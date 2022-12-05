ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump denies he suggested ‘termination’ of Constitution, without deleting post

By Olivia Olander
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump prepare to leave an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov.15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. | Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Monday denied he wanted to “‘terminate’ the Constitution,” two days after suggesting “the termination of all rules ... even those found in the Constitution.”

“The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES,” Trump said on Monday on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

The post seemed to be a complete denial of his post from Saturday, which remained online as of Monday afternoon: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote over the weekend, once again falsely asserting that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Several of Trump’s fellow Republicans were critical of the post, but few condemned Trump himself or said it would be disqualifying for him to earn their vote — a lack of repudiation that has drawn criticism from Democrats. The post came less than a month after Trump officially declared his plans to run for president again in 2024, and he remains the only major Republican candidate to announce a campaign.



Trump, who was impeached twice and regularly denies his loss in the last presidential election, perpetuated the untrue claim in both Truth Social posts that 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 391

I Am Phil
5d ago

Ok can we all agree this man is actually insane? Forget Republican or Democrat….this man thinks we are all stupid. For the love of USA can we agree this man is not fit to serve office!?!?

Reply(23)
279
Guy Goulding
5d ago

I think Trump is suffering from Dual personalities one personality does not know what the other one is saying or doing at any time.

Reply(13)
214
Evelyn Doring
5d ago

his post was still up the same time he's denying he said it....uhgcan't believe he and them are STILL crying and stomping their feet over an election TWO years ago. Shouldn't he and them be whining about the election in two years?

Reply(11)
101
