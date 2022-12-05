Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New book honors the 81 year loegacy of The Roanoker RestaurantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Hometown Holiday traditions do not disappoint at ChristmasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Roanoke woman is turning past wounds into present day wisdom
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -One Roanoke woman is not letting her past mistakes define her. Instead, she’s turning her previous wounds into present day wisdom. Cynthia Saunders is guided by a lesson we all learn in kindergarten, the golden rule. “In the community I try to address myself as I...
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Re-framing Responsibilities
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In our daily lives, we have so many things that we have to do. But according to lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs, we can put a positive spin on them. She says it’s all about re-framing our responsibilities and changing our mindset from “have to” to “get to.”
Pet Stories - Milky Way
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - She is a two-year-old cat looking for her forever home. If you are looking for a new pet, call or visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website.
Caroling event hopes to bring community together
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Thursday night, Star City residents came together to build bridges and strengthen connections. Around 30 people walked from the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to the Christmas tree on Market Street to sing holiday carols and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. Canned goods were...
Republican Party of VA releases statement after imagery deemed racist appears on website
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Republican Party of Virginia has released a statement after “racist imagery” appeared on the Patrick Co. GOP website. In the emailed statement, the Republican Party of Virginia says they were “horrified to see the racist and disgusting image.”. They say this image...
Claire Parker Foundation’s house to raise money for kids with cancer sells within days of completion
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Last March, the Claire Parker Foundation began remodeling their third house, located in Altavista, as a way to raise money for kids with cancer and their families. They say this was the hardest house they’ve had to flip so far. “The contractors really did an...
Danville to add visible law enforcement through proactive partnership with State Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Danville has partnered with Virginia State Police through the state’s efforts to support local law enforcement in reducing criminal activity and saving lives throughout the Commonwealth. More marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity will begin next week. According to the...
Virginia Tech's Helmet Lab Helps Keep Horse Riders Safe
One Woman Dedicates Herself To Being A Shining Light For Others. Claire Parker Foundation Sells Third House To Help Kids With Cancer. Roanoke Co. Police Chief Howard Hall To Retire This Month. Updated: 5 hours ago.
The Community Christmas Store helps dozens of families in need shop for the holiday season
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store was in full swing on Friday. Families in need are able to shop for the holiday season without paying anything. Toys, clothes and food items are funded by donations through the community. This year, more than 400 children across the...
Virginia Tech Helmet Lab rates equestrian helmets
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech helmet lab tested 40 different equestrian helmets for safety. Out of the 40 tested helmets, only 2 received five stars. “We try to look at the sports that have the higher injury rates, equestrian has a really high head injury rate,” Virginia Tech Professor of Engineering Stefan Duma said.
Dickens of a Christmas helps boost traffic for downtown businesses
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christmas is a time of giving and receiving. And as people continue holiday shopping, downtown businesses are extending their hours for Dickens of a Christmas. For Dickens of a Christmas, some businesses like Serenity Treasures are staying open longer. The owner Dav Oli travels around the...
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to spread some holiday cheer. Shop with a Cop was hosted Saturday, December 12th in Bedford County. “They’re giving them something that I couldn’t give them,” said Michelle Tillman. Raising three grandchildren on her own has...
Enjoy an easy fried rice recipe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen today with Chef Jeff Bland to make an unconventional fried rice recipe you can throw together on a weeknight. Chef Bland uses some ingredients you may already have in your home, and this dish is sure to please!. Enjoy!
Roanoke man sentenced for illegally moving weapons to other states
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Criminal cases in Maryland, New York and Washington D.C. have been linked back to at least nine guns moved out of state by a man from Roanoke who “was sentenced yesterday to seven years in federal prison.”. According to the United States Department of Justice, Jermaine...
The Affordable Care Act open enrollment deadline is December 15
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The deadline for open enrollment health coverage through the Affordable Care Act starting on January 1 is coming up on December 15. This year, Roanoke Valley residents can choose from more coverage plans and insurance carriers. A certified insurance navigator explained applicants can choose from Piedmont, Optima, Anthem and Aetna insurance plans.
Seven arrested on narcotics charges within Bedford Co.
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served a handful of indictments for narcotics violations on Thursday with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. According to the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office, the...
WATCH: Dickens of a Christmas Parade
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday night is the night for the 50th annual Dickens of a Christmas Parade in downtown Roanoke City!. You can catch it all live right here and everywhere you stream WDBJ7!. The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic...
Former Radford Police Captain arrested
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has charged a former Radford Police Captain with “one felony count of “use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children” in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-374.3. Christopher L. Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski, Va. turned himself in on...
Emergency roadwork along I-81S through the early evening
(WDBJ) - Drivers should expect significant delays along I-81S due to emergency roadwork in the area of mile marker 137, according to VDOT. The time has been extended through 5:30 p.m. due to an equipment failure. “Drivers between Roanoke and Christiansburg are encouraged to seek alternate routes such as Route...
