FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMDT.com
Santa visits Choices Academy
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Students at Choices Academy in Wicomico County and the Birth to Five Playgroup had a visit from Santa and celebrated with some festive activities. Looks like the little ones enjoyed seeing Old St. Nick and hopefully get everything they asked for on their wishlist this year.
WMDT.com
Santa’s drive-thru workshop a success
SALISBURY, Md. – Santa’s Drive-Thru Workshop was held in Downtown Salisbury Thursday evening. It was right outside our station on Main Street, and reporter Rob Flaks and nightside producer Stefan Funkhouser were there handing out candy and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. We want to hear your good...
WMDT.com
North Dorchester Middle students win bikes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Two students from North Dorchester Middle School won brand new bikes for their excellent effort in citizenship, attendance, behavior, and academics. Congrats to 6th grader Alexandria Willoughby and 7th grader Jacob Sheeler, and a shoutout to the Hurlock Lions Club for providing the bikes. We want...
WMDT.com
Legislative Breakfast brings together Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, Eastern Shore Delegation and County, Municipal Leaders
SALISBURY, Md- County Executive Julie Giordano, and the Eastern Shore delegation, met with local leaders from the Wicomico County Council, Salisbury City, Mardela, Delmar, and Sharptown as part of a legislative breakfast ahead of the legislative session. That agenda includes upgrades to the Salisbury Airport, improvements for local schools, and...
WMDT.com
Confederate Controversy Continues in Georgetown: Holiday party planned at Marvel Museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The confederate controversy continues this week in Georgetown after it was learned that the town’s annual holiday party will be held at the Marvel Museum, the same location where the confederate flag flies. Georgetown Mayor Bill West is speaking out in frustration following the months...
WMDT.com
Man arrested for pair of Thursday slayings in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A suspect is behind bars after being linked to two fatal shootings in Cambridge. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, Cambridge Police located Tramelle Lamar Williams, accused to shooting and killing 24-year-old Taijay Brian Daniels and 69-year-old Lory Eugene Fields of Cambridge. Police say both victims were killed on Thursday evening.
WMDT.com
No Mercy: Smyrna finishes off dominant run with 4th title
NEWARK, Del. – The only question left following Smyrna’s 52-7 thrashing of Dover in the 3A state title game is whether this was head coach Mike Judy’s best squad. Smyrna outscored Cape Henlopen, Middletown, and Dover 150-7 over their three-game playoff run, capturing their fourth title in eight seasons.
WMDT.com
Seaford man killed in pedestrian crash
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Thursday night in the Seaford area. At around 8:20 p.m., police say a gray 2013 Dodge Caravan was traveling in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway, having just passed through the intersection at North Front Street. At the same time, a 52-year-old man was walking from an unknown direction in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway. According to police, the man a not using a designated crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing any reflective clothing. The Caravan hit the pedestrian as a result.
WMDT.com
Salisbury shooting leaves one injured, investigation underway
Salisbury, MD. – The Salisbury Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on West Isabella Street around 8:40 pm Thursday evening. We have received confirmation from SPD that someone was wounded in the shooting, and they are receiving medical treatment at this time. The suspect is still...
WMDT.com
Dreamfest 2023 coming to Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Some good news for Ocean City, the first ever Dream Fest is coming for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. It will take place at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. It’s a 3-day music festival for you to get your groove on and celebrate dr. King’s accomplishments. Special guests include Claudette King, Thomas McClary’s Commodores Experience, and The Spinners.
WMDT.com
Two men found dead in Cambridge, suspect(s) still at large
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Investigators are trying to solve two homicides that happened in the last 24 hours. Two men were gunned down just three hours apart. Bloodstains are still visible on the streets from last night’s murders, while investigators know where it happened they can’t say if they are looking for a suspect or suspects in the case.
WMDT.com
Two New Jersey teens arrested for attempted robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police in Dover have arrested two New Jersey teens following an investigation into two attempted robberies. At around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dover Police responded to the Gateway West parking lot to meet with a victim who reported that he was getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot when a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old male from Penns Grove, NJ, wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect’s grip and call 9-1-1, while the suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
WMDT.com
Wicomico County School District Blueprint Administrator says the district needs flexibility from the state
SALISBURY, Md- As districts across Maryland begin drafting their plans to meet the Blueprint for Maryland’s Change guidelines for education reform, the Wicomico County Blueprint Coordinator says the district will need more time to implement all the mandated changes from the state Accountability and Integrity Board. The program is...
WMDT.com
Two injured in early morning crash involving motorcycle in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Members of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle early Friday morning. We’re told the crash happened at around 12:45 a.m., near the intersection of Coastal Highway and Church Street. Police say two patients from the motorcycle were seriously injured, with one being airlifted to Christiana Hospital by Delaware State Police Trooper 2 helicopter. The second patient was taken to Beebe Medical Center by ambulance.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Day: how events of Dec. 7th, 1787 made Delaware The First State
235 years ago, Delaware gained the distinction of being The First State. According to Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Director Suzanne Savery, we had been operating as a country under the Articles of Confederation for several years. At a Constitutional convention in Philadelphia it was decided that instead of revising the articles, a whole new Constitution was proposed.
WMDT.com
Arrest made in Thanksgiving Day homicide in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 29-year-old Walter Pereira on Thanksgiving Day. The incident took place at around 3:40 a.m. on November 24th, at a residence in the unit block of Forest Creek Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found Pereira laying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and paramedics began lifesaving efforts until Pereira was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 29-year-old Rayvaughn Jones was arrested as he was leaving the residence where the shooting occurred, and it was determined that Jones lived at the residence with Pereira.
WMDT.com
Beach renourishment funding awarded to start first state beach makeover
DELAWARE – Coastal Delaware is getting a makeover. This after the first state legislators, Governor John Carney, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced funding was awarded to fix up some of the beach towns. Officials say that the first state is the lowest-lying state in the country, making the coast very vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
WMDT.com
Police: Shots fired at vehicle on Georgetown roadway, investigation underway
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a reported roadway shooting that happened Wednesday night in the Georgetown area. At around 9:30 p.m., troopers were called to the area of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway for a reported shooting that had occurred on the roadway. Troopers met with the 32-year-old male victim who had crashed his car into a ditch. The victim told police that he was driving northbound on Cokesbury Road when an unknown suspect began driving next to his car and fired several rounds into his vehicle, causing him to drive off the roadway.
WMDT.com
Overdose deaths set monthly high total in the first state
DELAWARE – In the first state, health officials fear the opioid epidemic is not slowing down. In November the numbers show, the first state setting a new monthly high. Death rates currently stand at 18%. State health officials say this was not expected for November. Usually, the uptick takes place in December, which the department is now bracing for.
WMDT.com
Ellendale man facing multiple charges after suspicious person investigation
ELLENDALE, Del. – An Ellendale man is behind bars after being arrested in a suspicious person investigation Friday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. on December 9th, Delaware State Police troopers responded to a home on the 14,000 block of Beach Highway for reports on a suspicious person. When troopers arrived, they saw 37-year-old Leon Leager standing next to a vehicle with the driver’s door open. As troopers approached Leager, they say they noticed a handgun on the ground close to where he was standing.
