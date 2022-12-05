Read full article on original website
What is on the December Ballot for Voters Across Acadiana?
On Saturday, December 10th, voters from across Acadiana and Louisiana will head to the polls to let their voices be heard. City Council, Mayoral, and Judge races will be on the ballot, as well as three Constitutional Amendment proposals. PAR's Guides to the Constitutional Amendments. Every election cycle that contains...
Louisiana Adopts 3 New Amendments to the State Constitution
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Three amendments on the ballot have been overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana voters, according to elections returns on Saturday night. The results for all three amendments looked extraordinarily positive when the absentee and early vote came in, with each starting out the night with well over 60 percent of that vote. As the day of results poured in, it became clear the amendments were going to pass.
City of Scott Elects Moreau, Domingue, and Roy to City Council
SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - The City of Scott voted to determine who would hold seats for City Councilman-at-Large, District 3, and District 4. After all the votes were tallied for Scott City Councilman-at-Large, Mark Moreau edged out Chris Richard by five votes, winning 567 to 562. Louisiana does not...
3 Southern Human Jukebox Band Students Killed in Tragic Accident Off I-49 Shoulder in Louisiana
Friends and loved ones are mourning the sudden loss of three Southern University students who were killed in an accident off I-49 in Louisiana. A release from Louisiana State Police on Wednesday confirmed that Texas residents Tyran Williams, 19, Dylan Young, 21, and Broderick Moore, 19, were victims in a fatal crash that happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6).
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
Louisiana AG Landry Reveals Full Dr. Fauci Deposition
We just got a really good look at exactly how the biggest COVID lawsuit to date is going. Which appears to not be going well for the Biden Administration, and big tech companies. Earlier this year, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued subpoenas...
3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox killed in crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. — Three members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. In a Facebook post by Southern, the university confirms that Dylan Young, Brody Moore, and Tyron Williams died in a crash in the Natchitoches area as they were on their way to Texas for the Christmas break.
Shooting Threat Forces Beau Chene Into Lockdown for Third Time in Two Days
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - The St. Landry Sheriff's Office is confirming that Beau Chene High School is under lockdown for the third time in two days. On Monday, one threat forced a lockdown at the school, but while it was being lifted and students were returning to class, a bomb threat was discovered in a bathroom, forcing an evacuation.
Acadiana’s Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee’s
If you are traveling from Louisiana to or through Texas, what is the one stop you know you are going to make?. Buc-ee's! It's just a given. It is the ultimate stop for food, snacks, drinks, or any kind of shopping really. Even if it's just a potty break, you know you want to stop at a Buc-ee's. They may or may not have the cleanest bathrooms out of all gas stations (if that's what you can even call Buc-ee's).
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
250 Pounds of Cocaine Found in Vehicle After Police Chase in Louisiana
We are learning more about a police pursuit from a few days ago in Baton Rouge. As we previously reported here, Louisiana State Police attempted to stop a Chevrolet Suburban in West Baton Rouge Parish around 10:02 p.m. Thursday. When the pursuit put too many others (citizens and other drivers)...
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Louisiana
If you play Powerball, we have some really good news to share with you. While no one may have won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, which currently stands at $116,000,000, someone who purchased a ticket in Louisiana did win $50,000. The winning ticket of $50,000 was sold at the RaceTrac...
How Josh Edmond keeps the Northside beautiful
Josh Edmond is a shining example of what it means to take ownership of your community. As a maintenance supervisor at UL Lafayette since 1999, he knows the impact of green spaces firsthand. When trees go down, it’s not just the landscape that suffers. “A tree’s root system is...
Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man
With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Lauren Grace Lege & Mr. Jase Paul Breaux
Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Joseph and Rebecca Lege are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Ms. Lauren-Grace Lege of Abbeville, to Mr. Jase Paul Breaux of Kaplan. Jase is the son of Mr. Darrell Breaux and Ms. Kelly Breaux of Kaplan. The nuptial wedding ceremony...
WAFB.com
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say. A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches...
Apparently, Acadiana Has Really Strong Opinions on Eggnog
As soon as the holiday season hits, so does the eggnog. The custard-like seasonal drink is a mix of egg, cream, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, and (sometimes) booze (like rum or whiskey). You see it all over - in supermarkets, daiquiri shops, and recipe blogs - and there is an incredible number of takes on the drink.
Louisiana Supreme Court Denies to Hear Case Involving Lafayette Drainage Project, Upholds Lower Court Ruling for LCG
There have been many battles lately involving drainage issues in Lafayette. Court battles, more specifically. Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett ruled against them earlier this year and said LCG's taking of the Bendel Family's property "was made arbitrarily, capriciously, or in bad faith." This involves 372 acres of land on Homewood Drive owned by Bendel Partnership that is on the Vermilion River at its confluence with Coulee Ile Des Cannes, as pointed out by Claire Taylor of The Advocate..
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on […]
