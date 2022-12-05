ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

WFAA

Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas hospital shooting suspect indicted on capital murder charges

DALLAS - The man accused of killing two workers at a Dallas hospital will be tried for capital murder. A grand jury indicted Nestor Hernandez for the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in October. Police said Hernandez was fighting with his girlfriend, who had just given birth to...
DALLAS, TX
fox44news.com

Waco officers arrest teen for smuggling of persons

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old from Irving has been arrested in south Waco and is being held on a charge of smuggling of persons. Bertin Lopez-Jimenez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday following his arrest. Waco Police Department spokesman Bryton Johnson said that about 9:30 a.m....
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Accused of Killing Nurse, Social Worker on Labor & Delivery Floor Indicted

A Dallas County grand jury indicted the man accused of fatally shooting a nurse and social worker inside a Dallas labor and delivery unit at Methodist Medical Center. Nestor Hernandez, 30, now faces capital murder charges in connection with the fatal October shootings of 63-year-old Annette Flowers and 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say

DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday. Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run Death

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a hit-and-run death last month in northeast Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News. Eddaria Lawrence was arrested on charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving a death. According to police, the accident...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

North Richland Hills 8-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting

North Richland Hills 8-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting. NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The family of an 8-year-old girl who was shot in her home Wednesday night believes their home was mistakenly targeted. Angie Resendiz was lying on the couch inside her family's North Richland Hills home when a bullet...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

Athena Strand: Funeral services held for slain Wise County 7-year-old

Funeral services were held Friday for 7-year-old Athena Strand, the Wise County girl kidnapped and murdered last week. While there has been a week of community tributes and vigils for Athena, Friday's services were closed to the media. Investigators say contract FedEx delivery truck driver, Tanner Horner, 30, confessed to...
WISE COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

22-year-old woman arrested for fatal Dallas hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Dallas last month.On Dec. 6, 2022, Dallas police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, in connection with a Nov. 14, 2022 hit-and-run that left Bo Stephens, 33, dead. She has been charged with failing to stop and render aid and manslaughter.According to police, the accident took place just after midnight in the 9900 block of Forest Ln,Stephens was walking on the sidewalk and stepped into the road, where he was hit by a person - later identified as Lawrence - driving very fast. The impact was so hard that Stephens was thrown from the road into a brick wall.Lawrence allegedly left the scene without stopping to help Stephens, who later died of his injuries.She is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail 
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers

DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
SEAGOVILLE, TX

