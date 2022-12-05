ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities house flipper gets nearly 5 years in prison for fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities house flipper was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in an investor fraud scheme.Suzanne Griffiths, 46, defrauded people by soliciting investments in her Minnesota-based house-flipping business; she lied about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, and falsified documents, the U.S. Attorney General's Office said.In one case, Griffiths solicited a $100,000 investment from someone to finance the renovation of a property and told them that they would hold the second position on the mortgage. But she never filed the mortgage documents and the investor ended up losing their entire investment.She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, and was sentenced on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 21 Online

17 People Arrested For Allegedly Being Part Of Northland Drug Ring

MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force says it has busted up an alleged drug ring in the Northland. 17 people have been arrested on accusations of being involved in it. The task force says the group worked with other drug traffickers to bring in narcotics to...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Jury Duty Scam Hits Minnesota Town

Being summoned for jury duty is something that happens to us all but it happens to some more than others! If you haven't had to take part in jury duty ever, you may fall for a new scam that is going around. Every day there seems to be a new...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening

Details are limited but St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting that wounded a person Monday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road. "The person shot was transported to Regions Hospital. No officers were injured," police said...
SAINT PAUL, MN
kfgo.com

Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man kidnapped daughter in St. Paul, then crashed in Minneapolis during pursuit

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis and St. Paul police worked in tandem Thursday to catch a man who had kidnapped his own toddler, and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase.MPD says SPPD requested help just before 3 p.m. after they received word that the man "had taken his 2-year-old daughter and indicated that he would harm the child and himself." The man does not have custody of the child.His cellphone was traced to 3rd Avenue South and East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis, and officers with the Operation Endeavor REACT team soon spotted him and tried to pull him over.MORE: New data show decrease in downtown crime since beginning of Operation EndeavorThe man fled, and about a mile into the chase he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 28th Street West and Grand Avenue South.Police say he refused to get out of the vehicle, and officers had to take the girl "from the suspect's grip" and "used minimal force" to arrest him.The girl was not harmed, and the driver in the vehicle that was struck wasn't hurt. The man was transferred into the custody of St. Paul police.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Police Is Looking for This Man

The St. Cloud Police Department is looking to identify a male that they have on their facebook page. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this person allegedly threatened another person with a knife after a verbal argument on November 26th at about noon on the 500 block of Highway 10 South. Mages explains that the suspect was with another male who was from Minneapolis and she says they left the scene in a red passenger car.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kroxam.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
98.1 KHAK

It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Iowa

There are a lot of rules when it comes to trash. You may not give them much thought since it's so easy to pitch most things away, but there are a good number of rules and regulations. If you look at your city-issued trash bin, it likely says "no yard...
IOWA STATE
kchi.com

MoDOT Roadwork Continuing

Roadwork on area highways, roads, and bridges continues as weather permits. The Missouri Department of Transportation planned roadwork for the week of December 12th in the local counties includes:. Carroll County. US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
CBS Minnesota

2 teens killed in crash on icy road in eastern Minnesota

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. -- Two teenagers were killed in a crash on an icy road in eastern Minnesota early Saturday.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Highway 23 near Nickerson. Nineteen-year-old Kaden Tuura was driving and hit ice as he navigated a curve. He lost control and the vehicle went into the ditch.Kaden Tuura was killed in the crash, along with 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura, per the state patrol.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
