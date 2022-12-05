ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Talk Radio 960am

Louisiana Adopts 3 New Amendments to the State Constitution

LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Three amendments on the ballot have been overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana voters, according to elections returns on Saturday night. The results for all three amendments looked extraordinarily positive when the absentee and early vote came in, with each starting out the night with well over 60 percent of that vote. As the day of results poured in, it became clear the amendments were going to pass.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

3 Southern Human Jukebox Band Students Killed in Tragic Accident Off I-49 Shoulder in Louisiana

Friends and loved ones are mourning the sudden loss of three Southern University students who were killed in an accident off I-49 in Louisiana. A release from Louisiana State Police on Wednesday confirmed that Texas residents Tyran Williams, 19, Dylan Young, 21, and Broderick Moore, 19, were victims in a fatal crash that happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6).
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Louisiana AG Landry Reveals Full Dr. Fauci Deposition

We just got a really good look at exactly how the biggest COVID lawsuit to date is going. Which appears to not be going well for the Biden Administration, and big tech companies. Earlier this year, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued subpoenas...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

3 members of Southern University's Human Jukebox killed in crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Three members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. In a Facebook post by Southern, the university confirms that Dylan Young, Brody Moore, and Tyron Williams died in a crash in the Natchitoches area as they were on their way to Texas for the Christmas break.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Acadiana's Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee's

If you are traveling from Louisiana to or through Texas, what is the one stop you know you are going to make?. Buc-ee's! It's just a given. It is the ultimate stop for food, snacks, drinks, or any kind of shopping really. Even if it's just a potty break, you know you want to stop at a Buc-ee's. They may or may not have the cleanest bathrooms out of all gas stations (if that's what you can even call Buc-ee's).
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Louisiana

If you play Powerball, we have some really good news to share with you. While no one may have won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, which currently stands at $116,000,000, someone who purchased a ticket in Louisiana did win $50,000. The winning ticket of $50,000 was sold at the RaceTrac...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Current Media

How Josh Edmond keeps the Northside beautiful

Josh Edmond is a shining example of what it means to take ownership of your community. As a maintenance supervisor at UL Lafayette since 1999, he knows the impact of green spaces firsthand. When trees go down, it’s not just the landscape that suffers. “A tree’s root system is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Lauren Grace Lege & Mr. Jase Paul Breaux

Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Joseph and Rebecca Lege are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Ms. Lauren-Grace Lege of Abbeville, to Mr. Jase Paul Breaux of Kaplan. Jase is the son of Mr. Darrell Breaux and Ms. Kelly Breaux of Kaplan. The nuptial wedding ceremony...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Louisiana Supreme Court Denies to Hear Case Involving Lafayette Drainage Project, Upholds Lower Court Ruling for LCG

There have been many battles lately involving drainage issues in Lafayette. Court battles, more specifically. Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett ruled against them earlier this year and said LCG's taking of the Bendel Family's property "was made arbitrarily, capriciously, or in bad faith." This involves 372 acres of land on Homewood Drive owned by Bendel Partnership that is on the Vermilion River at its confluence with Coulee Ile Des Cannes, as pointed out by Claire Taylor of The Advocate..
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

