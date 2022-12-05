Man dies over a month after Norfolk shooting despite injuries police said were not life-threatening File image/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A man who was injured in an October shooting died Monday after being in the hospital for over six weeks, Norfolk police said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street at 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 22 following a report of a gunshot victim. At the scene, they found 34-year-old Travis L. Blakely suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Blakely was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where weeks later he later succumbed to his injuries.

No further details about the shooting have been released.

Norfolk police’s initial tweet about the incident at 10:31 p.m. on Oct. 22 described Blakely’s injuries as life-threatening, but they tweeted an update eight minutes later saying the injuries were not life-threatening.

“The victim’s medical condition changed,” said Norfolk police spokesperson Will Pickering.

