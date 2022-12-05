ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Man dies over a month after Norfolk shooting despite injuries police said were not life-threatening

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BusXk_0jYCRxYQ00
Man dies over a month after Norfolk shooting despite injuries police said were not life-threatening File image/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A man who was injured in an October shooting died Monday after being in the hospital for over six weeks, Norfolk police said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street at 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 22 following a report of a gunshot victim. At the scene, they found 34-year-old Travis L. Blakely suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Blakely was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where weeks later he later succumbed to his injuries.

No further details about the shooting have been released.

Norfolk police’s initial tweet about the incident at 10:31 p.m. on Oct. 22 described Blakely’s injuries as life-threatening, but they tweeted an update eight minutes later saying the injuries were not life-threatening.

“The victim’s medical condition changed,” said Norfolk police spokesperson Will Pickering.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806 , gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

NPD investigating deadly car crash

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department was investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning, according to the department's Twitter page. In a Tweet, the department said it was investigating a crash near Booker T. Washington High School in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Blvd. The crash killed...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following shooting on Potters Rd

“Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday …. The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press release, roads will close for the parade route beginning at 5 p.m. https://www.wavy.com/living-local/holidays/lights-camera-holiday-annual-suffolk-holiday-parade-takes-place-saturday/. ‘Lean on the lord’: Chesapeake church hosts...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man who robbed Pollard’s Chicken employee and shot at good Samaritan gets 15 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed a Pollard’s Chicken worker in Norfolk and shot at a person who came to her aid will serve 15 years in prison. Dashawan Kalvin Medley, 29, was sentenced on Friday after being convicted back in October on charges of robbery, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty after his conviction two additional counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline C. Woodruff prosecuted the case.
NORFOLK, VA
WHIO Dayton

School bus assistant sprayed cleaning fluid on 7-year-old, police say

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A school bus attendant is facing charges after police said he assaulted a child with cleaning fluid. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, and said David Keith Blackwell, 70, faces charges in connection with the incident. Officers said the bus driver sprayed the child with cleaning fluid because the 7-year-old had spat on him.
YORK COUNTY, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy