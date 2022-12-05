Read full article on original website
Galleria's Neiman Marcus adopts Houston SPCA for the holidays
As if you need a reason to holiday shop at the Galleria this season. You don’t want to miss the magical storefront windows of Neiman Marcus, which are filled with available puppies and kittens from Houston SPCA. There are even a few animals strolling around to greet lucky mall shoppers in need of a serotonin boost.Here, you can Find Your Perfect Match every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through December 11, and daily December 16-23.Not ready for the commitment of a new pet? You can still "ooh" and "ahh" over the adorable views while learning more about all the ways you...
Houston neighbor clocks in as one of the best U.S. cities for remote workers
Working remotely is increasingly part of the modern lifestyle, and a new report cements a Houston neighbor as one of the top places for remote workers. Apartment search website RentCafe ranks Conroe No. 15 in its Top 50 Cities for Remote Workers, released in November. The study looked at 150 U.S. cities, comparing them across five main categories: leisure, affordability, comfort, rental demand, and remote work readiness. Scores were based on 19 metrics, from cost of living, availability of apartments with short-term leases, and rental demand to coworking spaces, percentage of remote workers, and internet speed. "With remote work migration on the...
Bad 'a' Hawaiian coffee shop brews up plans for 10 Houston-area locations
A new coffee shop will brings the flavors of Hawaii to the Houston area. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has signed a development agreement that will bring as many as 10 locations to West Houston and Galveston in the next five years. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was founded on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 to serve Hawaiian-sourced coffee to locals and tourists. Franchising on the mainland started in 1985, but an acquisition in 2019 paved the way for its current expansion. Currently at about 30 locations nationwide, Bad Ass announced plans to open five locations in Dallas...
Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date
One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
Ken Hoffman taps into Houston's wacky water problems and which Texas city has the purest flow
Last week, due to a power outage that lasted about a blink at a treatment plant, Houstonians were told to boil their water for at least three minutes, then let it cool before drinking it. Heck, a Brita Water Filter doesn’t take that long — and you could die of thirst waiting on a Brita. As reported here, the power outage happened around 10 am Sunday, November 27, but Houstonians weren’t told about the potential health hazard until nine hours later. We’ll have a little discussion about that in my office later, okay, Mayor Turner? The concern over Houston’s drinking...
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
Plenty of holiday family fun awaits this weekend, with a visit beloved from Mary Poppins headlining Hobby Center. A holiday market in Midtown offers arts, music, and more, and a gingerbread house build-off is sure to be a tasty contest.Not one, but two ugly sweater parties invite you to don your worst, and the Holocaust Museum welcomes all for a free day — plus a chance to view the Astros World Series trophy. Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend. Thursday, December 8Bayou Preservation Association First Artist Mixer & AuctionThis cross-collaboration exhibition will feature selected, nature-based works by...
Adorable new UH cougar mascot cubs leap into new era with time-honored ring-guarding tradition
Two impossibly cute brothers are stepping into a longstanding University of Houston tradition. Shasta VII and Louie, the rescued cougar cubs who now live at the Houston Zoo, are currently "guarding" two UH school rings. On December 1, the 11-week-old brothers officially became UH mascots by protecting the rings int their enclosure. To keep the young little ones engaged, keepers hid meatballs amongst the hay and climbing logs near the ring boxes as the duo sniffed and examined.UH students can view all the 2022 school rings on Friday, December 9, where the jewelry will be placed in UH-themed boxes and...
A gift guide for the ultimate Texas sports fans
Shopping for someone sports-obsessed? We got you. Here's a list of winning gifts from FOCO.com to help spread some holiday cheer while they cheer on their team. Houston Astros Ugly Pattern One Piece PajamasAre you a matching pajamas family? These men's and women's PJs are comfortable and show off your team spirit in a winter-themed design, complete with a hood. Front kangaroo pockets mean you can carry a little...
Houston charges up new program to help locals buy and install affordable solar panels
Alternative-energy-seeking locals now have a sunny way to buy into a solar. The City of Houston has launched Texas Solar Switch Houston, a new program aimed at helping Houstonians purchase and install rooftop solar panels and battery storage.In partnership with Solar United Neighbors, the Solar Switch program offers hassle-free way to purchase solar panels by creating a massive, group discount for residents, be it home or small business needs.This comes with the new Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy incentives and is part of the City of Houston's Climate Action Plan goal to generate 5 million MWh per year of...
12 best December art events and markets no Houston art fan should miss
While we await some big blockbuster exhibitions coming from Houston museums in the new year, December becomes a great month for art lovers to catch some beautiful work we might have missed along the way.We’re also highlighting some seasonal exhibitions here for a short time, and some of the best holiday art markets for gifting those one of a kind creations. "Jennifer Steinkamp: The Seasons" at Museum of Fine Arts (now through January 8, 2023)Just in time for the end of one year and the beginning of the next, the MFAH has brought back one of our favorite video...
Giant sea creatures made of recycled beach trash wash onto Galveston Island in must-see new exhibit
A giant great white shark, massive bald eagle, oversized octopus, and more enormous sea life are invading Galveston Island — just in time for the holidays.Washed Ashore, a compelling and traveling art of giant sea animal sculptures made of trash collected from beaches opens in Galveston on Saturday, December 10 across 19 locations. The clever showcase features more than 20 pieces — most more than six feet tall and as much as 17 feet wide — such as coral reefs, jellyfish, penguins, sunfish, and more. Sculptures can be found at museums, hotels, parks, attractions, and popular outdoor spaces. Thanks...
Shaquille O'Neal's chicken restaurant announces big new Houston-area location
Shaquille O'Neal's chicken chain has revealed its second Houston-area location. Big Chicken will open next year in Richmond at at 3415 FM 762. O’Neal, an NBA Hall-of-Famer and media personality, is the primary investor in Big Chicken, a rapidly growing restaurant that started in Las Vegas. It serves fried chicken sandwiches with a range of toppings such as the Big & Sloppy (mac and cheese, fried onions), the Big Aristotle (fried onions, Muenster, Memphis-style barbecue sauce), and the Shaq Attack (pepper jack, jalapeño slaw, spicy chipotle barbecue sauce). Sides include Cheez-It-crusted mac and cheese, jalapeño slaw, and fries (both potato...
Acclaimed Austin pizzeria and Miami kebab-burger restaurant fire up first Houston locales in Memorial City
The Memorial City area will soon be home to two rapidly expanding restaurant brands. Austin-based pizzeria Via 313 and and Miami-based burger and kebab concept Pincho will join Velvet Taco and Goode Co. Seafood in the shopping center at 10201 Katy Fwy.Houstonians who travel to Austin will recognize Via 313, which has earned wide acclaim for its Detroit-style pizzas. The rectangular-shaped, deep dish pies feature a rim of a crispy cheese along the crust. Originally founded as a food trailer by brothers Zane and Brandon Hunt, Via 313 has grown to seven Texas locations as well as outposts in Colorado...
Houston dermatology + plastic surgery office on gifting self-care this year
Designer shoes or the next "it" bag? Consider the gift of self-care this holiday instead.The skin experts at SBA Dermatology & Plastic Surgery know that now is the time Houstonians start getting their skin and appearance holiday-ready, plus getting their holiday shopping done.The gift of enhancing beauty is a gift that won’t disappoint, whether for yourself or a loved one.Here are SBA's top picks that are a hit every holiday season:Medical-grade skincare starting at $50Spa services starting at $100Injectables (like Botox and fillers) starting at $500Facial rejuvenation (like laser skin resurfacing and non-surgical skin tightening) starting at $1,000Breast augmentation starting...
Canada's favorite coffee and doughnut shop opens second Houston location
Canada’s favorite coffee and doughnut shop will expand its Houston presence next week. The city’s second Tim Hortons will open December 16 in northwest Houston at 5312 W Richey Rd. Founded in 1964 by NHL legend Tim Horton, the coffee shop is well known for its freshly brewed coffee and other beverages such as lattes, juices, and teas. Customers can pair their drinks with a range of sweet and savory bites such as breakfast sandwiches and muffins. Doughnuts come in a variety of flavors, including the signature Timbits doughnut holes. The appealing menu and friendly service have allowed it to...
Your weekend staycay is looking merry and bright at Avenida Houston's City Lights
It’s Christmas time at Avenida Houston, and you can make a whole weekend of merry memories at this 97,000-square-foot downtown playground, which has transformed into the destination of the season. Photo courtesy of VisitHouston.comCheck out the concert series on the Plaza. Photo courtesy of VisitHouston.comTake a spin around the Discovery Green ice rink. Photo courtesy of VisitHouston.comThe Marriott Marquis Houston's lazy river is heated year-round. Photo courtesy of VisitHouston.comVisit the winter wanderland. Photo courtesy of...
Houston's best holiday events make the season bright with dazzling lights, performances, markets, and more
The holidays are in full swing across Houston, with a host of activities that offer something for every taste and budget. That means plenty of holiday performances on stages around town, concerts, and some beloved classics such as The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol. Photo courtesy of Color FactoryIG paradise Winter Colorand features a confetti ski lift for that perfect snap. Photo courtesy of Central HoustonTake a walk in the Winter Wonderland downtown. Photo by Emily JaschkeHouston hosts the only Harry Potter Yule Ball...
4 things to know in Houston food right now: Creative crepe cakes, openings, and the Bread Man delivers
Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know.OpeningsNew York-based bakery Lady M has returned to the Galleria for a pop-up that will last until the summer. Located in the food court near the skating rink, the shop will sell Lady M’s signature Mille Crêpe Cake (made with 20 layers of crepes) as both whole cakes and slices. Flavors include classics like the Signature Mille Crêpes and Green Tea Mille Crêpes as well as newcomers like Butter Pecan Mille Crêpes...
CultureMap Wine Guy Chris Shepherd reveals the ultimate holiday 'death match' party game
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes. In this week's column, he shares his favorite way to win more wine. Take it away, Chris. ---- If you’re looking to throw a killer party — one that’s unforgettable — I have an idea for you. It doesn’t have to happen during the holidays, but it will make your holiday party more...
University of Houston powers up smart robot food server in on-site restaurant
The University of Houston is taking a bold step — or, in this case, roll — in foodservice delivery. UH's Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership is now deploying a robot server in Eric’s Restaurant at its Hilton College.Booting up this new service is major bragging rights for the Coogs, as UH is now the only college in the country — and the only restaurant facility in Houston — to utilize a robotic food delivery.These rolling delivery bots come from the state-of-the-art food service robot called Servi. The bots, created by Bear Robotics, are armed with LiDar sensors,...
