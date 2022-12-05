Read full article on original website
How to Watch Brazil Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to commence with an intriguing matchup. Brazil, the top team in FIFA’s rankings entering Qatar, and Croatia, the reigning World Cup runner-up, will face off in the first of four quarterfinal matches across Friday and Saturday. Brazil has played like a...
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
Neymar to Pelé, the History of Brazilian Footballers Mononyms
Neymar, Pelé, Kaká -- what do these Brazilian soccer icons have in common?. If you said that they're FIFA World Cup legends known by just one name, you are correct. The list of notable past and present Seleção players who are known by one name include World Cup-winning stars like Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Romario, Zico, among many others.
Morocco Upsets Portugal 1-0, Advances to First World Cup Semifinal
There's no need to wake up, Morocco. The dream in Qatar is still going. In another upset, Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Morocco is the first African nation to make the World Cup semifinals. The decisive goal came in the 42nd minute by Youssef...
World Cup Semifinals Bracket, Schedule, Teams
It is almost time for the semifinal matches of the 2022 World Cup and the stakes are higher than ever. Fans around the world were stunned to witness Neymar & Co. go down on Friday as Brazil fell to Croatia in penalty picks to advance to the semifinals. In the...
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was temporarily detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement. A cause of death has not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked...
Brazilian Official Throws Cat in Press Conference, Fans Left in Shock
Qatar, we have a problem. A Brazilian media officer left many shocked after tossing a stray cat out of a FIFA World Cup press conference. Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. took to the podium on Wednesday to speak with the media ahead of his team's World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia when a stray cat jumped onto the table and joined the interview.
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down in Tears After World Cup Elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo had high hopes for what was likely the last World Cup of his illustrious career. The 37-year-old Portuguese star was left in tears after the quarterfinal's final whistle as the Seleção did not have enough in the tank to take down a motivated Morocco, who is having a historical run.
Morocco Scores Late in First Half, Leads Portugal in World Cup Quarterfinal
Is Morocco really the team of destiny at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?. It continues to look that way in Qatar, as Morocco leads Portugal 1-0 at halftime of their quarterfinal match. Morocco and Portugal played even for nearly 45 minutes before the Atlas Lions struck first in the 42nd...
Argentina-Netherlands World Cup Match Leaves Fans Hysterical on Twitter
Another match, another thriller. Soccer fans were blessed with one more World Cup quarterfinals clash on Friday that left many on the edge of their seats in Qatar and across the world. Lionel Messi and Argentina battled it out on the pitch against the Netherlands in a spicy game that sent Twitter into an absolute frenzy. After the match ended in the second penalty shootout of the day, fans couldn’t contain themselves, and broadcasters were left speechless.
Watch: Video Shows Brittney Griner Being Exchanged for Russian Arms Dealer
Russia freed Brittney Griner on Thursday, and edited video released by Russian state media shows the moment the WNBA star is exchanged for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout at an airport in Abu Dhabi.. Bout walks toward the camera after the exchange, accompanied by two men whose faces are blurred....
