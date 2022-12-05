Read full article on original website
Police search for last suspect connected to murder of 14-year-old
Dallas police are searching for 19-year-old Gregory Ellison, one of three suspects connected to the Sept. 25 murder of a 14-year-old boy. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.
Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
Sister of woman killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run hopes driver involved is caught
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month. The sister of the woman killed is now sharing about the kind of person she was, and she's also asking anyone who knows anything to come forward. Police have...
Dallas hospital shooting suspect indicted on capital murder charges
DALLAS - The man accused of killing two workers at a Dallas hospital will be tried for capital murder. A grand jury indicted Nestor Hernandez for the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in October. Police said Hernandez was fighting with his girlfriend, who had just given birth to...
Waco officers arrest teen for smuggling of persons
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old from Irving has been arrested in south Waco and is being held on a charge of smuggling of persons. Bertin Lopez-Jimenez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday following his arrest. Waco Police Department spokesman Bryton Johnson said that about 9:30 a.m....
Man Accused of Killing Nurse, Social Worker on Labor & Delivery Floor Indicted
A Dallas County grand jury indicted the man accused of fatally shooting a nurse and social worker inside a Dallas labor and delivery unit at Methodist Medical Center. Nestor Hernandez, 30, now faces capital murder charges in connection with the fatal October shootings of 63-year-old Annette Flowers and 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa.
Two, including teen, charged with capital murder in shooting death of 21-year-old man, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man found dead inside a running vehicle in November, the Arlington Police Department announced Friday. Arlington Police said 20-year-old Bryce Oliver and a teen male, whose name will...
Two arrested by Dallas police in connection to murder of 14-year-old in September
Two suspects have been arrested and charged with the killing of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards, police say. Trevelon Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17, were arrested and charged with capital murder in the case. Police say a third suspect, 19-year-old Gregory Ellison, is still at large. The victim, Edwards, was shot...
2 arrests made, third suspect sought in September murder of 14-year-old in South Dallas
DALLAS - Police arrested two alleged gang members in the September murder of a 14-year-old boy. Manuel Edwards was shot and killed in September. He was found dead in a field at Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street in South Dallas after being shot multiple times. The murder was the...
Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say
DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday. Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.
Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run Death
A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a hit-and-run death last month in northeast Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News. Eddaria Lawrence was arrested on charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving a death. According to police, the accident...
North Richland Hills 8-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting
North Richland Hills 8-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting. NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The family of an 8-year-old girl who was shot in her home Wednesday night believes their home was mistakenly targeted. Angie Resendiz was lying on the couch inside her family's North Richland Hills home when a bullet...
Warrant: FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old in Texas confessed to strangling her after hitting her with van
DALLAS (AP) — Warrant: FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old in Texas confessed to strangling her after hitting her with van.
Court documents: Man indicted by grand jury for killing 2 nurses in October Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS — Editor's note: The above surveillance, bodycam video was released in November by Dallas police. The man accused of shooting and killing two nurses inside Methodist Hospital has been indicted by a Dallas County jury Thursday. Nestor Hernandez, 30, has been charged with capital murder in the deaths...
Athena Strand: Tanner Horner strangled 7-year-old after hitting her with his van, arrest affidavit says
WISE COUNTY, Texas - The disturbing details of 7-year-old Athena Strand's death came to light Thursday in a newly filed arrest affidavit for contracted FedEx delivery driver Tanner Horner. In a confession to investigators, Horner reportedly said he had finished delivering a package at Strand's home in Paradise. He said...
Athena Strand: Funeral services held for slain Wise County 7-year-old
Funeral services were held Friday for 7-year-old Athena Strand, the Wise County girl kidnapped and murdered last week. While there has been a week of community tributes and vigils for Athena, Friday's services were closed to the media. Investigators say contract FedEx delivery truck driver, Tanner Horner, 30, confessed to...
Woman Found Dead in Open Field, Boyfriend Mysteriously Dies Less than One Week Later
The last time Vickie Gill saw her daughter was on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Keniqua Dachelle King had told her mother that she was heading to take a look at a car in a Texas community next to her neighborhood of Rosharon. After their brief conversation, King disappeared. Gill filed...
22-year-old woman arrested for fatal Dallas hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Dallas last month.On Dec. 6, 2022, Dallas police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, in connection with a Nov. 14, 2022 hit-and-run that left Bo Stephens, 33, dead. She has been charged with failing to stop and render aid and manslaughter.According to police, the accident took place just after midnight in the 9900 block of Forest Ln,Stephens was walking on the sidewalk and stepped into the road, where he was hit by a person - later identified as Lawrence - driving very fast. The impact was so hard that Stephens was thrown from the road into a brick wall.Lawrence allegedly left the scene without stopping to help Stephens, who later died of his injuries.She is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail
Athena Strand: Wise County sheriff to pursue death penalty for Tanner Horner
WISE COUNTY, Texas - Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told Fox News Digital that his office is seeking the death penalty for Tanner Lynn Horner, the contract driver for FedEx accused of kidnapping and murdering Athena Strand, a 7-year-old Texas girl. Akin, speaking by phone Thursday, said, "We are pursuing...
Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers
DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
