely played his last game as a Texas Longhorn. Though there's been no official announcement, the buzz is on Robinson heading for the NFL and opting out of the Alamo Bowl. If he does, he will leave Austin as the Longhorns' fourth all-time leading rusher behind legendary predecessors Earl Campbell, Cedric Benson and Ricky Williams. He will also leave with the Doak Walker Award given to the nation's best running back. That's another honor he shares Benson, Williams and D'Onta Foreman who all won the award that was first established in 1999.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

