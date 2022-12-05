Chick-fil-A Opening Thursday in Huntington

The Chick-fil-A restaurant on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station will open its doors Thursday, the second pending business to announce it is opening Monday.

It will be open for dine-in, drive-through and carry-out customers from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays.

The restaurant will award 100 people it has identified as local heroes who are making an impact in the area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America.

Noah Levy, the local franchise owner, is looking to hire 110 full- and part-time workers. Those interested should text CFAHUNT to 631-825-9883 to apply.







