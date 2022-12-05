The Ohio State Buckeyes just got some positive news on Sunday afternoon when they were announced as part of the 2022 College Football Playoff field. But a day after the good news, it looks like the Buckeyes will now have to deal with a shuffle in the coaching staff.

According to a report from Cayden McFarland, Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson is set to leave the team to become the next head coach of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane .

“BREAKING: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson has agreed to become the next Head Coach at Tulsa. Wilson had a great 9 season run at OU from 2002-10, before becoming the Head Coach at Indiana & then OC at tOSU. I expect him to be introduced tomorrow,” McFarland said in a Tweet on Monday afternoon.

Kevin Wilson has been at Ohio State since 2017 when he was hired as a co-offensive coordinator to Ryan Day, who is now Ohio State’s head coach. Before joining the Buckeye coaching staff, Wilson was the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers from 2011 to 2016.

It’s not immediately clear whether or not Wilson will continue to coach the Buckeyes throughout their College Football Playoff run.

[ Cayden McFarland ]

The post Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .