ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity

By Kevin Harrish
The Comeback
The Comeback
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IlYU_0jYCRwfh00

The Ohio State Buckeyes just got some positive news on Sunday afternoon when they were announced as part of the 2022 College Football Playoff field. But a day after the good news, it looks like the Buckeyes will now have to deal with a shuffle in the coaching staff.

According to a report from Cayden McFarland, Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson is set to leave the team to become the next head coach of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane .

“BREAKING: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson has agreed to become the next Head Coach at Tulsa. Wilson had a great 9 season run at OU from 2002-10, before becoming the Head Coach at Indiana & then OC at tOSU. I expect him to be introduced tomorrow,” McFarland said in a Tweet on Monday afternoon.

Kevin Wilson has been at Ohio State since 2017 when he was hired as a co-offensive coordinator to Ryan Day, who is now Ohio State’s head coach. Before joining the Buckeye coaching staff, Wilson was the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers from 2011 to 2016.

It’s not immediately clear whether or not Wilson will continue to coach the Buckeyes throughout their College Football Playoff run.

[ Cayden McFarland ]

The post Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 10

Lloyd Christmas
4d ago

We had an offensive coordinator? Did he ever come to work? Because our play calling SUCKED so figure Day just did it because he called off… 😐

Reply
4
Jody White
4d ago

I really believe all coaches and staff should stay put until the national championship has been played out to determine who is the national champions, then these coaches or coach can start there next chapter in life, this should be in all contracts and in the NCAA rules and every college rules as well, these coaches would not be where they are at if it weren’t for the players

Reply
4
fish01
5d ago

While I’m glad for TU I hope he doesn’t pull what the former OU Sooners coach did and leave them in a bind.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Let’s celebrate the worst in college football: Colorado (1-11) vs. South Florida (1-11) in TheComeback.com Bowl

December is the silly time of year in college football. Coaches switch jobs, players transfer, and the season isn’t even over yet. But when it comes to silliness, nothing is more appropriately ridiculous than TheComeback.com Bowl. Congratulations Colorado (1-11) and South Florida (1-11)! You are cordially invited to participate in our seventh annual event. TheComeback.com Read more... The post Let’s celebrate the worst in college football: Colorado (1-11) vs. South Florida (1-11) in TheComeback.com Bowl appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

The Comeback

23K+
Followers
643
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy