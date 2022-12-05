Stay at a historic B&B, explore Moody Gardens, and eat tasty gumbo!. For those looking for holiday cheer during the winter season, Galveston—nicknamed the “Winter Wonderland Island of Texas”—is the perfect destination. Houstonians know this town is underrated, with much more to offer than just its beach town appeal. Grab a cup of joe from an excellent selection of coffee houses, and don’t leave town without ordering a bowl of gumbo on a chilly day. There are also lower lodging rates to look forward to and fewer crowds to deal with throughout the season.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO