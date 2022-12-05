Summit County Sheriff’s Office shares online shopping safety tips

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — With cyber attacks and malicious cyber activity on the rise , it’s more important to be vigilant online now than ever.

To help ensure your online safety this holiday season, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office has shared the following tips for safe online gift shopping:

Beware of social media ads. Scammers can trick you into purchasing fake items.

Make sure the website is secure. Look at the URL to make sure it’s an HTTPS website.

Research before you buy. BBB.org offers tips on safe online shopping.

If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Use secure and traceable payment methods (credit cards are best).

Consider installing a smart doorbell, so you know when a package has been delivered. If you go out of town, have your packages held or ask a neighbor to hold them until you return.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has asked that any suspicious activity be reported immediately at (435) 615-3601.

