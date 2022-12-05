As if you need a reason to holiday shop at the Galleria this season. You don’t want to miss the magical storefront windows of Neiman Marcus, which are filled with available puppies and kittens from Houston SPCA. There are even a few animals strolling around to greet lucky mall shoppers in need of a serotonin boost.Here, you can Find Your Perfect Match every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through December 11, and daily December 16-23.Not ready for the commitment of a new pet? You can still "ooh" and "ahh" over the adorable views while learning more about all the ways you...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO